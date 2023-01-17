Read full article on original website
Related
Regina King Calls Late Son Ian Alexander Jr. Her "Guiding Light" in Touching Tribute
Regina King is honoring her late son Ian Alexander Jr. One year after his passing, the Oscar winner shared a moving tribute to her only child on what would have been his 27th birthday. "January 19th is Ian's Worthday," Regina wrote on Instagram. "As we still process his physical absence,...
Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Confirms Date With Tyler Cameron Amid Romance Speculation
Watch: Talan Torriero on Love Triangle With Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad. Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about that outing with Tyler Cameron. The Very Cavallari alum appeared to confirm that the last person she went on a date with was the former Bachelorette star. "My last date was public,"...
Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Seemingly Confirm Romance in PDA Pic
Pete Davidson seems to be riding into his next romance with Chase Sui Wonders. The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars appeared to confirm their romance when they were spotted packing PDA during a visit...
You'll Flip Over the Moment Simone Biles Knew Fiancé Jonathan Owens Was the One
Watch: Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Is Engaged: See Her Ring!. Simone Biles' relationship with fiancé Jonathan Owens reached all-star status long before he proposed. "I knew he was the one when I first met his mom," Simone told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "She has a little bit of a disability with her walking, she's gotten a lot stronger, but how he treated his mother and how he treats women, I was like, 'Wow.'"
Priyanka Chopra Shares Why Surrogacy Was A "Necessary" Step
Priyanka Chopra is reflecting on her journey to motherhood. The Quantico alum got candid about using a surrogate to welcome daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas last year, explaining how...
You'll Be Speechless After Watching Shay Mooney's Baby Announcement
Watch: Dan + Shay Talk Babies, Personal Life & Dogs. Shay Mooney is so glad this baby exists. On January 20, the Dan + Shay member announced the arrival of his third child with wife Hannah Love Mooney. "Abraham Shay Mooney," Shay wrote on Instagram with a video of his...
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Proves She's the Season 3 Diamond in New On-Set Pic
Watch: Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Adds "Sexy" New Character. There's no denying that Nicola Coughlan is the diamond of Bridgerton season three. The actress, who takes over the leading lady spot from season one and two's respective stars Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, was spotted filming a scene for the new season while in Bath, a city located in England's Somerset county. Dressed in a vibrant green gown, Nicola's Penelope Featherington beams as she enters a soiree with mother Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker).
Ashley Olsen Flashes Ring on That Finger in First Sighting Since Louis Eisner Wedding
Ashley Olsen's ring? You got it dude. Three weeks after she reportedly tied the knot with longtime love Louis Eisner, the Full House alum was spotted with a band on that finger. Ashley, 36, was seen leaving an art gallery in New York with her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen on...
Tom Brady’s Latest Fashion Statement Has a Surprising Gisele Bündchen Connection
Watch: Gisele Bundchen "Recharging" With Kids After Tom Brady Divorce. Talk about a fashion statement. On Jan. 16, Tom Brady was spotted with a Louis Vuitton duffel once featured in a fashion campaign starring his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Clad in a dark hoodie and matching track pants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback held the polka-dotted bag—part of the men's line from Louis Vuitton's collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama—as he headed into the Raymond James Stadium ahead of his game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Zoë Kravitz Details the Beauty Lessons She's Learned from Parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet
Watch: Zoë Kravitz Shares Beauty Tips From Parents Lenny Kravitz & Lisa Bonet. Cat's out of the bag: Zoë Kravitz just shared insight into her glam routine. The Batman actress recently revealed the beauty lessons she's learned from two of the biggest Hollywood icons—her parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.
The View Alum Meghan McCain Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband Ben Domenech
Watch: Meghan McCain Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Ben Domenech. Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech are officially a family of four. The Bad Republican author shared that she and her husband—who are also parents to 2-year-old Liberty—have welcomed their second daughter on Jan. 19. "Yesterday morning, we welcomed...
Ireland Baldwin Shares Mental and Physical Pregnancy Struggles in Candid Message
Ireland Baldwin is giving her fans an honest update about her road to motherhood. The 27-year-old—who announced on New Year's Eve that she and her boyfriend André Allen Anjos are expecting their first child together—detailed the challenges she's faced in her pregnancy so far. "I'm sharing my...
Robert Pattinson Swaps Pants for Fierce Tweed Skirt at Dior's Paris Week Fashion Show
Robert Pattinson stepped out in the twilight in his most fashion-forward look to date. The Batman actor made a showstopping appearance at Dior's Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the Jan. 20 presentation, Robert bundled up in a fuzzy brown jacket and a matching turtleneck sweater underneath.
Cause of Death Revealed for C.J. Harris, 31-Year-Old American Idol Alum
The cause of death for C.J. Harris has been confirmed. The American Idol alum died of a heart attack at 8:53 p.m. on Jan. 15 in Jasper, Ala., Walker County deputy coroner Danielle Calloway told E! News. He was 31. The Walker County coroner had previously told E! News that...
Britney Spears Shares the Meaning Behind Her Justin Timberlake Post
Watch: Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake. Britney Spears is clarifying that she has no toxic intentions. The pop star explained the meaning behind her since-deleted Jan. 17 Instagram post, which showed a throwback photo of her and ex Justin Timberlake wearing matching basketball uniforms. "The pic...
Go Inside Pregnant Sophia Grace's Baby Shower That’s Got Our Heartbeat Runnin’ Away
Watch: Sophia Grace Reveals Her Parent's "Surprising" Reaction to Pregnancy. Sophia Grace Brownlee will always be pretty in pink. But this time, instead of the infamous tutu and matching tiara she wore during her 2011 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she recently rocked a softer shade of pink for a completely different occasion: her baby shower.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Transformation After Losing Bet With North
Even Kim Kardashian can't believe she did this on TikTok. Lip-syncing to Millie B's viral song "M to the B," Kim shared a video of herself totally transforming by applying a heavy face of makeup,...
Lisa Rinna Is Up For Everything And Anything in Kenzo Front Row
On Friday night, the tables were turned at the Salle Pleyel concert hall, with musical artists taking to their seats rather than the stage for the third chapter of Nigo’s tenure at Kenzo. Outside, Parisian fans had given a warm welcome, screaming in delight as the likes of rappers Pusha T, Skepta, Tyga and Kodak Black, who was carrying his one-year-old daughter Queen Yuri Kapri in his arms, came in thick and fast.More from WWDUndercover Men's Fall 2023Casablanca RTW Fall 2023Members of the Rage Men's Fall 2023 Pharrell Williams also arrived with his family, posing with wife Helen Lasichanh and son Rocket...
Riley Keough Honors Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley With Moving Tribute
Watch: Riley Keough Honors Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley With Moving Tribute. Riley Keough is mourning the death of her mom, Lisa Marie Presley. The Zola actress, who is Lisa Marie's eldest child and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, honored the late singer with a heartwarming tribute shared to Instagram Jan. 20. Alongside a throwback photo of her mom cradling her as Riley held flowers, the actress simply captioned her post with a red heart emoji.
Cobra Kai Gets the Karate Chop at Netflix: Find Out When the Show Will End
Watch: "Cobra Kai" Star Mary Mouser Speechless Over PCA Nominations. It appears we've reached the "wax off" portion of this lesson. After five seasons of Cobra Kai antics, the Netflix fan-favorite reboot series will officially be coming to an end following the upcoming sixth and final season. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg shared the "bittersweet" news in an open letter to their Karate Kid fans on Jan. 20.
E! News
232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0