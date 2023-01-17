Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
6 burglaries to same business, suspect shows up again early Friday
LEXINGTON (25 News Now) - McLean County Sheriff’s Police are asking the public to help identify a masked man caught on camera breaking into a Lexington business early Friday, and they believe the same man participated in five other burglaries at the same place since mid-November. Police say True...
$1,000 reward offered for tips about Champaign Co. stop sign thefts
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving a recent string involving the theft of stop signs, and people who provide a tip could be rewarded with up to $1,000. The Sheriff’s Office was recently notified that numerous stop signs have been stolen over the last two […]
newschannel20.com
Accused bank robber caught in Central Illinois
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermilion County Sheriff's Department arrested an accused bank robber from Michigan on Friday. Officials say while deputies were searching the area for Edwards, a resident on 2500 Block of North Road called 911 and advised a male subject was knocking on their door. A...
nowdecatur.com
City, Police encourage public to register security cameras and keep them updated
January 19, 2023 – The City of Decatur and Decatur Police Department (DPD) are encouraging businesses and residents to register external security camera systems with DPD and update their systems regularly. Video recordings of incidents or crimes can be crucial evidence to assist with police investigations. DPD has a...
Stop signs stolen in some Central Illinois cities
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — “You got to be kidding me, that’s not good,” Darla Smith said. That was Darla Smith’s reaction when I told her stop signs had been stolen near her house. Commissioners from St. Joseph, Stanton and Ogden Townships told a Champaign County deputy about the problem. “They’re taking the stop signs, […]
Henning manhunt comes to a close, neighbors relieved
HENNING, Ill., (WCIA) — Many in Henning watched an hours-long manhunt unfold outside their front doors. One said he couldn’t sleep last night as he watched officers searching fields on ATVs across the street from his house. Now, neighbors have a restored sense of safety. The search has come to a close. It all started […]
Atwood Police investigating after teen found dead
ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Atwood Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found dead in the town Friday morning. Chief Rob Bross said the teen, identified as Eian Urban, 19, was found at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue. Bross further clarified that, despite rumors claiming otherwise, no other deceased individuals […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fugitive, 18, Considered Armed and Dangerous after Chase Through Danville to East of Henning Road
(Above) Picture of Jacob Edwards provided by Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department. An 18-year-old man wanted for bank robbery in Macomb Township, Michigan and also for carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Indiana is still at large after being pursued through Danville Thursday night. The suspect, Jacob Edwards, allegedly was seen driving...
Urbana Police looking for person with stolen credit card
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are asking for help in identifying a person who they said was in possession of a stolen credit card. Officials said the suspect recently bought a MacBook laptop from an area business. He was captured on the store’s security cameras exiting the store after making the purchase. Anyone who […]
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Vermilion Co. Sheriff, FBI, ISP apprehend fugitive, ending multi-state manhunt
Illinois State Police report that the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate an officer involved shooting. ISP DCI confirmed that preliminary information indicated that during the search for 18-year-old Jacob Edwards, a Vermillion County Deputy...
WAND TV
Toddler's death under investigation by Danville Police
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)-Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child who died after allegedly falling down a flight of stairs. According to police, on January 19, around 12:05 a.m., Danville Police responded to the OSF Emergency Room in reference to a three-year-old female child being treated for serious injuries.
YAHOO!
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
WCIA
Urbana Civilian Police Review Board members want change
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of Urbana’s Civilian Police Review Board said it’s time to make some changes. The organization reviews and suggests ways police officers can better their relationship with the community. Changes will be made for the first time in their 12-year history. They want...
Central Illinois Proud
Man charged for deadly Sunday crash
Developers receive greenlight to move forward with …. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with housing projects in Normal. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving …. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving hospital. CURE ACT INTRODUCED. Lights On! program begins in Bloomington. Lights On!...
arthurgraphic.com
Body found in downtown Atwood
According to information received from Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross, on Friday, January 20, at approximately 7:23 am, officers were dispatched to investigate a deceased individual near the intersection of Main St. at Central Ave. in Atwood. Upon officers’ arrival, the decedent was identified as Eian W. Urban (19 years old).
Four displaced after Charleston apartment building fire
Four people were displaced from their apartments in Charleston after the building they live in caught fire Thursday morning.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
WHAT’S NEXT For Lynch Drive Extension; Seven Point of Illinois Dispensary?
City wants help extending Lynch Drive; Seven Point says design adjustments being made, they are coming. After the recent Danville City Council rejection of a cannabis dispensary just north of the already existing Sunnyside dispensary; there are two major “what happens next” questions. The first concerns the lot that Parkway Dispensary was going to use. Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk says something could still be coming there, but the catch is that the road, Lynch Drive, still ends there right behind Sunnyside. So most likely, Cronk says, it would still need to be a developer that wants to come in and take care of the road extension as well.
Central Illinois Proud
Former commercial building collapses in El Paso, resident makes it out safely
EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — A man living in a former commercial building in downtown El Paso is safe Thursday after the building collapsed around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. The building, located at 35 East Front St., is called home for the resident. The cause of the collapse was deterioration.
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrest made for theft of $7,381 from Dollar General
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Teovoro Rapalo-Varelo, 29, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, after Paxton police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle at 3:39 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. The 2011 Cherolet Equinox that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
Paxton mayor addresses concerns over new license plate readers
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — They’ve helped cities make arrests, find suspects, and solve murders. Now license plate readers will be coming to Paxton. City leaders are happy about the technology, but it has some others concerned. The new license plate readers should be ready to go by May. I spoke with Paxton’s mayor, Bill Ingold. […]
