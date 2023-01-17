Passages show featured at Mansfield Art Center Jan. 22 to Feb. 26

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 57, Mount Vernon 42
Mansfield Senior defeated Mount Vernon 57-42 Friday night at Mansfield Senior High School. (photos by Dan Melograna)
richlandsource.com
Wind storm blows steeple off historic Park Avenue church
MANSFIELD — The five-foot top of a green copper steeple lay weathered and slightly dented on an old dining table. The 32-foot steeple of Park Avenue Baptist Church stood tall over the downtown Mansfield skyline for nearly 100 years before a windstorm knocked it over Thursday night. GALLERY: Steeple...
richlandsource.com
Avita Ontario South Campus in former Sears building opens Friday
ONTARIO — Avita Health System has announced that Avita Ontario South Campus will open at the end of this week in the former Sears building at 600 Richland Mall, Ontario. The facility will feature a walk-in clinic, medical offices, a dietitian office, x-ray, and lab draw stations. The Avita Walk-In Clinic will be the first to move into the new facility and will open their doors Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m.
richlandsource.com
City of Ontario to brighten Marshall Park with more lights
ONTARIO — Marshall Park was the setting of multiple successful events in 2022, including the summer concert series, 4th of July celebration and Haunted Hollow Trail. Ontario Mayor Randy Hutchinson told members of the Parks Committee on Wednesday that he wanted to continue that success by using American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve the park’s parking lots and lighting.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield water deemed safe, but city plans to sue over alleged contamination at Lahm Airport
MANSFIELD -- City of Mansfield water consumers can be confident their drinking water is safe, according to Assistant Law Director Chris Brown. Brown offered the reassurance on Saturday morning, one day after he sent out an email announcing the city plans to use outside counsel to sue companies responsible for alleged contamination in the ground at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Senior's offensive balance is too much for Mount Vernon
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior's Elias Owens poured in a game-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to fuel a convincing 57-42 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory over Mount Vernon on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. Owens led nine Tygers in the scoring column, but Nathaniel Haney's 11 points represented the...
richlandsource.com
Decision 2023: Falquette, Scott seek to reverse roles on Mansfield City Council
MANSFIELD -- Phil Scott and David Falquette may be swapping seats on Mansfield City Council in January. And at this point, both have filed valid petitions and neither has any opposition with less than two weeks to the May 2 primary filing deadline.
richlandsource.com
Shelby girls, Ontario boys capture MOAC swim titles
ONTARIO — Baylie White didn’t bring a change of clothes, but she could've used them. Shelby’s girls coach was in need of a dry outfit after Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Swim Championships. White took an impromptu dip in the pool at Ontario Middle School after the...
richlandsource.com
Roy Allen "Al" Steagall, Jr.
Roy Allen “Al” Steagall, Jr., age 55, of Shelby, died Thursday, January 19, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Although Al had a lengthy battle with multiple health issues, his death followed a brief and unexpected illness. Al was born February 9, 1967 in Crestline, Ohio. He worked at...
richlandsource.com
A number of horses, goats & dogs saved after Humane Society animal rescue operation in Ashland
ASHLAND — Two decrepit barns, thick with dust and cobwebs, greeted rescuers when they arrived at a rural Ohio property on that cold fall morning. "It really, truly looked abandoned, except there were animals living in there," said Laura Koivula, director of animal crimes and investigations for the Animal Rescue Team.
richlandsource.com
Ashland County Sheriff's Dept. bomb squad responds after construction explosives found in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- The Ashland County Sheriff's Department bomb squad was called to a Mansfield company late Thursday afternoon after employees found what turned out to be old road construction explosives. An employee at Purdy Construction, 200 E. Longview Ave., said he found the stick-like explosives while cleaning out lockers inside...
richlandsource.com
David L. McMeeken
David L. McMeeken, age 73, former resident of Shelby, died unexpectedly in his home, Sunday, January 15, 2023. Born November 23, 1949, in Shelby to Lowell Edwin and Charlotte Irene (Taylor) McMeeken, he had been a Tiro resident since 1988. Dave was a 1968 graduate of Shelby High School, a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and served in two tours in Seoul Korea. He had furthered his education at NC State in Mansfield, where he had attended classes for Electrical Engineering. Dave had been employed with AMF, Phillips MFG., Peco II and most recently, ArcelorMittal, where he had retired.
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit roars to big win over Chardon NDCL
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit dismissed Chardon NDCL by an 84-54 count on January 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Chardon NDCL squared off with January 21, 2022 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pretty portrait: Ontario paints a victorious picture in win over Fredericktown
Ontario collected a solid win over Fredericktown in a 61-43 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 18. The last time Fredericktown and Ontario played in a 53-27 game on January 17, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: Centerburg dominates East Knox in convincing showing
Centerburg's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing East Knox 57-32 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 20. Last season, Centerburg and East Knox faced off on January 28, 2022 at East Knox High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Oma A. Goodman
In the early morning of January 18, 2023, surrounded by family, Oma Alice Goodman went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior in her Butler home after 92 flourishing years of life. Born on February 22, 1930 to Dele and Maggie (Salyers) Shelton in Candlewax, Virginia, Oma began her...
richlandsource.com
Christine Joan Carr
Christine Joan Carr, age 92, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at UH Samaritan Health System in Ashland, Ohio. Christine was born on November 23, 1930 to John and Katharina (Ulmer) Schwarz in Mansfield. Christine is preceded in death by her parents; brother, John; her loving husband, Lawrence, also known as Jack by his family or Larry by his coworkers; and her son, Leslie.
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union staggers Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan with resounding performance
Richwood North Union's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 56-33 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 20. Last season, Richwood North Union and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan squared off with February 11, 2022 at Richwood North Union High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Lexington barely beats Dresden Tri-Valley
New Lexington posted a narrow 45-43 win over Dresden Tri-Valley for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 20. New Lexington moved in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 15-9 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown overcomes Columbus Hamilton Township in seat-squirming affair
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Johnstown passed in a 34-30 victory at Columbus Hamilton Township's expense in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Johnstown took on Heath on January 11 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For results, click here.
Comments / 0