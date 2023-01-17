Read full article on original website
wshu.org
Hamden approves fair rent proposal spearheaded by tenants' union
A new fair rent ordinance has been passed in Hamden. The ordinance will give tenants the right to submit consolidated complaints, and acknowledges the role of the tenants’ union in Fair Rent Commission processes. It also requires monthly reporting from the commission to the legislative council to make legislators...
wshu.org
Audit challenges New York to be more protective of honeybees
An audit of New York’s plan to protect pollinators says the state needs to increase efforts to help save honeybees. New York established its Pollinator Protection Plan in 2016 to safeguard bees and other pollinators after decades of drastic population declines. With 50% fewer managed honeybee colonies estimated in...
wshu.org
Bridgeport exhibit explores democracy and urban planning
The project is called "The Practice of Democracy." It grew out of the personal experience of April De Simone — a designer and the exhibit’s curator. “Born and bred in the Bronx, during a time when we had 90% of our neighborhood in rubble — how do we get to these conditions?" De Simone said. "And as you grow up in that, and you see people like your mom get up every single day and work and come back to these conditions. And then you're pledging allegiance to a flag in school, you're trying to understand, what is it that democracy actually means?”
wshu.org
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
wshu.org
At least 1,000 sites in Maine will be tested for PFAS contamination, state says
State environmental regulators say they've identified more than 1,000 sites in Maine that need to be tested for PFAS contamination. A new report from Maine's Department of Environmental Protection shows the state has also sampled more than 1,500 wells for contamination, and 23% of them had PFAS above the state's accepted drinking water standards. The state has started or installed water filtration systems at about 300 sites so far.
wshu.org
Amazon facilities cited for workplace safety violations in ongoing federal probe
Amazon has been cited by the federal government for workplace safety violations at three of its warehouses. One facility cited is located in Orange County, and another, in Rensselaer County, is being investigated. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced citations Wednesday for Amazon distribution centers in New Windsor, New...
wshu.org
New London approves $40 million for construction of new community center
New London’s City Council has approved $40 million for construction on a new community center. The project is expected to begin in the next two months. The project will be completed in three phases and is expected to finish by the end of 2024. The $40 million currently approved...
wshu.org
Pepperidge Farm is closing their headquarters in Norwalk
Pepperidge Farm is planning to move their headquarters to New Jersey as Campbell’s Soup Co. plans to spend about $50 million to upgrade of its headquarters as it consolidates the central offices of snacks businesses from North Carolina and Connecticut. Pepperidge Farm employed 170 people in Connecticut, and has...
wshu.org
Financial strain
According to a new online tool, more than half of New Yorkers earn below a living wage. Data shows there were thousands of instances where Connecticut students needed to be restrained in school. An audit finds New York can be doing more to protect pollinators. And a new art exhibit demonstrates the history of redlining in Connecticut cities.
wshu.org
Grieving family members plead for CT legislators to pass Aid in Dying bill
Advocates of the proposed Aid in Dying bill made an emotional plea to state legislators in Hartford on Wednesday to approve the legislation, introduced 15 times in Connecticut since 1994. Jennifer Barahona, a social worker in Fairfield, was back again at the legislature this year to share her mother’s story....
wshu.org
Connecticut state troopers to get new contract amid staffing shortages
A new Connecticut police contract has been approved by the General Assembly’s budget-writing committee. It’s a four-year, rank-and-file agreement. The contract increases pay for first year state troopers by $10,000, to $71,000. It’s a $19 million wage increase for the force. Union President Master Sgt. Todd Fedigan...
wshu.org
Connecticut's first week of retail marijuana rakes in over $2 million
A week after its first recreational sales of marijuana, Connecticut has recorded just over $2 million in gross sales. Nine medical marijuana hybrid dispensaries in the state started making sales on January 10. Data from the state Department of Consumer Protection shows just under 46,000 units of cannabis or cannabis...
wshu.org
New Massachusetts auditor to scrutinize state agencies, contractors with equity lens
Diana DiZoglio was worn in as the new state auditor, Wednesday in her hometown, at Methuen High School. Before her swearing in, DiZoglio said she wants to expand the role of the auditor beyond financial scrutiny, and to include a social justice and equity lens on her audits. DiZoglio explains how much help she's gotten during the transition from the now-former auditor, Suzanne Bump.
wshu.org
Report: Child mental health care in Massachusetts still fragmented, insufficient
A new report on child mental health services in Massachusetts shows the challenges that existed before the pandemic have only gotten worse. In the report, the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans (MAHP) highlighted several longstanding problems, including a fragmented system that leads to poor coordination of care, a shrinking workforce, and not enough access to community-based urgent care when a child is in crisis.
wshu.org
Students get their day in court against Yale over mental health policies
Advocacy groups representing Yale University alumni and current students are in federal court Thursday to negotiate a possible settlement with the university. They filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Connecticut in November over university policies that allegedly discriminate against those with mental health concerns. Yale University issued...
