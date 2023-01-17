Read full article on original website
Related
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Richard Dreyfuss Quit Acting To ‘Save The Country’ Instead
Actor Richard Dreyfuss is best known for his roles in Jaws and American Graffiti. The actor even earned an Oscar for best actor for his role in The Goodbye Girl. Since then, he has said goodbye to Hollywood for the most part and is now focused on educating others. The...
Comments / 0