Troup County, GA

GEMA/HS offering disaster assistance Troup, Meriwether and several other counties

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

GEORGIA ( WRBL ) – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) announced that it will now offer disaster assistance to multiple counties affected by severe weather storms on Jan. 12.

According to the (GEMA/HS), Governor Brian Kemp announced residents in the following counties are eligible to apply for disaster assistance:

  • Troup County
  • Meriwether County
  • Butts County
  • Henry County
  • Jasper County
  • Newton County
  • Spalding County
FEMA funding granted to Troup and Meriwether counties for tornado relief efforts

For those interested in individual assistance, which according to GEMA/HS, is designated for “funding individual and family recovered efforts after a disaster.”

Information on application can be found below:

GEMA/HS says public assistance is available to “local and state government entities and other qualified non-profit programs.”

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

