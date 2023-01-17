ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Newswatch 16

NeighborWorks gets big funding boost

SCRANTON, Pa. — NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania is getting a big boost in funding. One million dollars to be exact. U.S. Senator Bob Casey and U.S. Rep Matt Cartwright visited the Electric City Friday for the announcement. The money will help out the Aging In-place program which aims to keep...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Price of parking increases in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — A parking meter graveyard sits inside the Honesdale Department of Public Works. The lifespan of some of these older meters has expired. "They're hard to see; they're getting hard to see. They cannot fix these anymore; Duncan Technologies out in Wisconsin. So, once they're dead, they're dead," explained Honesdale DPW Director Dan Brown.
HONESDALE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say

BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County couple build small businesses together

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Stephen Foltin first met Kendra, he didn't know that years later, he would ask her to be his wife, let alone his business partner. The couple in Pottsville just finished renovating a 150-year-old former print shop on East Arch Street. Now her hair salon and his music store are under one roof.
POTTSVILLE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority rates rising

If your home or business is served by the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority, be prepared to see a hike in your bill. As the municipal authority begins a series of multi-million dollar investments in its infrastructure, homeowners can expect to see an initial rate increase of 10 percent over the next three years, according to a BCWSA statement. The rate increase to wholesale customers, the authority said, will be about 16 percent.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

State grants awarded to improve playgrounds

TREMONT, Pa. — Jim Scheibly has lived in Tremont all his life and showed Newswatch 16 the playground he used to go to all the time as a kid. Now he works as the borough's road manager. He's 55 years old and says the playground equipment is older than he is.
TREMONT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Furniture Company Scammed Customers: Police

A Bucks County furniture company is accused of pocketing customers' money without actually delivering merchandise. A&A Custom Furniture of Perkasie advertises unique, handcrafted furniture and home goods on its since-deleted website, but police say the company has been stiffing its clientele. Investigators say the company, run by Austin and Amanda...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Residents oppose proposed Greenfield Twp. solar farm

GREENFIELD TWP. — Residents shared concerns Tuesday night about a proposed solar farm in the township. New Leaf Energy, headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, is seeking a special exception to build almost 12,000 panels on 23 acres currently zoned for suburban-residential development on Route 247. The plan also includes electrical equipment, access roads and stormwater control features.
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. to review drought watch still in effect since summer for 5 counties, including Northampton

A Pennsylvania task force is set to meet Friday to review a drought watch in place since the summer for five counties, including part of the Lehigh Valley. For almost five months, residents in Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Luzerne and Potter counties have been asked to reduce their individual water use by 5% to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day, after a dry summer.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Catalytic converter thief escapes after he’s spotted sawing in Verizon parking lot

A catalytic converter thief was caught in the act in a business parking lot in Lehigh County, but he managed to run off, Pennsylvania State Police said. The thief was lying underneath a truck and using a reciprocating saw when he was spotted the night of Dec. 21 at the Verizon corporate office in the 1800 block of Race Street in Hanover Township, troopers said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
