Houston, TX

therealdeal.com

Loken Group’s luxury president jumps to Compass

Compass began the year on a high note with a trio of team acquisitions including a top agent from the Loken Group, The Real Deal has learned. Sara St. Marceaux departed Keller Williams’ the Loken Group to join Compass’ Houston office. St. Marceaux served as president of Portfolio Real Estate, the group’s luxury affiliate, for five years.
HOUSTON, TX

