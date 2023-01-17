ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania sending disaster support personnel to California

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Voter ID Passes PA Senate, Faces an Uncertain Future in State House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which included three constitutional amendments. Senate Bill 1, originally only included voter ID, however two additional constitutional amendments, including a two-year civil window for childhood sex abuse victims and regulatory override, were added to the bill. Voter...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania Senate passes bill allowing teachers to wear religious garb, insignia

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missing Pennsylvania Mom Jennifer Brown Found Partially Buried

A Pennsylvania mom who vanished on Jan. 3 has been found dead, partially buried in a shallow grave in an industrial area. Jennifer Brown, 43, left her 8-year-old son with a friend and never came back to get him, which authorities said was completely out of character. “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed that she would be safe. And she is not.” Police have not released a cause of death or said whether they have any suspects.Read it at WPVI
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Upper Pottsgrove Residents Protest to Save Smola Farm

Herb Miller (standing), came to lobby for the continued designation of Smola Farm as open space; he is a former Pottsgrove Township commissioner. Upper Pottsgrove residents are up in arms regarding a plan to build $5.5 million municipal buildings on the former Smola Farm. On Jan. 17, a crowd of protestors spilled out of the room holding a public meeting with the township commissioners, reported Evan Brandt for The Mercury.
UPPER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
975thefanatic.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal

When I was a kid, all-you-can-eat buffets were all the rage. My family went all the time, and I really just wanted to load up on the desserts, because it was always so fun to at all the different desserts and make ice cream sundaes. Those were the days. Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

