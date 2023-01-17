Read full article on original website
Undercover video of school officials sparks debate over critical race theory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The debate over critical race theory in the classroom is causing a stir in two local districts. All of it the fallout from a video circulating on the web. Hidden cameras brought into Upper Arlington and Groveport Madison schools by self-proclaimed investigators exposing what they...
City leaders, U.S. Marshals to work together to reduce violent crime in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus, community leaders and neighbors are working with federal law officials to look at ways to partner together and prevent violence in city neighborhoods. "Whatever this district needs, whatever this city needs, if we can provide the assistance we will," Robert Davis,...
Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
Safety initiative helps Licking County community hire 8 new first responders
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — Eight first responders were sworn in Friday following intensive training at Monroe Township Fire Department. It’s part of a new initiative by Ohio Public Safety to increase the dwindling number of firefighters in the state. Fire Chief Dudley Wright said the firefighters hired Friday...
Ohio AMBER Alert committee to review recent alerts, including incident with Thomas twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a situation where a child has been abducted for example, every minute truly counts. The Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee met Thursday morning to review those important minutes: the responses to recent alerts in the state and more. The committee is made up of...
Columbus area nonprofit employers look for ways to attract and retain workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio nonprofits are struggling to hire paid staff and keep volunteers. The National Council of Nonprofits reported that the shortage of workers in all sectors of the nonprofit industry has gotten worse over the past few months. Leaders insist that a combination of staff burnout and low wages are crippling the ability of nonprofit agencies to contend with other job sectors.
'Changing their tune,' Johnstown residents reflect on year since Intel's announcement
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — January 21, 2022: Governor Mike DeWine and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Midland Theatre in Newark and announced a $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility would be coming to Licking County. A lot has changed over the last 356 days. The acres...
Woman killed in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman died after being shot in the chest on the west side of Columbus Saturday morning. Columbus Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a shooting while on the way to investigate a ShotSpotter alert in the area.
Nalah Jackson: Ohio AMBER Alert suspect now facing federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an AMBER Alert that gripped the region just before Christmas, is now facing federal charges. Nalah Jackson, 24, was indicted Thursday on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Each count...
'Let's do one good deed a day' CPD officer hopes to inspire with his New Year's resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Can you imagine what the world would look like if everyone did one good thing a day," Columbus Police Officer Anthony Johnson said. On Jan. 1, 2023, Johnson committed to his New Year's resolution. "Part of my New Year's resolution is challenging myself to do...
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Department pushes for flock cameras to be used countywide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office showcased a new technology to township leaders Thursday night that will help police fight crime. Franklin County Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert said flock cameras serve as another tool in their toolbox to complete investigations and fight crime, especially the rising trend of stolen vehicles.
Prairie Township cleans up rat-infested apartment complex, fines owner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s already been declared a nuisance property six times, and Prairie Township had a small army of workers back out at Galloway Village Apartments on Thursday. Prairie Township Administrator James Jewell said this was the third time in about a month they have had...
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says early days of Intel project not without its challenges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The giant Intel chip factory project has come a long way in 12 months. The decision to build up to four facilities worth $20 billion to manufacture software chips on farmland outside Johnstown was announced on Jan. 21st, 2022. Since then, Central Ohio has been...
Video: Man attempts to break into northeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man attempted to break into at least two houses in northeast Columbus last month. The suspect was caught on a home security camera. Police said the man tried to break into houses on Dec. 19, 2022, along Greywood Drive. The video captures the man...
Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, January 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Now's Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 100 local restaurants are ready to cook up something special. Locals and visitors alike can enjoy a three-course meal from participating restaurants at a fraction of the cost- and this year, there are some new options available too!
Police ask for help to identify shoplifting suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in products. According to investigators, the four people loaded several shopping carts with $3,000 in merchandise at a store in Polaris on Dec. 21, 2022. Then they walked...
Construction along busy intersection raising concerns for nearby neighbors
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Neighbors in Harrison West are saying the intersection along West 3rd Avenue and Olentangy River Road is getting too close for comfort. The streets are surrounded by orange barrels due to construction from a city project and people are calling it a roadway danger. Harvey...
Columbus Winter Beerfest returns this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 2023 Columbus Winter Beerfest returns on Saturday to the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Over 150 local and craft beers will be available for beer enthusiasts to try, as well as new craft wineries and distilleries. The Columbus favorite event will have a day session...
Man steals thousands of dollars worth of glasses at Easton store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man who entered a store in Easton and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. A suspect walked into the Sunglass Hut on Dec. 29 around 8:45 p.m. and stole six pairs of Gucci glasses. Police said the glasses were worth $3,000.
Drivers will learn to share the road with ODOT's automated vehicles next month
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Drivers on a 35-mile stretch of highway between Franklin and Logan Counties will have to share the road with two semis outfitted with automation as the Ohio Department of Transportation and Drive Ohio continue to study autonomous vehicles. Two test trucks will be on U.S....
