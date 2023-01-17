ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Beach bar made out of shipping containers to open on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A beach bar made out of just two shipping containers is slated to open on Fort Myers Beach. The first of the two containers was delivered to the Times Square area on Thursday evening. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is behind the project. His island restaurant was washed away from Times Square when Hurricane Ian ravished Fort Myers Beach in September.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing Fort Myers girl last seen with woman in Lehigh Acres

A girl reported missing from Fort Myers in December was last seen with a woman in Lehigh Acres. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 13-year-old Edilsy Roca went missing from the 4000 block of Ford Street. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts and slide sandals.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming soon in North Naples

Many new restaurants are nearly ready to open in North Naples and more are still coming this year. A few places are checking off last-minute items before they launch, although they are opening later than initially anticipated. The new Shea’s Lansdowne Street plans to open within the next month in the former space of Newk’s Eatery at 6340 Naples Blvd.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shut down Marco Island bridge reopens sooner than expected

MARCO ISLAND, Fla.– Construction workers have been working to get the West Winterberry Bridge open. It was ready to use Friday evening, which is sooner than expected. Standing in front of the West Winterberry Bridge, you can’t miss the cars that stop as they drive by, trying to figure out how to get to the west side of Marco Island.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unlicensed contractor arrested after ignoring stop work order at Fort Myers Beach home

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For two days, an employee for the City of Fort Myers Beach continually patrolled one particular neighborhood. She knew something was wrong. A home sitting on Bahia Via, right off Estero Boulevard, is actively receiving a lengthy list of renovations. It’s an everyday scene in the beach community as rows of homes sit in need of a good contractor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bonita Estero Rail Trail project continues to gain traction in Lee County

Friends of the Bonita Estero Rail Trail, in partnership with nonprofit Trust for Public Land, is continuing their push for a 12-mile recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County north to Alico Road. On Wednesday, the two groups, along with the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization, attended the Bonita Springs City Council meeting for an update on the project.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/life to read reviews from past issues, including …. Review‘Watts for Dinner’: Breakfast all day and a feast for a king. And CJ's on the Bay, Saki Japanese, Thai Sushi By KJ, Pours at Publix...
MARCO ISLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy