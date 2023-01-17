Read full article on original website
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools.
Pennsylvania sending disaster support personnel to California
Pennsylvania sending disaster support personnel to California.
Nonprofits encouraged to register for Raise the Region 2023
Williamsport, Pa. — One of the area's biggest fundraisers for local non-profits, Raise the Region returns this March. The annual online fundraising initiative for 501c3 nonprofit organizations is hosted by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania each year. Nonprofits that serve residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, or Union County are invited to join. This year's Raise the Region will take place on March 8 and 9,...
Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth
HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
Class action status sought for suit against Pa. road contractor over benefit plan payments
WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has been asked to make a class action the lawsuit against a major Pennsylvania highway contractor accused of failing to make millions of dollars in required contributions to its retirement and other benefit plans. Three former employees of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., of State...
2023 & Me: Fake ‘family’ connections we wish were the real deal
City & State decided to take a theoretical look backward – rather than forward – to come up with who in the commonwealth could potentially be kin. We devised some ancestral attachments of our own for some of Pennsylvania’s politicos. While no DNA evidence supports these family trees, we’d like to think Henry Louis Gates would give us a pass this time.
Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
Who has Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro nominated for his cabinet? Here’s the full list
The proposed cabinet would assemble people from across the ideological spectrum who already have experience at top levels of government and public service.
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Pa. ‘tripledemic’ watch: Hospitals holding up, but COVID-19 deaths rising
Pennsylvania is at a significant juncture in terms of winter illnesses that often strain hospitals.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Pennsylvania using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UPMC creating modern ‘company towns,’ dominating workers and dictating prices, lawmakers claim
Note: this article was updated to include a response from UPMC. Medical giant UMPC is bent on monopolizing health care, while also ignoring its non-profit responsibility to benefit rather than exploit communities, a pair of western Pennsylvania lawmakers and an anti-corporate advocate said on Thursday. The result is “soaring costs,...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Polar plunge event held by Lower Paxton Township Police
Polar plunge event held by Lower Paxton Township Police. Man arrested for allegedly shooting at two women …. WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man who they say fired eight shots at two women allegedly tampering with his vehicle, injuring one Thursday night in West Pittston.
Pennsylvania Game Commission: Montco’s Northeast Neighbors Remain Cautious about Unwanted Visitor
A year after its first sighting in the area, a nighttime predator may have returned. As Bucks County residents approach the one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning them to remain vigilant. Gregory Vellner reported the caution for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a...
Pennsylvania auditor digs up $20,000 pension underpayment after miscalculations
(The Center Square) – The latest batch of audits for municipal pension plans show a few localities received too much in state aid — and one error led to a $20,000 underpayment. In West Caln Township in Chester County, officials reported inaccurate data for their 14-person non-uniformed pension...
After historic election, historic challenges await Pa. Gov. Shapiro | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Gov. Josh Shapiro said he wants to be a governor for all Pennsylvanians. He has his work cut out for him. The post After historic election, historic challenges await Pa. Gov. Shapiro | Wednesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania lawmakers want 'Jan 6 Day' to be observed in public schools
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A trio of Pennsylvania lawmakers have announced they will soon introduce a bill that seeks the establishment and observation of a "Jan. 6 Day" in the state's public school system. State Sen. Art Haywood, alongside State Reps. Ed Neilson and Chris Rabb, are all Democrats who...
Teacher's rights bill passes Senate
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania educators could see new religious freedoms restored in the classroom after a new bill passed through the State Senate Wednesday. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill enjoys a victory after Senate Bill 84 passed. The goal of the bill is to eliminate part of the school code...
Pennsylvania State Trooper charged for alleged road rage incident involving gun
Pennsylvania State Trooper charged for alleged road rage incident involving gun.
