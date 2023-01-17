Effective this month, price changes are in effect for dine in, carryout or delivered meals at the Pondera Senior Centers in Conrad & Valier. The "suggested" donation for ages 60, & older is $7, for 59, & under, it's $10. Don't worry about a thing, the noon meals are available for everyone in the community. Please be sure & call in Conrad, at 271 3911, or 279 3527, in Valier. before 10, in the morning.

CONRAD, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO