Mansfield, OH

Passages show featured at Mansfield Art Center Jan. 22 to Feb. 26

By Jennifer Beavis, Marketing, Development, Mansfield Art Center
 4 days ago
Wind storm blows steeple off historic Park Avenue church

MANSFIELD — The five-foot top of a green copper steeple lay weathered and slightly dented on an old dining table. The 32-foot steeple of Park Avenue Baptist Church stood tall over the downtown Mansfield skyline for nearly 100 years before a windstorm knocked it over Thursday night. GALLERY: Steeple...
MANSFIELD, OH
Avita Ontario South Campus in former Sears building opens Friday

ONTARIO — Avita Health System has announced that Avita Ontario South Campus will open at the end of this week in the former Sears building at 600 Richland Mall, Ontario. The facility will feature a walk-in clinic, medical offices, a dietitian office, x-ray, and lab draw stations. The Avita Walk-In Clinic will be the first to move into the new facility and will open their doors Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m.
ONTARIO, OH
City of Ontario to brighten Marshall Park with more lights

ONTARIO — Marshall Park was the setting of multiple successful events in 2022, including the summer concert series, 4th of July celebration and Haunted Hollow Trail. Ontario Mayor Randy Hutchinson told members of the Parks Committee on Wednesday that he wanted to continue that success by using American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve the park’s parking lots and lighting.
ONTARIO, OH
Mansfield water deemed safe, but city plans to sue over alleged contamination at Lahm Airport

MANSFIELD -- City of Mansfield water consumers can be confident their drinking water is safe, according to Assistant Law Director Chris Brown. Brown offered the reassurance on Saturday morning, one day after he sent out an email announcing the city plans to use outside counsel to sue companies responsible for alleged contamination in the ground at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.
MANSFIELD, OH
Mansfield Senior's offensive balance is too much for Mount Vernon

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior's Elias Owens poured in a game-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to fuel a convincing 57-42 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory over Mount Vernon on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. Owens led nine Tygers in the scoring column, but Nathaniel Haney's 11 points represented the...
MANSFIELD, OH
Shelby girls, Ontario boys capture MOAC swim titles

ONTARIO — Baylie White didn’t bring a change of clothes, but she could've used them. Shelby’s girls coach was in need of a dry outfit after Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Swim Championships. White took an impromptu dip in the pool at Ontario Middle School after the...
SHELBY, OH
Roy Allen "Al" Steagall, Jr.

Roy Allen “Al” Steagall, Jr., age 55, of Shelby, died Thursday, January 19, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Although Al had a lengthy battle with multiple health issues, his death followed a brief and unexpected illness. Al was born February 9, 1967 in Crestline, Ohio. He worked at...
SHELBY, OH
David L. McMeeken

David L. McMeeken, age 73, former resident of Shelby, died unexpectedly in his home, Sunday, January 15, 2023. Born November 23, 1949, in Shelby to Lowell Edwin and Charlotte Irene (Taylor) McMeeken, he had been a Tiro resident since 1988. Dave was a 1968 graduate of Shelby High School, a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and served in two tours in Seoul Korea. He had furthered his education at NC State in Mansfield, where he had attended classes for Electrical Engineering. Dave had been employed with AMF, Phillips MFG., Peco II and most recently, ArcelorMittal, where he had retired.
SHELBY, OH
Oma A. Goodman

In the early morning of January 18, 2023, surrounded by family, Oma Alice Goodman went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior in her Butler home after 92 flourishing years of life. Born on February 22, 1930 to Dele and Maggie (Salyers) Shelton in Candlewax, Virginia, Oma began her...
BUTLER, OH
Christine Joan Carr

Christine Joan Carr, age 92, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at UH Samaritan Health System in Ashland, Ohio. Christine was born on November 23, 1930 to John and Katharina (Ulmer) Schwarz in Mansfield. Christine is preceded in death by her parents; brother, John; her loving husband, Lawrence, also known as Jack by his family or Larry by his coworkers; and her son, Leslie.
MANSFIELD, OH
Johnstown overcomes Columbus Hamilton Township in seat-squirming affair

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Johnstown passed in a 34-30 victory at Columbus Hamilton Township's expense in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Johnstown took on Heath on January 11 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For results, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH

