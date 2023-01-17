Read full article on original website
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana track and field host annual Gladstein Invitational Friday afternoon
Indiana track and field held its annual Gladstein Invitational, an indoor meet on Friday. Nine schools and unattached athletes competed in a multitude of track and field events. Friday’s events included long-distance runs, hurdles and an indoor-only weight throw event. The Hoosiers started the competition on the women’s side...
Indiana Daily Student
‘Not your typical freshman’: Jalen Hood-Schifino is developing into Indiana’s next star
Jalen Hood-Schifino is growing up before our eyes. The freshman guard’s talent was never in doubt: he was the 23rd ranked player in the class of 2022, Indiana men’s basketball’s highest rated recruit since Romeo Langford in 2018. He arrived at Indiana and instantly landed in the...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana softball adds Ella Carter to 2023 signing class
On Thursday, Indiana softball head coach Shonda Stanton announced infielder Ella Carter as a member of the 2023 signing day class. Carter will join four other 2023 recruits who signed back in November. "Throughout the recruiting process, Ella presented herself as one of the most mature and coachable athletes I...
Indiana Daily Student
Confidence and swagger returns for Indiana men’s basketball in 80-65 win over Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — There was no slowing down senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis in Indiana men’s basketball’s matchup against Illinois on Thursday. If the Illini tried, Jackson-Davis powered through them. If someone managed to get in his way, junior forward Jordan Geronimo was right there to help with baskets of his own.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: In supposed rivalry game, Indiana men’s basketball was stone cold
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Of all the iconic college basketball rivalries in the Illinois-Indiana-Kentucky tri-state area, this is arguably one of them. It’s unclear how much animus Indiana actually feels toward Illinois, but on Thursday night the Hoosiers disposed of the Illini 80-65 with all the cold, clinical precision of a distant work acquaintance.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Moren makes history and Indiana’s Holmes may be on the way to some of her own
A year ago, it would’ve been foolish to laud an Indiana women’s basketball win over a putrid Illinois team. Against the No. 21 Illini — who have shocked the Big Ten under the tutelage of head coach Shauna Green — the Hoosiers’ road victory on Wednesday night spoke volumes.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive begins road trip with visit to Purdue Saturday
The No. 7/12 Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive teams will look to continue their strong starts to the spring season this weekend when they take on unranked in-state rival Purdue in West Lafayette on Saturday morning. Last week, the Hoosiers handily defeated No. 15/13 Michigan on...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball’s Jackson-Davis added to Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List
Indiana men’s basketball senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was added to the United States Basketball Writers Association Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List on Thursday, according to an IU Athletics release. Jackson-Davis was one of 50 players added to the list for the award, which is given annually to college...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 14 Indiana women’s water polo travels to California to compete in UCSB Winter Invite
Indiana women’s water polo enters the season as the No. 14 team in the Collegiate Water Polo Association week one poll. The Hoosiers ended the previous season with a fifth-place finish in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships, granting them a 15-15 season record. Indiana will travel to Los Angeles, California to compete against the University of California, Los Angeles and participate in the UCSB Winter Invite in Santa Barbara, California.
Indiana Daily Student
Suspect in racially motivated bus stabbing seeking insanity defense
The suspect in last week's racially motivated bus stabbing is seeking an insanity defense. Bloomington resident, Billie Davis, allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old Asian student on Bloomington transit bus 1777, on Jan. 11. According to a probable cause affidavit, surveillance footage from the bus shows Davis unfolding a pocketknife as the...
Indiana Daily Student
Be there, not square: local performances this week
Welcome back! Here is all the information you need for Bloomington’s music scene this week:. Western Skateland welcomes the return of Mindfully Blind and Doze Rose from 9-11 p.m. Thursday. A rare occasion to see live music inside a roller rink, with entry at $5 and skate rental at $5, makes this a total steal.
Indiana Daily Student
LETTER: I went to a Listening Session hoping to be heard, I came out of it feeling ignored
Interested in writing a letter to the editor or guest column to the Indiana Daily Student? Check out our guidelines and submission details here. I will not beat around the bush; the so-called Listening Session held by the College of Arts and Sciences on Thursday, the one set up to discuss the recent murder attempt made against an Asian-American student on a Bloomington bus, was one of the worst experiences I have ever had during my time at Indiana University.
Indiana Daily Student
Experience Maya Culture in Bloomington at the Artistic Maya Cultural Festival
The Viva! Maya Culture Festival of Poetry and Music, an opportunity to experience authentic creative arts works of the Maya culture, will be hosted in Bloomington from Wednesday to Sunday. The Viva! Maya Culture Festival is a collaborative effort with ÓperaMaya, a poetry and musical arts organization based in Mexico....
Indiana Daily Student
Expansion or relocation: councils debate the future of Bloomington Police Department headquarters
The Bloomington City Council met Jan. 18 to discuss potentially relocating the Bloomington Police Department and passed a resolution to call for the end of the embargo against Cuba. The council also read a statement condemning the recent racially motivated stabbing of an 18-year-old. Council debates purchase of Showers Building...
Indiana Daily Student
Jan. 15 rape reported south of campus
Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Friday, according to the BPD crime log. A 23-year-old female reported being raped by an unknown male on Jan. 15 south of Hillsdale Drive. The rape reportedly occurred inside a...
Indiana Daily Student
Firefighters respond Wednesday to apartment complex fire on North Lincoln Street
The Bloomington Fire Department responded to an apartment complex owned by Pavilion Properties in the 500 block of North Lincoln Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the City of Bloomington. More than 40 people have been displaced by the fire, according to the release. BFD...
