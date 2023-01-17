ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

You'll Flip Over the Moment Simone Biles Knew Fiancé Jonathan Owens Was the One

Watch: Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Is Engaged: See Her Ring!. Simone Biles' relationship with fiancé Jonathan Owens reached all-star status long before he proposed. "I knew he was the one when I first met his mom," Simone told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "She has a little bit of a disability with her walking, she's gotten a lot stronger, but how he treated his mother and how he treats women, I was like, 'Wow.'"
E! News

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Proves She's the Season 3 Diamond in New On-Set Pic

Watch: Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Adds "Sexy" New Character. There's no denying that Nicola Coughlan is the diamond of Bridgerton season three. The actress, who takes over the leading lady spot from season one and two's respective stars Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, was spotted filming a scene for the new season while in Bath, a city located in England's Somerset county. Dressed in a vibrant green gown, Nicola's Penelope Featherington beams as she enters a soiree with mother Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker).
E! News

Tom Brady’s Latest Fashion Statement Has a Surprising Gisele Bündchen Connection

Watch: Gisele Bundchen "Recharging" With Kids After Tom Brady Divorce. Talk about a fashion statement. On Jan. 16, Tom Brady was spotted with a Louis Vuitton duffel once featured in a fashion campaign starring his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Clad in a dark hoodie and matching track pants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback held the polka-dotted bag—part of the men's line from Louis Vuitton's collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama—as he headed into the Raymond James Stadium ahead of his game against the Dallas Cowboys.
E! News

Britney Spears Shares the Meaning Behind Her Justin Timberlake Post

Watch: Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake. Britney Spears is clarifying that she has no toxic intentions. The pop star explained the meaning behind her since-deleted Jan. 17 Instagram post, which showed a throwback photo of her and ex Justin Timberlake wearing matching basketball uniforms. "The pic...
E! News

Go Inside Pregnant Sophia Grace's Baby Shower That’s Got Our Heartbeat Runnin’ Away

Watch: Sophia Grace Reveals Her Parent's "Surprising" Reaction to Pregnancy. Sophia Grace Brownlee will always be pretty in pink. But this time, instead of the infamous tutu and matching tiara she wore during her 2011 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she recently rocked a softer shade of pink for a completely different occasion: her baby shower.
WWD

Lisa Rinna Is Up For Everything And Anything in Kenzo Front Row

On Friday night, the tables were turned at the Salle Pleyel concert hall, with musical artists taking to their seats rather than the stage for the third chapter of Nigo’s tenure at Kenzo. Outside, Parisian fans had given a warm welcome, screaming in delight as the likes of rappers Pusha T, Skepta, Tyga and Kodak Black, who was carrying his one-year-old daughter Queen Yuri Kapri in his arms, came in thick and fast.More from WWDUndercover Men's Fall 2023Casablanca RTW Fall 2023Members of the Rage Men's Fall 2023 Pharrell Williams also arrived with his family, posing with wife Helen Lasichanh and son Rocket...
E! News

Riley Keough Honors Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley With Moving Tribute

Watch: Riley Keough Honors Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley With Moving Tribute. Riley Keough is mourning the death of her mom, Lisa Marie Presley. The Zola actress, who is Lisa Marie's eldest child and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, honored the late singer with a heartwarming tribute shared to Instagram Jan. 20. Alongside a throwback photo of her mom cradling her as Riley held flowers, the actress simply captioned her post with a red heart emoji.
E! News

Cobra Kai Gets the Karate Chop at Netflix: Find Out When the Show Will End

Watch: "Cobra Kai" Star Mary Mouser Speechless Over PCA Nominations. It appears we've reached the "wax off" portion of this lesson. After five seasons of Cobra Kai antics, the Netflix fan-favorite reboot series will officially be coming to an end following the upcoming sixth and final season. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg shared the "bittersweet" news in an open letter to their Karate Kid fans on Jan. 20.
E! News

E! News

232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy