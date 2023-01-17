Read full article on original website
Workshop Explains Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
It Was Just A Drill! Morris County Fire Alerts ResidentsMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Job Skills Training Program for Women Launches in FebruaryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Wind Creek Bethlehem was tops in table games, 2nd in slots for 2022
After years of diversifying with new games, and rebounding from the COVID-19 closures of 2020, Pennsylvania gambling revenue reached a record $5.2 billion in 2022. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board this week broke down the state’s all-time-high numbers, up 10.1% over 2021 gaming revenues totaling $4.7 billion. The biggest...
NeighborWorks gets big funding boost
SCRANTON, Pa. — NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania is getting a big boost in funding. One million dollars to be exact. U.S. Senator Bob Casey and U.S. Rep Matt Cartwright visited the Electric City Friday for the announcement. The money will help out the Aging In-place program which aims to keep...
Price of parking increases in Honesdale
HONESDALE, Pa. — A parking meter graveyard sits inside the Honesdale Department of Public Works. The lifespan of some of these older meters has expired. "They're hard to see; they're getting hard to see. They cannot fix these anymore; Duncan Technologies out in Wisconsin. So, once they're dead, they're dead," explained Honesdale DPW Director Dan Brown.
Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say
BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
Schuylkill County couple build small businesses together
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Stephen Foltin first met Kendra, he didn't know that years later, he would ask her to be his wife, let alone his business partner. The couple in Pottsville just finished renovating a 150-year-old former print shop on East Arch Street. Now her hair salon and his music store are under one roof.
Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority rates rising
If your home or business is served by the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority, be prepared to see a hike in your bill. As the municipal authority begins a series of multi-million dollar investments in its infrastructure, homeowners can expect to see an initial rate increase of 10 percent over the next three years, according to a BCWSA statement. The rate increase to wholesale customers, the authority said, will be about 16 percent.
Business owners worry over lengthy Route 611 closure
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — With no cars or pedestrians, Delaware Water Gap borough is a ghost town. It's something the people of the borough and its business owners are not used to. A rockslide last month closed part of the road on Route 611 south between Delaware Water...
State grants awarded to improve playgrounds
TREMONT, Pa. — Jim Scheibly has lived in Tremont all his life and showed Newswatch 16 the playground he used to go to all the time as a kid. Now he works as the borough's road manager. He's 55 years old and says the playground equipment is older than he is.
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
Bucks Furniture Company Scammed Customers: Police
A Bucks County furniture company is accused of pocketing customers' money without actually delivering merchandise. A&A Custom Furniture of Perkasie advertises unique, handcrafted furniture and home goods on its since-deleted website, but police say the company has been stiffing its clientele. Investigators say the company, run by Austin and Amanda...
New study shows high cancer rates in northeast Pennsylvania
SCRANTON, Pa. — A five-year study conducted by the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute (NRCI) shows that our area has a higher rate of cancer compared to the rest of the country. Every year, the NRCI compares the cancer landscape of our area to that of the U.S. as a...
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
Pennsylvania Game Commission: Montco’s Northeast Neighbors Remain Cautious about Unwanted Visitor
A year after its first sighting in the area, a nighttime predator may have returned. As Bucks County residents approach the one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning them to remain vigilant. Gregory Vellner reported the caution for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a...
Residents oppose proposed Greenfield Twp. solar farm
GREENFIELD TWP. — Residents shared concerns Tuesday night about a proposed solar farm in the township. New Leaf Energy, headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, is seeking a special exception to build almost 12,000 panels on 23 acres currently zoned for suburban-residential development on Route 247. The plan also includes electrical equipment, access roads and stormwater control features.
Pa. to review drought watch still in effect since summer for 5 counties, including Northampton
A Pennsylvania task force is set to meet Friday to review a drought watch in place since the summer for five counties, including part of the Lehigh Valley. For almost five months, residents in Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Luzerne and Potter counties have been asked to reduce their individual water use by 5% to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day, after a dry summer.
Regal Cinemas to shut down 3 local movie theatres amid bankruptcy
Cineworld plans to reject leases on Feb. 15 at 39 locations, including three in our area.
Adult version of Zimmerman's Orange Drink now on available
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Anyone who grew up in Carbon County can tell you exactly what Zimmerman's Orange Drink's label is and that it usually comes in a carton. But this is the first time you'll be able to crack open the adult version of Orange Drink at Downriver Brewing Co. on Main Street in Stroudsburg.
Catalytic converter thief escapes after he’s spotted sawing in Verizon parking lot
A catalytic converter thief was caught in the act in a business parking lot in Lehigh County, but he managed to run off, Pennsylvania State Police said. The thief was lying underneath a truck and using a reciprocating saw when he was spotted the night of Dec. 21 at the Verizon corporate office in the 1800 block of Race Street in Hanover Township, troopers said.
PennDOT unveiling plan to widen part of Interstate 81
DUNMORE, Pa. — PennDOT is taking the next step in a project to widen the busiest stretch of Interstate 81 in part of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. The state will unveil its preliminary plans to widen I-81 between the Avoca exit (178) to the Biden Expressway (185) at a meeting next month.
Area pediatricians weigh in on new guidelines to treat childhood obesity
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Weight-loss medications and surgery are now recommended treatment options for teenagers struggling with severe obesity. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released new guidelines this month. To parents of kids struggling with weight, these new treatment recommendations may sound extreme. But pediatricians Newswatch 16 talked to...
