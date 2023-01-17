Read full article on original website
Great Falls students get to operate RED HORSE heavy equipment
The name is an acronym that stands Rapid Engineer Deployable, Heavy Operational Repair Squadron, Engineer.
Great Falls first responders see increase in ambulance transports in 2022
Great Falls Emergency Services saw a record high of over 10,000 ambulance transports throughout Cascade County in 2022.
theelectricgf.com
FWP suspected in local geese; three grizzlies around state
Avian influenza was detected in Montana last spring and is continuing to affect domestic and wild birds, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. A number of dead geese have been spotted in the Missouri River in and around Great Falls and they’re suspected to have died from the disease, according to FWP.
montanarightnow.com
Former elementary school in Great Falls purchased by Alluvion Health
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The former Roosevelt Elementary School in Great Falls has been purchased by Alluvion Health. Alluvion says it plans to offer a pediatric clinic, autism spectrum services, and employer-sponsored childcare on the ground floor of the location as a part of their first phase. Phase two would...
theelectricgf.com
Great Falls mural named among top 100 worldwide
One of the murals installed during last summer’s ArtsFest MONTANA is named in the top 100 murals worldwide for 2022. Street Art Cities named Cobre’s eyes mural at 815 1st Ave. N. Voting is open on the Street Art Cities app to choose the best murals for the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Three Montana Grizzlies Killed After They Were Sickened By Bird Flu
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Montana wildlife agents had to put down three grizzly bears recently because the bruins were sickened by bird flu, according the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. That included a bear found sick near Kalispell, another near Augusta and a...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Montana’s airport gun seizures set new record
Nearly twice as many people tried to carry a gun through security at a Montana airport in 2023. But officers with the Transportation Security Administration say while that's a concerning number, it actually mirrors the trend of more gun seizures in other states. And it was Billings, not Missoula with...
Flathead Beacon
Three Grizzly Bears Test Positive for Avian Flu in First Documented Cases
Three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus this fall and were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. They mark the first documented cases of avian flu in grizzly bears. The three...
montanarightnow.com
C-130's getting upgrades at the Montana Air National Guard
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Back in October, the Air Force grounded nearly all of it's C-130 Hercules Aircrafts due to problems with their propeller barrels; this included the C-130's at the Montana Air National Guard. But this month, the Montana Air National Guard is getting updates to the planes, and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Specialty Mills expands operations
GREAT FALLS - Montana Specialty Mills has announced plans to expand operations at their manufacturing facility in the Great Falls Agri-Tech Park. Montana Specialty Mills processes agricultural commodities including Non-GMO and Organic Canola Oil, Flaxseed, Linseed Oil, Meal, among others. Their products serve as functional ingredients in a variety of end products, including food, feed, and industrial applications.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Close To 4000 Entries- Conrad Chamber Announces WINNERS
Winners of the Conrad Chamber Punch Card Incentive Program have been announced. 3970 cards were entered during December, the drawing's been held & the winners are, 3rd place, Terry Peters, winning a $50 Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificate. Jennifer Aaerud came in 2nd, & received the $100 Conrad Chamber Certificate. 1st place went to Steve Skelton with a $100 certificate AND...a $20, or more certificates from each participating business. The Conrad Chamber, where the WINNING is only beginning!!
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Mercy Flight marks 40 years of emergency service
For newborns in distress in rural hospitals, for travelers in car wrecks, for injured wilderness explorers, for farmers and ranchers wounded on the job, and for so many more Montanans and visitors, Mercy Flight has been a critical element of survival. “Mercy Flight is a godsend,” one Choteau dad said...
Price “Changes” For Pondera Seniors
Effective this month, price changes are in effect for dine in, carryout or delivered meals at the Pondera Senior Centers in Conrad & Valier. The "suggested" donation for ages 60, & older is $7, for 59, & under, it's $10. Don't worry about a thing, the noon meals are available for everyone in the community. Please be sure & call in Conrad, at 271 3911, or 279 3527, in Valier. before 10, in the morning.
