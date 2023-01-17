ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight News: January 19, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Funding eligibility expanded for families of 9/11 victims. Some previously excluded from funding now eligible under 9/11 Families Act. Murphy, lawmakers...
NJ Spotlight

Lawmakers want to change NJ tax code to help cannabis businesses

Lawmakers want to update the New Jersey tax code to help out cannabis businesses. The current code effectively treats the businesses as if the products they are selling are still illegal, even though recreational marijuana use by adults is legal in the state. A measure that easily passed a key...
NJ Spotlight

Assessing Murphy’s environmental record: Chat Box

Plus, Rep. Josh Gottheimer on the new Congress and Joe Bataan on Latin soul. Anjuli Ramos-Busot of the Sierra Club NJ chapter and Doug O’Malley of Environment New Jersey join Chat Box to discuss Gov. Phil Murphy’s environmental record. They also discuss the controversy over the recent spate of whale strandings in New Jersey.
92.7 WOBM

These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ

New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy announces planning for new 2024 Energy Master Plan

NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy Friday announced the commencement of planning for the development of a new Energy Master Plan (EMP) for release in 2024. The 2024 EMP will reflect New Jersey’s updated climate goals and the impacts of recent state and federal policies that will help accelerate the state’s transition to a 100% clean energy economy.
NJ Spotlight

Funding eligibility expanded for families of 9/11 victims

Some previously excluded from funding now eligible under 9/11 Families Act. There’s more help on the way for those who lived through the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Federal leaders from New Jersey are touting a bill recently signed by President Joe Biden that provides catch-up payments for thousands of victims, spouses and families of those in the attack.
TAPinto.net

Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases

LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents,  There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention.  All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
NJ Spotlight

Murphy signals business-tax change, buoying some, frustrating others

Gov. Phil Murphy is due to present a new annual budget to lawmakers next month, but he has already unveiled a key detail that could have major consequences for the state’s bottom line. A tax surcharge on the profits of New Jersey’s highest-earning businesses, which has generated hundreds of...
NJ Spotlight

One town acts to ban marijuana businesses

In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
NJ Spotlight

First look at 2023’s likely election issues

Sex education, abortion rights and gun control are already talking points. In 2023, New Jersey legislators contending for every seat on the ballot will be running for the first time in redrawn districts, adding some uncertainty about the makeup of the State House at a tumultuous political time for the state and nation.
NJ.com

Gas stove culture war spreads to N.J. as top Republicans heat up the debate

America’s latest culture war debate — over the future of gas stoves — has now spread to the New Jersey Statehouse. A pair of Republican state lawmakers said Wednesday they will introduce a proposed law that would prevent any ban on gas stoves from being implemented in New Jersey, echoing Republicans across the nation who have recently warned that Democrats want to abolish the appliances.
NJ Spotlight

Condo owner can’t block Hudson waterfront trail

Court orders construction ban lifted on section of popular Hudson River walkway. An Edgewater condominium association can’t block a short section of a popular 18.6-mile trail along the Hudson riverfront, a judge ruled. A Superior Court judge in Bergen County ruled in favor of the Hudson River Waterfront Conservancy...
wrnjradio.com

Rooney bill would bring clarity to E-ZPass pricing discounts

NEW JERSEY – The Assembly transportation committee on Thursday released a bill that would bring clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, would direct the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for New Jersey E-ZPass users.
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

