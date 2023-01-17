GEMA/HS offering disaster assistance Troup, Meriwether and several other counties
GEORGIA ( WRBL ) – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) announced that it will now offer disaster assistance to multiple counties affected by severe weather storms on Jan. 12.
According to the (GEMA/HS), Governor Brian Kemp announced residents in the following counties are eligible to apply for disaster assistance:
- Troup County
- Meriwether County
- Butts County
- Henry County
- Jasper County
- Newton County
- Spalding County
For those interested in individual assistance, which according to GEMA/HS, is designated for “funding individual and family recovered efforts after a disaster.”
Information on application can be found below:
- Online: DisasterAssistance.gov
- Phone: 1-800-621-3362
GEMA/HS says public assistance is available to "local and state government entities and other qualified non-profit programs."
