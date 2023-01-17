Read full article on original website
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan Police Department introduces new SafeCam Registry programLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Frontenac event center gets interim permit
During the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners meeting on Jan. 17 the board approved an interim use permit to Villa Maria in Frontenac. Villa Maria was granted an interim use permit for an event center and resort facility. The proposal included remodeling existing structures and constructing additions for lodging, cottages, on-site restaurant and event spaces.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls City Council moves forward with SEMMCHRA housing rehab
The two main items from Tuesday’s Cannon Falls City Council meeting were a presentation on the status of the John Burch Park improvement project and the City’s partnership with the Southeast Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (SEMMCHRA) on housing rehabilitation. The meeting started with a presentation by...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Dakota County’s Chief Judge Kevin F. Mark to retire, Honorable Caroline H. Lennon to serve in his stead
The Honorable Kevin F. Mark, current chief judge of the First Judicial District, will reach the mandatory MN judicial retirement age of 70 on January 31, 2023. Effective February 1, 2023, the Honorable Caroline H. Lennon, current assistant chief judge of the District, will assume the chief judge duties for the remainder of the current term that expires on June 30, 2023.
kymnradio.net
Updated School Closings and for 1-19: Northfield, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Kenyon Wanamingo, Owatonna, Randolph, Tri-City United Public Schools are all closed today
Some 4-5″ inches of snow fell overnight over South-Central Minnesota last night, and more is expected into the late. morning hours. The snow has caused many area schools to either delay the start of the school day or cancel school altogether. Northfield Public Schools are closed, and the students...
Walz shares second part of his One Minnesota Budget on climate change and more
Governor Tim Walz unveiled the next portion of his $4.1 billion two-year One Minnesota Budget today. This portion of the budget will look to provide paid family and medical leave, support small businesses, and reduce climate impacts.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
knuj.net
NEW ULM RESTAURANT OPERATOR CHARGED WITH TAX CRIMES
The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Ramsey County Attorney’s office has charged a New Ulm restaurant operator with 29 tax-related felonies. Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is charged with 24 felony counts of assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent individual income tax returns. Complaints say Ocampo-Bunola is CEO of Plaza Garibaldi in New Ulm, Redwood Falls and also La Terrazza in Mankato. Ocampo-Bunolda allegedly removed hundreds of sales transactions each month assisting the restaurants in underreporting their sales on their tax returns for multiple periods from January 2017 through December 2020. He also allegedly underreported sales form the restaurants and also income on the individual income tax returns filed jointly with his wife for tax years 2016 through 2020. He allegedly owes over $570,000 in tax, penalties and interest. Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, a gas pump button was stolen from the 1100 block of Fourth Street South. Property damage. A vehicle fuel tank on the 31000 block of 64th Avenue was reported damaged on Friday, Jan. 13.
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
Minnetonka High School grad invents 'smart tampon' to detect cervical cancer
BALTIMORE — A Minnesota woman is making headlines for creating a new way to test for cervical cancer. The disease kills thousands of people every year, especially over the age of 65. January is cervical cancer awareness month. Minnesota Oncology GYN Dr. Lauren Bollinger says, "It's the fourth most...
mygateway.news
Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley dies in rollover crash
TOWN OF CADY, WI – The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 10:38 p.m. on January 15, 2023, of a vehicle that had crashed on State Highway (STH) 29, near the intersection of U.S. Highway (USH) 128 in Cady Township, Wisconsin, approximately two miles northeast of Spring Valley, Wisconsin.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Rev. Father Leonard F. Siebenaler
Rev. Father Leonard F. Siebenaler, age 89 of Hastings, passed away peacefully at Regina Medical Center on Monday evening, January 16, 2023. Leonard Francis, the son of Mathias and Christine (Gores) Siebenaler, was born on December 3, 1933, at home in New Trier. Following his graduation from Nazareth Hall High School in 1951, Leonard attended Nazareth Hall College, and later entered the St. Paul Seminary where he was ordained in 1959. From that point forward, Father Leonard was blessed to work with many great parishes including: St. Ann’s Catholic Church in North Minneapolis (1959-1964 & 1968-1971), St. Mary of the Lake in White Bear Lake (1964-1968), St. Paul Catholic Church in Zumbrota and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bellechester where he served as Pastor (1971-1974), St. Columba Catholic Church in St. Paul (1974-1981), Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in St. Louis Park (1981-1993), St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael (1993-2002), and in his retirement he happily assisted at St. Pius Catholic Church in Cannon Falls and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miesville. Outside of his vocation, Father Leonard enjoyed golfing, playing his classical guitar, and singing. He also loved cars, especially his Buicks over the years.
Storm Update- Rochester Area Overnight Snow Totals
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester and surrounding communities in southeast Minnesota remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 3 p.m. Thursday. The warning took effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Rochester was predicted to receive 5-8 inches of snow with pockets in Fillmore and Winona Counties told to expect between 6 and 9 inches of new snow.
WEAU-TV 13
Music store destroyed in downtown Osceola fire
OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - Fire has destroyed a music store in downtown Osceola, in Polk County. The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon inside Red Bird Music. Fire crews from Osceola and Polk County responded, and were on the scene until 10:00 p.m. The Owner of the store shared a...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow. Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
What’s open and what’s closed on MLK Day 2023?
Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on the third Monday of every February and this year it'll be honored Jan. 16. Some services will be closed in observance of the holiday, while others will maintain normal operations. Here’s what to know:. Postal service. The U.S Postal Service will be...
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store
Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
