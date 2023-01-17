ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Spring, TX

KWTX

Good News Friday: January 20, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD promoted two veteran educators at the campus and district levels. Katie Hequembourg was named principal of Saegert Elementary School following the promotion of Eli Lopez to Director of Multilingual Services. Katie spent 22 years in early childhood education and Eli started with KISD in 1993 as an instructional aide!
KILLEEN, TX
texashsfootball.com

“Sqwirl” Williams Scurrying Away From Baylor

Arguably one of the greatest names in Texas HS Football history, Sqwirl Williams is entering the NCAA transfer portal. One of the Baylor Bears’ best offensive players last season, Craig “Sqwirl” Williams finished second on the team in rushing with 101 carries for 557 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 11 catches for 80 yards and a score.
WACO, TX
bvmsports.com

Top 10 highest-rated Texas HS football players of all time

HOUSTON (BVM) – Here is a list of the top 10 highest-rated Texas area high school football players of all time — which features athletes since the Class of 2000. The order of this list is determined by 247Sports’ Composite Rating – “a proprietary algorithm that compiles prospect ‘rankings’ and ‘ratings’ listed in the public domain by the major media recruiting services. It converts average industry ranks and ratings into a linear composite index capping at 1.0000.”
TEXAS STATE
FOX 44 News

Baylor lands experienced FCS Quarterback

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Former Northern Arizona quarterback RJ Martinez announced he’s joining the Bears after throwing for the second-most passing yards in the Big Sky in 2022. Martinez began his collegiate career with the Lumberjacks in 2021 when he was named Big Sky Freshman of the Year after a standout freshman season throwing […]
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Classroom Champions: Bosqueville’s Jagger Summa

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Bosqueville high school senior Jagger Summa. Summa has already won a state championship in powerlifting. He also does the heavy lifting in the classroom. Congrats Jagger Summa! You are a Classroom Champion!
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas colleges and universities respond to nationwide TikTok concerns

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After Gov. Greg Abbott announced banning TikTok on government-issued devices, some Central Texas colleges and universities implemented policies to block the usage of the video-sharing app on campus, while others continue to discuss possible policies. Two of the five Central Texas colleges and universities KWTX spoke...
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time

ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
BELTON, TX
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

The 11th of Each Month is Buddy Check Day!

The 11th day of each month is Buddy Check Day to remind Texas veterans to check in with other veterans. By getting in touch with others, veterans may enjoy comradery, check on each other’s well-being and connect another veteran with a service they can use.
TEXAS STATE

