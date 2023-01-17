ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tia Mowry Pokes Fun At The 1 Question She Gets Asked 'Every Day'

By Kimberley Richards
 4 days ago

Tia Mowry apparently gets asked about making a reboot to one of her popular shows... a lot .

The actor posted a video on Instagram on Monday poking fun at those who repeatedly ask her if there will be a reboot of the beloved ’90s sitcom “Sister, Sister.” She starred in the show alongside her real-life twin sister and fellow actor, Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Mowry appears in the video, which features a text overlay of the question: “How often do you get asked if there’s going to be a ‘Sister, Sister’ reboot?”

The actor then dances as all the days of the week appear in text, and while 1985’s “Saturday Love,” by Cherrelle featuring Alexander O’Neal plays.

“I know the sky is blue and that y’all want a sister sister reboot,” Mowry captioned the post with laughing emojis. “I’m serious y’all, it’s EVERY DAY.”

In “Sister, Sister,” Mowry and Mowry-Housley famously played adopted twin sisters separated at birth who found each other as teenagers at a chance encounter in a clothing store. The show premiered in 1994 and ran for six seasons.

Fans have been calling for a reboot for years.

Tamera Mowry-Housley (left) and Tia Mowry (right) on November 3, 2013 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Mowry-Housley addressed the likelihood of whether or not the show will be remade during an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in November.

“First of all, Tia and I are both just booked, which is a great problem to have,” she said. “The other thing is, is we have to make sure the idea is amazing. Because ‘Sister, Sister’ is iconic. I don’t want it to be lame.”

Mowry-Housley then revealed that the twins had been approached with an idea for a reboot that “wasn’t right.”

“If we have the right idea, and Tia and I have the time, absolutely,” she said.

People

Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'

The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2!  Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
shefinds

Al Roker Breaks Down In Tears To 'Today' Show Co-Hosts Amid Sudden Health Battle: 'I've Missed You All So Much'

Al Roker was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears when Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and more members of his Today family joined him outside his home to serenade him with Christmas carols after he was discharged from hospital earlier this month, having spent over two weeks there due to a terrifying health scare.
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
HuffPost

HuffPost

