Wabash, IN

Your News Local

Wabash County Museum announces new history program

WABASH COUNTY, IN- The Wabash County Museum is excited to introduce a new program for history lovers called “The Thursday Parlay.” The Thursday Parlay is an in-person speakers’ series with a different. guest speaker and topic each month. Each meeting will begin with donuts, coffee and. conversation...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

Charlene Sueann Davis

Charlene Sueann Davis, 61, of Majestic Care in Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Huntington, Indiana died at 7:22 pm, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City, Indiana. She was born on June 29, 1961, in Wabash, Indiana to Charles H. and Mary Ruth (Alber) Davis. Charlene...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

2023 Visit Wabash County Board of Directors announced

WABASH COUNTY, IN- Adam Stakeman and Carrie Vineyard were honored on December 15 during Visit Wabash County’s end of the year board meeting and celebration, which took place at the 950 Speakeasy Bistro after a tour of the recently renovated Hopewell House. Stakeman, who served as Visit Wabash County’s...
Your News Local

Honeywell Arts & Entertainment announces new Youth Theatre

WABASH, IN —Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will host a new series of Theatre Classes for students in first grade through high school. The weekly classes will be led by experienced instructors in the areas of improv, acting, and behind-the-scenes production. Classes begin in February. Registration is available at honeywellarts.org or by calling 260.563.1102.
WABASH, IN
Your News Local

Jennie Carmichael

Jennie Carmichael, 80, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 4:40 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Owingsville, Kentucky, on Sunday, May 31, 1942, to Lloyd and Bessie (Perkins) Harmon. She was married to Harold Carmichael.
MARION, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

McCauley Named District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year

Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014. In addition to his...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Grant County doctor called "danger to public"

The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving to strip an OB/GYN and health office for the county of his license after patients claim he took photos of their privates without consent and sexually assaulted them. Grant County doctor called “danger to public”. The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Head-on crash kills one in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A head-on crash in Grant County left one person dead Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of 53rd and South Western Avenue, just south of Marion, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Initial reports showed that a black Dodge Nitro was traveling southbound in the northbound causing the head-on collision with a white Dodge Caravan.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Rochester Man Arrested after Marshall County Investigation, Pursuit

A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, January 17 after an investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Marshall County Police say a report of a burglary and theft was received Saturday, December 31, 2022 at a storage unit on 11th Road east of U.S. 31. An investigation reportedly found 35-year-old Richard Devere Pritchett as the suspect in the case. Police attempted to find him at his residence in Rochester where stolen property was recovered, but he was not home at the time, according to the report.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN

