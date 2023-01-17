ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

pahomepage.com

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania sending disaster support personnel to California

Pennsylvania sending disaster support personnel to California
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Nonprofits encouraged to register for Raise the Region 2023

Williamsport, Pa. — One of the area's biggest fundraisers for local non-profits, Raise the Region returns this March. The annual online fundraising initiative for 501c3 nonprofit organizations is hosted by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania each year. Nonprofits that serve residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, or Union County are invited to join. This year's Raise the Region will take place on March 8 and 9,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cityandstatepa.com

2023 & Me: Fake ‘family’ connections we wish were the real deal

City & State decided to take a theoretical look backward – rather than forward – to come up with who in the commonwealth could potentially be kin. We devised some ancestral attachments of our own for some of Pennsylvania’s politicos. While no DNA evidence supports these family trees, we’d like to think Henry Louis Gates would give us a pass this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history

(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Polar plunge event held by Lower Paxton Township Police

Polar plunge event held by Lower Paxton Township Police
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Teacher's rights bill passes Senate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania educators could see new religious freedoms restored in the classroom after a new bill passed through the State Senate Wednesday. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill enjoys a victory after Senate Bill 84 passed. The goal of the bill is to eliminate part of the school code...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

