Biden enters year with low approval ratings despite midterm boost
President Biden is entering the new year with approval ratings that are close to the lowest levels seen in his presidency, despite the shot-in the-arm the White House received from a relatively successful midterm election that saw Democrats hold the Senate and keep House losses to a minimum. A Reuters-Ipsos poll out on Thursday showed…
US Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. government bumped up against its debt limit Thursday, prompting the Treasury Department to take "extraordinary" accounting steps to avoid default — as friction between President Joe Biden and House Republicans raised concern about whether the U.S. can sidestep an economic crisis.
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
March for Life returns to D.C. for 1st time since Supreme Court overturned Roe
Anti-abortion activists gathered in Washington, D.C., on Friday for the 50th annual March for Life — the first such event since , its 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide, last summer. The mood was decidedly celebratory, and the march was a victory lap of sorts for those who cheered...
The US will hit its debt ceiling Thursday, what does that mean for you?
The federal government is set to hit its borrowing limit Thursday, setting off what is likely to become a showdown between warring factions in the House of Representatives. The government’s debt limit, a cap that Congress places on the amount the federal government is allowed to borrow, will be reached sometime Thursday and Congress will have to grapple with the notion of raising that cap as it has some 100 times since the limit was enacted in 1917.
