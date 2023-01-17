ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

Williamson County to begin jail-based competency restoration program this spring

Williamson County will begin a jail-based competency restoration program in the spring, Commissioners Court members said Jan. 16. (Community Impact file photo) Williamson County is preparing to start a jail-based competency restoration program this spring, according to a presentation to Commissioners Court on Jan. 16. Jail-based competency restoration programs provide...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
kut.org

Austin's airport confiscated a record number of guns in 2022

Security found 150 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in 2022, a new ABIA record, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The firearms were detected during routine X-ray screenings of carry-on items at security checkpoints. Put another way, that means one firearm was detected for every 64,063...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

2 new children's hospitals coming to Northwest Austin

Dell Children’s Medical Center North, which broke ground in May 2021, will be a 187,000-square-foot pediatric hospital with 36 beds, trauma services, two operating rooms, endoscopy rooms, procedure rooms, sleep labs and additional space for growth. (Courtesy Ascension Texas) The first of two children’s hospitals coming to the Northwest...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Threat closes Central Texas school district, officials to file charges

LEXINGTON, Texas - The Lee County Sheriff's Office says it's planning to file charges after a threat closed down the Lexington Independent School District. On Tuesday, January 17, investigators say they got a report of a man who sent pictures of guns to students on Snapchat and talked about bringing weapons to school to commit mass murder.
LEXINGTON, TX
YAHOO!

More details on Williamson County human remains, officials still seek answers

Investigators now have more information on the human remains found last year in Franklin, and are seeking the public’s help to find answers. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office officials believe the remains are of a white or Hispanic male, ages 35 to 50 years old. Investigators also believe the remains were on the property for at least a year before they were discovered.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

