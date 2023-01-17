Read full article on original website
WEAR
Elderly man, infant hospitalized after crash on Highway 98 in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An elderly man, around 80 years of age, and an infant were hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Matthew Boulevard in Destin Friday morning. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the crash, involving two vehicles, took place at around 10:30...
WEAR
29-year-old Pensacola man in critical condition after crash on Blue Angel Parkway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 29-year-old Pensacola man is in critical condition after a crash on Blue Angel Parkway Thursday night. The crash happened on Blue Angel Parkway and Highway 98 at around 5:40 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 29-year-old was traveling by motorcycle south on the right...
WEAR
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 98 in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. -- A 27-year-old man is dead after a crash on Highway 98 in Destin Thursday night. The crash took place in front of the Legacy on the Bay apartments on Highway 98 at around 6:30 p.m. Okaloosa County deputies say the man was hit by a car heading...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian struck, killed in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is trying to find out more about a man who was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening. It happened on U.S. 98 in Destin shortly after 6:30 p.m. Deputies said the 27-year-old was walking across U.S. 98 near...
Fatal accident on Emerald Coast Parkway, Highway 98 westbound shutdown: Destin Fire Rescue
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue said there was a fatal accident in front of Legacy on the Bay Apartments on Emerald Coast Parkway Thursday night, according to a Facebook Post from Destin Fire Rescue. The post said Highway 98 westbound is completely blocked and traffic is being redirected. “Please be cautious in […]
WJHG-TV
Four car collision in Santa Rosa, one death and several injuries
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead, and several are injured after a multiple vehicle collision that occurred in Santa Rosa County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say on Wednesday afternoon, just west of Treasure Bay Circle, a 35-year-old was driving a pickup truck eastbound in...
ECSO searching for missing, endangered juvenile last seen Jan. 18
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered juvenile who was last seen Jan. 18. ECSO said Donald Reco Butler, 14, was last seen on Jan. 18, at 3 p.m., on the 4100-block of West Navy Blvd. ECSO said he may be in need of medical […]
WEAR
Latest fatal crash near Highway 90 construction creates safety concerns
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- New information was released Thursday on Wednesday's deadly crash on Highway 90 heading into Pace. State troopers say the accident was a chain reaction. A pickup truck rear-ended a car, just west of Woodbine Road, around 2 p.m. The driver of the car was killed...
WEAR
Petition aims to stop alleged funeral home suspect from being buried at Barrancas cemetery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- As the Escambia County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into corpse abuse allegations against a funeral home worker, there is a new fight underway. A military veteran has created an online petition to stop the alleged suspect, who is also a veteran, from being buried at...
WEAR
Pace woman killed in four-vehicle wreck on Highway 90 heading into Pace
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 65-year-old Pace woman was killed and four others were injured in a four-vehicle wreck on the Highway 90 bridge heading into Pace on Wednesday. The wreck happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol confirms four vehicles and six people were involved in the...
Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
WEAR
Crestview woman charged in crash killing 38-year-old motorcyclist
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- A 55-year-old Crestview woman was arrested Thursday and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter for a crash last year that resulted in the death of a 38-year-old Fort Walton Beach man. 55-year-old Ellie Ainsworth, of Crestview, was arrested by Crestview police Thursday in reference to a...
WEAR
Report: Crestview woman tases man causing him to bust out window
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview woman has been charged with aggravated battery after an arrest report states she tased a man, causing him to jump, fall backwards and bust out of a window Wednesday night. Christie Woods, 49, was arrested after a report says she used a hand held...
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County Sheriffs find a ‘hide a can’ with drugs during traffic stop
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office said they have arrested a woman after finding a ‘hide a can’ in her car full of drugs and lottery tickets. Deputies said they pulled over a vehicle driven by Carolyn Satterfield, 47, of Crestview on Interstate 10 around 9:30 a.m. this morning for a traffic violation.
Drugs in Hide-a-Can, illegal vapes found during I-10 traffic stop: Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said a traffic stop on Interstate 10 Thursday morning ended with a 47-year-old Crestview woman behind bars. Deputies working Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 55 said they pulled over Carolyn Virginia Satterfield for not wearing her seatbelt, according to the press release. OCSO said Satterfield gave […]
WEAR
Pace woman in critical condition after head-on collision on U.S. Highway 90
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pace woman is in critical condition following a crash in Okaloosa County Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90, just east of Durbin Lane. Troopers say the 36-year-old woman from Pace was driving east on...
Pace woman critically injured in head-on crash, FHP report
HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace woman was critically injured in a head-on collision Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 90 East of Durbin Lane. Florida Highway Patrol says the 36-year-old woman was eastbound on Highway 90 around 6 a.m. when she crossed the center lane and collided with an oncoming van. FHP said the Crestview […]
Bruce Pace: Friend of cab driver murders him for money
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A cab driver reported missing by family members would be found dead in a peculiar area of his cab. The man accused of the murder would tell family members the day before something that would incriminate him. This is the story of Bruce Pace. WKRG News 5 is looking […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired at area community center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
WALA-TV FOX10
I-10 West reopens between Malbis and Daphne after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Interstate 10 Westbound was closed for a time this morning between the Malbis and Daphne exits while officers investigated a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash this morning, according to the Daphne Police Department. This was between Exits 38 and 35. FOX10 News has learned the incident has...
