Queen Bey is back! The Beyhive was a buzzin’ on Saturday, January 21 as word quickly spread that Beyonce performed a private concert in Dubai, which would make it her first one in four years! The iconic pop star belted out a few of her favorite tunes for the grand opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal, according to fan footage leaked online, as the venue reportedly banned recording devices, including cell phones. The singer was paid a whopping $24 million to mark her triumphant return to the stage since she last wowed the crowds during 2018’s Coachella, per TMZ.

23 MINUTES AGO