The federal government is set to hit its borrowing limit Thursday, setting off what is likely to become a showdown between warring factions in the House of Representatives. The government’s debt limit, a cap that Congress places on the amount the federal government is allowed to borrow, will be reached sometime Thursday and Congress will have to grapple with the notion of raising that cap as it has some 100 times since the limit was enacted in 1917.

2 DAYS AGO