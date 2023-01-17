Rev. Father Leonard F. Siebenaler, age 89 of Hastings, passed away peacefully at Regina Medical Center on Monday evening, January 16, 2023. Leonard Francis, the son of Mathias and Christine (Gores) Siebenaler, was born on December 3, 1933, at home in New Trier. Following his graduation from Nazareth Hall High School in 1951, Leonard attended Nazareth Hall College, and later entered the St. Paul Seminary where he was ordained in 1959. From that point forward, Father Leonard was blessed to work with many great parishes including: St. Ann’s Catholic Church in North Minneapolis (1959-1964 & 1968-1971), St. Mary of the Lake in White Bear Lake (1964-1968), St. Paul Catholic Church in Zumbrota and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bellechester where he served as Pastor (1971-1974), St. Columba Catholic Church in St. Paul (1974-1981), Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in St. Louis Park (1981-1993), St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael (1993-2002), and in his retirement he happily assisted at St. Pius Catholic Church in Cannon Falls and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miesville. Outside of his vocation, Father Leonard enjoyed golfing, playing his classical guitar, and singing. He also loved cars, especially his Buicks over the years.

