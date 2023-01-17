Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal Palace frustrates Newcastle in 0-0 draw
LONDON (AP) — Newcastle made it 15 games unbeaten in the English Premier League and moved up to third after drawing with Crystal Palace 0-0 on Saturday. But Eddie Howe's team missed the chance to put added pressure on Arsenal and Manchester United, who face each other at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Klopp grateful for small step after Liverpool-Chelsea draw
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Despite reaching 1,000 games in management, Jurgen Klopp must feel like he is at the beginning of a new journey at Liverpool. An uninspiring 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday was in stark contrast to the glorious performances his teams have produced during his trophy-laden time at Anfield.
Citrus County Chronicle
Surridge seals point for Forest in 1-1 draw with Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Sam Surridge came off the bench to score late and earn Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday. Against his former club, Surridge equalized in the 83rd minute at Vitality Stadium after Jaidon Anthony's first-half goal.
Citrus County Chronicle
Drone causes brief delay at Southampton's EPL game
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — The English Premier League game between Southampton and Aston Villa was briefly halted after a drone was spotted flying around St. Mary's Stadium late in the first half on Saturday. Referee Michael Salisbury instructed all players to leave the field minutes before the scheduled halftime...
Citrus County Chronicle
Late Brighton goal clinches draw at Leicester in EPL
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Brighton scored two minutes from time to draw at Leicester 2-2 and maintain its assault on the English Premier League top five on Saturday. The Seagulls missed the chance to move into the top five but climbed to sixth.
Citrus County Chronicle
Palestinian who allegedly tried to stab Israeli fatally shot
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian militant allegedly tried to stab an Israeli in the occupied West Bank on Saturday and the Israeli shot and killed the Palestinian. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the Palestinian man as Tariq Maali, 42, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group later claimed him as a member. The health ministry said he was shot northwest of the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
