Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Your News Local
Wabash County Museum announces new history program
WABASH COUNTY, IN- The Wabash County Museum is excited to introduce a new program for history lovers called “The Thursday Parlay.” The Thursday Parlay is an in-person speakers’ series with a different. guest speaker and topic each month. Each meeting will begin with donuts, coffee and. conversation...
Your News Local
Charlene Sueann Davis
Charlene Sueann Davis, 61, of Majestic Care in Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Huntington, Indiana died at 7:22 pm, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City, Indiana. She was born on June 29, 1961, in Wabash, Indiana to Charles H. and Mary Ruth (Alber) Davis. Charlene...
Your News Local
Honeywell Arts & Entertainment announces Cory Asbury, Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.
WABASH, IN- Honeywell Arts & Entertainment adds Cory Asbury to its 2023 lineup at the Honeywell Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at honeywellarts.org or by calling 260.563.1102. Cory Asbury –Sunday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Honeywell Center...
Your News Local
2023 Visit Wabash County Board of Directors announced
WABASH COUNTY, IN- Adam Stakeman and Carrie Vineyard were honored on December 15 during Visit Wabash County’s end of the year board meeting and celebration, which took place at the 950 Speakeasy Bistro after a tour of the recently renovated Hopewell House. Stakeman, who served as Visit Wabash County’s...
Your News Local
Honeywell Arts & Entertainment announces new Youth Theatre
WABASH, IN —Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will host a new series of Theatre Classes for students in first grade through high school. The weekly classes will be led by experienced instructors in the areas of improv, acting, and behind-the-scenes production. Classes begin in February. Registration is available at honeywellarts.org or by calling 260.563.1102.
Your News Local
Jennie Carmichael
Jennie Carmichael, 80, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 4:40 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Owingsville, Kentucky, on Sunday, May 31, 1942, to Lloyd and Bessie (Perkins) Harmon. She was married to Harold Carmichael.
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating theft of charity box
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two men in relation to the theft of a charity box at a local business, according to deputies. The men are known to frequent the Goshen area, deputies said. If you have any...
clintoncountydailynews.com
McCauley Named District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year
Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014. In addition to his...
Fox 59
Grant County doctor called "danger to public"
The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving to strip an OB/GYN and health office for the county of his license after patients claim he took photos of their privates without consent and sexually assaulted them. Grant County doctor called “danger to public”. The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving...
Kokomo community reacts to string of overdoses over MLK weekend
The Kokomo Police Department received multiple calls about overdoses from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16. Police arrested two suspects.
WISH-TV
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
WANE-TV
Families of teens sue Fort Wayne gas station where they were shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The families of the three teens shot at a State Boulevard and Hobson Road gas station in 2021 have filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Quick Stop station and its owners, where police say the fatal encounter with Joseph Bossard began. Anderson Retic and...
Hamilton Co. officials say 116th and Olio has history of crashes
The community is concerned about a busy intersection at 116th and Olio in Fishers. There have been two deadly crashes in about three months.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man sentenced to 65 years on murder conviction in Whitley County
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man found guilty of shooting another man and dumping the body in a Whitley County ditch received a 65-year prison sentence earlier this week. Robert Drake, 29, had previously been convicted by a jury or murder this past December in connection...
'It really doesn't feel like home anymore' | 12 Miami County homes flagged for cancer-causing vapor testing
PERU, Ind — Things got heated during Peru’s first city council meeting of the year — when residents demanded answers after learning their homes could be contaminated by a known carcinogen. The news came after cleanup efforts began at a former manufacturing facility. "Why haven't we let...
WOWO News
Head-on crash kills one in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A head-on crash in Grant County left one person dead Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of 53rd and South Western Avenue, just south of Marion, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Initial reports showed that a black Dodge Nitro was traveling southbound in the northbound causing the head-on collision with a white Dodge Caravan.
Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
max983.net
Rochester Man Arrested after Marshall County Investigation, Pursuit
A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, January 17 after an investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Marshall County Police say a report of a burglary and theft was received Saturday, December 31, 2022 at a storage unit on 11th Road east of U.S. 31. An investigation reportedly found 35-year-old Richard Devere Pritchett as the suspect in the case. Police attempted to find him at his residence in Rochester where stolen property was recovered, but he was not home at the time, according to the report.
abc57.com
One injured following two-vehicle crash, juvenile driver cited in incident
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash Thursday at 5:43 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 17, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a 16-year-old from Bristol was traveling west on County Road 10 while crossing...
Comments / 0