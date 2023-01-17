The project is called "The Practice of Democracy." It grew out of the personal experience of April De Simone — a designer and the exhibit’s curator. “Born and bred in the Bronx, during a time when we had 90% of our neighborhood in rubble — how do we get to these conditions?" De Simone said. "And as you grow up in that, and you see people like your mom get up every single day and work and come back to these conditions. And then you're pledging allegiance to a flag in school, you're trying to understand, what is it that democracy actually means?”

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO