Related
Beyonce Stuns In Yellow Gown For 1st Concert In 4 Years As She Celebrates Dubai Atlantis Opening
Queen Bey is back! The Beyhive was a buzzin’ on Saturday, January 21 as word quickly spread that Beyonce performed a private concert in Dubai, which would make it her first one in four years! The iconic pop star belted out a few of her favorite tunes for the grand opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal, according to fan footage leaked online, as the venue reportedly banned recording devices, including cell phones. The singer was paid a whopping $24 million to mark her triumphant return to the stage since she last wowed the crowds during 2018’s Coachella, per TMZ.
Lisa Rinna Is Up For Everything And Anything in Kenzo Front Row
On Friday night, the tables were turned at the Salle Pleyel concert hall, with musical artists taking to their seats rather than the stage for the third chapter of Nigo’s tenure at Kenzo. Outside, Parisian fans had given a warm welcome, screaming in delight as the likes of rappers Pusha T, Skepta, Tyga and Kodak Black, who was carrying his one-year-old daughter Queen Yuri Kapri in his arms, came in thick and fast.More from WWDUndercover Men's Fall 2023Casablanca RTW Fall 2023Members of the Rage Men's Fall 2023 Pharrell Williams also arrived with his family, posing with wife Helen Lasichanh and son Rocket...
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
The horror movie 'birth/rebirth' posits a medical re-animation process whereby reviving the dead becomes a procedure scarier than the undead themselves.
