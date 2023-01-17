If your home or business is served by the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority, be prepared to see a hike in your bill. As the municipal authority begins a series of multi-million dollar investments in its infrastructure, homeowners can expect to see an initial rate increase of 10 percent over the next three years, according to a BCWSA statement. The rate increase to wholesale customers, the authority said, will be about 16 percent.

