Asian shares mixed after biggest Wall St retreat of the year
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed Thursday, as investors grew cautious after Wall Street’s biggest pullback of the year. Japan reported its trade deficit more than doubled in December from a year earlier, to 1.4 trillion yen ($11.3 billion), while the total deficit for all of 2022 ballooned to nearly 20 trillion yen ($156 billion) as the yen weakened and soaring costs for oil and other imports far outpaced an 18% increase in exports.
World markets rise after recession fears pull Wall St lower
BEIJING (AP) — Shares were higher in Europe and Asia on Friday after Wall Street declined on worries that the U.S. economy is headed for recession. U.S. futures were little changed while oil prices advanced. Traders worry the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia that have...
Correction: Results-P&G story
FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a counter in East Derry, N.H. Procter & Gamble Co., raised its full-year sales outlook though it cautioned that higher commodity prices continue to squeeze profits.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]. NEW YORK...
P&G ups sales outlook but higher costs hit 2Q profits
NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of Crest toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper, raised its full-year sales outlook, helped by price hikes. But the consumer products giant cautioned that higher commodity prices continue to squeeze profits, and there’s been some pushback from shoppers who cut back their purchases of staples over higher price tags.
