Killeen boy and star Ellison High basketball player bond over artwork, form unique friendship
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas kindergartner and a star high school basketball player already committed to Oklahoma State have forged a unique friendship over art as the young boy has taken a liking to drawing pictures of the player. 6-year-old Daxon Snider has always loved to draw and...
‘We’re just closing this chapter’: Famed wood worker discusses decision to close Waco’s Harp Design Co.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A staple furniture store, Harp Design Co., will be closing its doors in Waco this month. You may be familiar with the famed wood worker whose talent has been showcased for years on ‘Fixer Upper’ on HGTV and ‘Restoration Road’ on the Magnolia Network.
Good News Friday: January 20, 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD promoted two veteran educators at the campus and district levels. Katie Hequembourg was named principal of Saegert Elementary School following the promotion of Eli Lopez to Director of Multilingual Services. Katie spent 22 years in early childhood education and Eli started with KISD in 1993 as an instructional aide!
“Sqwirl” Williams Scurrying Away From Baylor
Arguably one of the greatest names in Texas HS Football history, Sqwirl Williams is entering the NCAA transfer portal. One of the Baylor Bears’ best offensive players last season, Craig “Sqwirl” Williams finished second on the team in rushing with 101 carries for 557 yards and four touchdowns, as well as 11 catches for 80 yards and a score.
The Best Steakhouses In The US Were Ranked & 4 Texas Restaurants Topped The List
Texans take meat very seriously, whether it be barbecued, fired, or stuffed into a taco. We mean business when it comes to BBQ, fajitas, and steak, quite frankly. A recent ranking by food writers at TastingTableshows what they consider the top 20 steakhouses in the United States, and four Texas restaurants earned high spots.
‘A great win-win for us’: Businesses are excited as work continues on new Baylor basketball arena
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Businesses are feeling a buzz in the air as the new Baylor basketball arena inches closer to completion. “You can actually see where the scoreboard is and where the seats are now,” Becky Lindsey, head manager at the Brazos Landing, said. The new 7,000 seat...
Top 10 highest-rated Texas HS football players of all time
HOUSTON (BVM) – Here is a list of the top 10 highest-rated Texas area high school football players of all time — which features athletes since the Class of 2000. The order of this list is determined by 247Sports’ Composite Rating – “a proprietary algorithm that compiles prospect ‘rankings’ and ‘ratings’ listed in the public domain by the major media recruiting services. It converts average industry ranks and ratings into a linear composite index capping at 1.0000.”
Baylor lands experienced FCS Quarterback
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Former Northern Arizona quarterback RJ Martinez announced he’s joining the Bears after throwing for the second-most passing yards in the Big Sky in 2022. Martinez began his collegiate career with the Lumberjacks in 2021 when he was named Big Sky Freshman of the Year after a standout freshman season throwing […]
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
Classroom Champions: Bosqueville’s Jagger Summa
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Bosqueville high school senior Jagger Summa. Summa has already won a state championship in powerlifting. He also does the heavy lifting in the classroom. Congrats Jagger Summa! You are a Classroom Champion!
Fort Hood welcomes government officials to post for Texas Legislative Day
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Sounds of black hawks filled the air as Texas legislators and their staffs stepped onto The III Armored Corps front lawn, Friday morning, for Texas Legislative Day. “It’s right here in our state and we’re really proud of the service men and women who live...
Central Texas colleges and universities respond to nationwide TikTok concerns
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After Gov. Greg Abbott announced banning TikTok on government-issued devices, some Central Texas colleges and universities implemented policies to block the usage of the video-sharing app on campus, while others continue to discuss possible policies. Two of the five Central Texas colleges and universities KWTX spoke...
Texas may see snow, hazardous winter storm in coming week
An incoming storm may bring snow next week, though Houston will likely only see thunderstorms.
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time
ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
Bundle Up Buttercup Snow Is Headed To The Great State of Texas
After the fluke snowfall on Christmas Eve of 2004 bringing a record of 4.4 inches to the Crossroads, South Texans have especially been counting the days until they get to see snow again!. As a South Texan myself, I can account for how ill-prepared we were for the incredible Christmas...
Waco staple George’s on hand to serve crazy wings during Gov. Abbott’s inauguration at state capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas restaurant was one of only 10 independent eateries chosen around the state of Texas to cook for the inauguration of Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. George’s Restaurant in Waco was set up on the lawn on the State Capitol in...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
The 11th of Each Month is Buddy Check Day!
The 11th day of each month is Buddy Check Day to remind Texas veterans to check in with other veterans. By getting in touch with others, veterans may enjoy comradery, check on each other’s well-being and connect another veteran with a service they can use.
