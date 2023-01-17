Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Related
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
TMZ.com
T.J. Houshmandzadeh On Cincinnati Vs. Buffalo, 'I Like The Bengals' Chances!'
Don't be shocked if Cincinnati upsets Buffalo in their playoff game this weekend ... ex-NFL star T.J. Houshmandzadeh tells TMZ Sports he's confident his former squad will get the dub on Sunday!!!. The ex-Cincy wideout broke it down for us at LAX this week -- right after Joe Burrow and...
TMZ.com
Buffalo Bills Get '3' Pendants For Damar Hamlin Ahead Of Playoff Game
The Buffalo Bills were surprised with special gifts in honor of Damar Hamlin ahead of their playoff game against the Bengals ... receiving "3" pendants for the entire team. Von Miller -- whose season ended prematurely after he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Day -- showed off the new jewelry on social media ... and the team is clearly pumped about the gesture.
TMZ.com
Emmitt Smith Visits Peyton Hillis At Hospital After Swimming Accident
Peyton Hillis got a special visitor at his hospital on Thursday ... Emmitt Smith stopped by -- and the visit went so well, both former NFL running backs were seen smiling ear to ear with one another. The Dallas Cowboys legend -- who was born and raised in Pensacola, FL...
TMZ.com
Ex-NFL DL Derek Wolfe Hunts, Kills Massive Mountain Lion In Colorado
Ex-Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe hunted a massive mountain lion in Colorado this week ... and at the end of the day, a wild photo shows the Wolfe got the better of the big cat. The former NFL player detailed his insane journey to nab the mountain lion in Grant...
TMZ.com
NFL's Derek Wolfe Followed Protocol In Mountain Lion Killing, Authorities Say
Authorities in Colorado say Derek Wolfe followed all the steps necessary in his hunt of a mountain lion this week ... confirming to TMZ Sports the former NFL player's killing of the animal was legal. A spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife tells us ... Wolfe did all that was...
More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The league revamped its playoff […]
NFL playoffs: No. 1 seed Eagles host Giants in NFC East divisional round showdown
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles looked like the best team in the NFL for much of the season. Hurts' injury in December led to some choppy waters, but the Eagles still secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Now, they look to reach the NFC championship game for...
TMZ.com
Sean Payton's Worth 1st-Round Draft Pick In Swap W/ Saints, Ex-NFL Exec Says
No, a first-round pick ain't too much to give up to acquire the rights to Sean Payton ... so says ex-NFL exec Michael Lombardi, who tells TMZ Sports trading for big-name coaches has almost always worked out for teams in the past -- no matter the cost. Multiple teams have...
TMZ.com
Damar Hamlin Back At Bills' Facility 'Almost Daily,' Coach Sean McDermott Says
Damar Hamlin is continuing to make huge strides in his road to recovery ... Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the defensive back is now at Buffalo's practice facility "almost daily," and nearing a return to team meetings and more. McDermott provided the good news in a Wednesday chat with...
Comments / 0