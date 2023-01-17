Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Interview with Sen. Wyden: Debt limit, mental health, town halls
PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, stopped by the KATU studios Thursday to talk with KATU’s Steve Dunn about various issues, including the debt limit, which if not raised could mean the country would default on its debt, which experts say could spark a worldwide financial crisis.
Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?
Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
A popular retail store recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Oregon this week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 22, 2023, the popular clothing retailer J. Crew will be closing another one of its Oregon store locations in Portland, according to local reports.
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand reversal of Portland murder conviction after Black jurors excluded from trial
The Oregon Supreme Court has let stand a ruling that sets a new judicial test in the state for determining whether potential jurors have been excluded because of their race. The new standard, known as a “comparative juror analysis,” was used by the Oregon Appeals Court in July to determine that Multnomah County prosecutors had dismissed two members of a juror pool because they were Black — the same race as a defendant accused of murder.
Oregon leads nation in rent as a percentage of income: Families feel the strain
SALEM, OR. - Oregon is one of the many states across the United States where residents spend an increasingly large portion of their income on rent. According to a study conducted by moving experts with Forbes Home, Oregon ranks 9th in states where residents spend the largest percentage of their income on rent.
Fact Check Team: Biden administration, several states push more green energy initiatives
WASHINGTON (TND) — There’s been outrage over an alleged plan to ban gas stoves. The discussion started because of a new health-risk warning issued after researchers investigated the possible dangers of them but the Consumer Product Safety Commission says they aren’t planning a ban and the White House says the president doesn’t support one.
Impacts of Oregon Supreme Court’s decision to re-examine non-unanimous jury verdicts
The Oregon Supreme Court handed down a ruling in December that makes all prisoners convicted by non-unanimous juries eligible to receive new trials. Now, local municipalities are sharing how that decision has trickled down.
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant still only on the horizon as Oregon cases and hospitalizations continue to fall
Oregon health officials reported a 16% drop in newly identified coronavirus cases this week and an 9% drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, pointing to an apparent lull before the highly transmissible XBB.1.5 subvariant spreads into Oregon. Just under 240 hospital beds were occupied with people who had tested positive for the...
