myfox28columbus.com

Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus area nonprofit employers look for ways to attract and retain workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio nonprofits are struggling to hire paid staff and keep volunteers. The National Council of Nonprofits reported that the shortage of workers in all sectors of the nonprofit industry has gotten worse over the past few months. Leaders insist that a combination of staff burnout and low wages are crippling the ability of nonprofit agencies to contend with other job sectors.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman killed in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman died after being shot in the chest on the west side of Columbus Saturday morning. Columbus Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a shooting while on the way to investigate a ShotSpotter alert in the area.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Nalah Jackson: Ohio AMBER Alert suspect now facing federal charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an AMBER Alert that gripped the region just before Christmas, is now facing federal charges. Nalah Jackson, 24, was indicted Thursday on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Each count...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Franklin Co. Sheriff's Department pushes for flock cameras to be used countywide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office showcased a new technology to township leaders Thursday night that will help police fight crime. Franklin County Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert said flock cameras serve as another tool in their toolbox to complete investigations and fight crime, especially the rising trend of stolen vehicles.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Prairie Township cleans up rat-infested apartment complex, fines owner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s already been declared a nuisance property six times, and Prairie Township had a small army of workers back out at Galloway Village Apartments on Thursday. Prairie Township Administrator James Jewell said this was the third time in about a month they have had...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Video: Man attempts to break into northeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man attempted to break into at least two houses in northeast Columbus last month. The suspect was caught on a home security camera. Police said the man tried to break into houses on Dec. 19, 2022, along Greywood Drive. The video captures the man...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, January 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Now's Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 100 local restaurants are ready to cook up something special. Locals and visitors alike can enjoy a three-course meal from participating restaurants at a fraction of the cost- and this year, there are some new options available too!
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police ask for help to identify shoplifting suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in products. According to investigators, the four people loaded several shopping carts with $3,000 in merchandise at a store in Polaris on Dec. 21, 2022. Then they walked...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Construction along busy intersection raising concerns for nearby neighbors

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Neighbors in Harrison West are saying the intersection along West 3rd Avenue and Olentangy River Road is getting too close for comfort. The streets are surrounded by orange barrels due to construction from a city project and people are calling it a roadway danger. Harvey...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Winter Beerfest returns this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 2023 Columbus Winter Beerfest returns on Saturday to the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Over 150 local and craft beers will be available for beer enthusiasts to try, as well as new craft wineries and distilleries. The Columbus favorite event will have a day session...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man steals thousands of dollars worth of glasses at Easton store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man who entered a store in Easton and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. A suspect walked into the Sunglass Hut on Dec. 29 around 8:45 p.m. and stole six pairs of Gucci glasses. Police said the glasses were worth $3,000.
COLUMBUS, OH

