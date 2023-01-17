Read full article on original website
Fort Myers Beach residents face steep water bills while rebuilding after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Some residents on Fort Myers Beach are receiving outrageous water bills without having access to water or even a home that is still standing. It’s another added headache to the already difficult rebuilding process. Angela Dahl said she realized she was paying water...
Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
Fort Myers Beach visitors weary of dangerous items hiding in sand
FORT MYERS BEACH. Fla. – Southwest Florida beaches are starting to look like they don’t have debris, but there are still pieces buried in the sand. Cheryl Potter-Juda said, “because of the storm and the debris, I’m not sure what’s underneath the sand or what’s in the water.”
Iconic pirate ship of Fort Myers Beach ready to set sail again
The Salty Sam's Pirate Cruise on Fort Myers Beach is ready to set sail again after Hurricane Ian devastated the island.
Residents concerned world has forgotten damage caused by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you watched Jeopardy Tuesday night, you may have noticed a question referencing Fort Myers, which stumped contestants and surprised people who live in Southwest Florida when no one could answer it. The question read, “Near the end of September, winds of this hurricane hit...
Beach bar made out of shipping containers to open on Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A beach bar made out of just two shipping containers is slated to open on Fort Myers Beach. The first of the two containers was delivered to the Times Square area on Thursday evening. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is behind the project. His island restaurant was washed away from Times Square when Hurricane Ian ravished Fort Myers Beach in September.
Missing Fort Myers girl last seen with woman in Lehigh Acres
A girl reported missing from Fort Myers in December was last seen with a woman in Lehigh Acres. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 13-year-old Edilsy Roca went missing from the 4000 block of Ford Street. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts and slide sandals.
Cape Coral Chiquita Landscape Project to begin Monday
The Cape Coral Chiquita Landscape Project is scheduled to begin this Monday, January 23 and be completed mid-summer.
Fort Myers Beach businesses weigh in on Margaritaville's impact
Friday, Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers said the resort's latest milestone is an achievement for the entire island community.
Dump trucks dangerously continue cutting through Cape Coral neighborhood
In March of 2022, WINK News talked about dump trucks cutting through local neighborhoods with narrow roads, and in 2023, dump trucks are still a problem in a North West Cape Coral neighborhood. The community filed complaints and even went to the mayor’s office to try and change it.
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming soon in North Naples
Many new restaurants are nearly ready to open in North Naples and more are still coming this year. A few places are checking off last-minute items before they launch, although they are opening later than initially anticipated. The new Shea’s Lansdowne Street plans to open within the next month in the former space of Newk’s Eatery at 6340 Naples Blvd.
Shut down Marco Island bridge reopens sooner than expected
MARCO ISLAND, Fla.– Construction workers have been working to get the West Winterberry Bridge open. It was ready to use Friday evening, which is sooner than expected. Standing in front of the West Winterberry Bridge, you can’t miss the cars that stop as they drive by, trying to figure out how to get to the west side of Marco Island.
Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers
Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers after contractor hit 2-inch line on Crawford Street
Unlicensed contractor arrested after ignoring stop work order at Fort Myers Beach home
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For two days, an employee for the City of Fort Myers Beach continually patrolled one particular neighborhood. She knew something was wrong. A home sitting on Bahia Via, right off Estero Boulevard, is actively receiving a lengthy list of renovations. It’s an everyday scene in the beach community as rows of homes sit in need of a good contractor.
Lee County Sheriff's office hosts Brotherhood Ride
The lee County Sheriff's office host this year's Brotherhood Ride. Honored 85 first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Investigation in Lehigh after vehicle goes up in flames inside residents' garage
An investigation is currently underway in Lehigh after a vehicle goes up in flames inside residents' garage
Bonita Estero Rail Trail project continues to gain traction in Lee County
Friends of the Bonita Estero Rail Trail, in partnership with nonprofit Trust for Public Land, is continuing their push for a 12-mile recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County north to Alico Road. On Wednesday, the two groups, along with the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization, attended the Bonita Springs City Council meeting for an update on the project.
North Fort Myers man pleads guilty to taping dog’s mouth and legs closed
FORT MYERS, FLA. – A Fort Myers man has pled guilty to animal cruelty after abusing a one-year-old dog named Paco. On January 9, Emerito Marques, 25, plead guilty to animal cruelty. Marques accepted a plea deal of 90 days in the Lee County Jail and 60 months of state probation, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/life to read reviews from past issues, including …. Review‘Watts for Dinner’: Breakfast all day and a feast for a king. And CJ's on the Bay, Saki Japanese, Thai Sushi By KJ, Pours at Publix...
Cape Coral firefighters put out Del Prado Blvd business fire
Cape Coral firefighters were called to a commercial structure fire in the 300 block of Del Prado Blvd. N. Firefighters say an employee smelled smoke in the office and called 9-1-1.
