ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 6

Related
WEAR

Elderly man, infant hospitalized after crash on Highway 98 in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An elderly man, around 80 years of age, and an infant were hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Matthew Boulevard in Destin Friday morning. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the crash, involving two vehicles, took place at around 10:30...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 98 in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. -- A 27-year-old man is dead after a crash on Highway 98 in Destin Thursday night. The crash took place in front of the Legacy on the Bay apartments on Highway 98 at around 6:30 p.m. Okaloosa County deputies say the man was hit by a car heading...
DESTIN, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pedestrian struck, killed in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find out more about a man who was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening. It happened on U.S. 98 in Destin shortly after 6:30 p.m. Deputies said the 27-year-old was walking across U.S. 98 near...
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Four car collision in Santa Rosa, one death and several injuries

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead, and several are injured after a multiple vehicle collision that occurred in Santa Rosa County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say on Wednesday afternoon, just west of Treasure Bay Circle, a 35-year-old was driving a pickup truck eastbound in...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pace woman killed in four-vehicle wreck on Highway 90 heading into Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 65-year-old Pace woman was killed and four others were injured in a four-vehicle wreck on the Highway 90 bridge heading into Pace on Wednesday. The wreck happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol confirms four vehicles and six people were involved in the...
PACE, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Crestview woman charged in crash killing 38-year-old motorcyclist

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- A 55-year-old Crestview woman was arrested Thursday and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter for a crash last year that resulted in the death of a 38-year-old Fort Walton Beach man. 55-year-old Ellie Ainsworth, of Crestview, was arrested by Crestview police Thursday in reference to a...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Report: Crestview woman tases man causing him to bust out window

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview woman has been charged with aggravated battery after an arrest report states she tased a man, causing him to jump, fall backwards and bust out of a window Wednesday night. Christie Woods, 49, was arrested after a report says she used a hand held...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Drugs in Hide-a-Can, illegal vapes found during I-10 traffic stop: Okaloosa Co. deputies

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop on Interstate 10 Thursday morning ended with a 47-year-old Crestview woman behind bars. Deputies working Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 55 said they pulled over Carolyn Virginia Satterfield for not wearing her seatbelt, according to the press release. OCSO said Satterfield gave […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pace woman critically injured in head-on crash, FHP report

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace woman was critically injured in a head-on collision Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 90 East of Durbin Lane. Florida Highway Patrol says the 36-year-old woman was eastbound on Highway 90 around 6 a.m. when she crossed the center lane and collided with an oncoming van. FHP said the Crestview […]
PACE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shots fired at area community center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy