Read full article on original website
Related
NJ Spotlight News: January 19, 2023
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Funding eligibility expanded for families of 9/11 victims. Some previously excluded from funding now eligible under 9/11 Families Act. Murphy, lawmakers...
Lawmakers want to change NJ tax code to help cannabis businesses
Lawmakers want to update the New Jersey tax code to help out cannabis businesses. The current code effectively treats the businesses as if the products they are selling are still illegal, even though recreational marijuana use by adults is legal in the state. A measure that easily passed a key...
New Jersey AG files emergent application for recount and recheck of four towns in county impacted by voting system error
The New Jersey attorney general's office on Friday filed an emergent application in superior court to ask for a full recount and recheck of vote tallies in a handful of towns in Monmouth County, which was impacted by a voting system error during the November election.
Murphy says N.J. public colleges need tougher laws to make sure they don’t waste money
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday threw his support behind proposals he and proponents say would strengthen the finances and oversight of New Jersey’s public colleges and universities. The package of three bills would require the schools to submit annual financial reports and audits, post them online, provide public figures...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Bill Allowing Couples In New Jersey To Obtain A Marriage License Virtually Passes Committee
A bill allowing couples in New Jersey to receive a marriage license virtually was approved by the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Through a May 2020 executive order, New Jersey authorized couples to enter into a marriage or civil union via online platforms like Zoom and FaceTime. However, that option...
phillyvoice.com
New Jersey could soon repeal its Prohibition-era liquor license rules, officials say
When the 21st Amendment ended Prohibition throughout the United States in 1933, New Jersey still sought to restrict the sale and consumption of alcohol. In the years that followed, policymakers enacted a law capping the number of liquor licenses that could be granted to business owners in each town. The...
Assessing Murphy’s environmental record: Chat Box
Plus, Rep. Josh Gottheimer on the new Congress and Joe Bataan on Latin soul. Anjuli Ramos-Busot of the Sierra Club NJ chapter and Doug O’Malley of Environment New Jersey join Chat Box to discuss Gov. Phil Murphy’s environmental record. They also discuss the controversy over the recent spate of whale strandings in New Jersey.
Illegal immigrants’ kids will now get healthcare in NJ – so woke! (Opinion)
Look, it’s not the kid’s fault. I get that. But when their parents willfully violate our nation’s immigration laws did we really need to add free and low cost healthcare for their children to the long list of benefits they get?. That’s exactly what Gov. Phil Murphy...
These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ
New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy announces planning for new 2024 Energy Master Plan
NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy Friday announced the commencement of planning for the development of a new Energy Master Plan (EMP) for release in 2024. The 2024 EMP will reflect New Jersey’s updated climate goals and the impacts of recent state and federal policies that will help accelerate the state’s transition to a 100% clean energy economy.
Some votes were counted twice in 4 NJ towns — and one race's result may change
A voting tabulation error caused votes to be counted in four Monmouth County, New Jersey towns, according to the company responsible for the tabulation software. Election Systems and Software provides voting systems to about a third of the state, but says only six districts in Monmouth County towns were affected. [ more › ]
Funding eligibility expanded for families of 9/11 victims
Some previously excluded from funding now eligible under 9/11 Families Act. There’s more help on the way for those who lived through the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Federal leaders from New Jersey are touting a bill recently signed by President Joe Biden that provides catch-up payments for thousands of victims, spouses and families of those in the attack.
Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases
LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents, There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention. All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
Murphy signals business-tax change, buoying some, frustrating others
Gov. Phil Murphy is due to present a new annual budget to lawmakers next month, but he has already unveiled a key detail that could have major consequences for the state’s bottom line. A tax surcharge on the profits of New Jersey’s highest-earning businesses, which has generated hundreds of...
One town acts to ban marijuana businesses
In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
First look at 2023’s likely election issues
Sex education, abortion rights and gun control are already talking points. In 2023, New Jersey legislators contending for every seat on the ballot will be running for the first time in redrawn districts, adding some uncertainty about the makeup of the State House at a tumultuous political time for the state and nation.
Gas stove culture war spreads to N.J. as top Republicans heat up the debate
America’s latest culture war debate — over the future of gas stoves — has now spread to the New Jersey Statehouse. A pair of Republican state lawmakers said Wednesday they will introduce a proposed law that would prevent any ban on gas stoves from being implemented in New Jersey, echoing Republicans across the nation who have recently warned that Democrats want to abolish the appliances.
Condo owner can’t block Hudson waterfront trail
Court orders construction ban lifted on section of popular Hudson River walkway. An Edgewater condominium association can’t block a short section of a popular 18.6-mile trail along the Hudson riverfront, a judge ruled. A Superior Court judge in Bergen County ruled in favor of the Hudson River Waterfront Conservancy...
wrnjradio.com
Rooney bill would bring clarity to E-ZPass pricing discounts
NEW JERSEY – The Assembly transportation committee on Thursday released a bill that would bring clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, would direct the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for New Jersey E-ZPass users.
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 1