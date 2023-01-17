ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview with Sen. Wyden: Debt limit, mental health, town halls

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, stopped by the KATU studios Thursday to talk with KATU’s Steve Dunn about various issues, including the debt limit, which if not raised could mean the country would default on its debt, which experts say could spark a worldwide financial crisis.
Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?

Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand reversal of Portland murder conviction after Black jurors excluded from trial

The Oregon Supreme Court has let stand a ruling that sets a new judicial test in the state for determining whether potential jurors have been excluded because of their race. The new standard, known as a “comparative juror analysis,” was used by the Oregon Appeals Court in July to determine that Multnomah County prosecutors had dismissed two members of a juror pool because they were Black — the same race as a defendant accused of murder.
