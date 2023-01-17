Francis Ngannou unfazed by Dana White’s comments, not ruling out a return to the UFC in the future: “Never say never”

Read full article on original website
Sean O’Malley reacts to Dana White’s Power Slap League: “This has the recipe for disaster / entertainment”
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is reacting to Dana White’s Power Slap League. The Power Slap League made it’s TV debut last night, January 18th. The UFC claims it’s ‘the biggest slap competition of all time’ and was held inside the UFC’s APEX Center in Las Vegas.
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
Conor McGregor reacts to debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I could potentially be the Joe Rogan of Power Slap”
Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has reacted to the premiere of Dana White’s Power Slap League. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In that outing, the Irishman lost via first-round TKO after breaking his leg in the final moments of the frame. As a result of the injury, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
Jon Jones says he’s “really happy” for Daniel Cormier and his success after retirement from MMA: “I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier”
Jon Jones is happy with Daniel Cormier’s success after retiring from MMA. Jones and Cormier had one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history as the two did not like one another and it led to them fighting twice. The first time, Jones edged out a decision and in the second fight, ‘Bones’ won by TKO, but it was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test by Jones.
Diego Sanchez wants to see the Diaz Brothers fight in BKFC: “Real gangsters take the gloves off, homie”
Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez has welcomed the idea of Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz competing in bare-knuckle boxing. When you’re talking about enigmas in the realm of combat sports, Nate and Nick Diaz are two of the best. The brothers are eccentric, they’re popular, and they are gangsters at heart.
Joe Rogan reacts after Francis Ngannou parts ways with the UFC: “I’m so bummed out by this whole thing”
UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou leaving the promotion and becoming a free agent. Last weekend, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had been released by the UFC. The news came after a long negotiation period, in which the two parties couldn’t come to terms on a new deal.
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
Former UFC fighter Alan Jouban explains why he feels Francis Ngannou “made the wrong move”
Former UFC fighter Alan Jouban has explained why he believes Francis Ngannou may have made the wrong move by leaving the promotion. Last week, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had been released from his UFC contract. Dana White proceeded to explain the decision, giving the company’s version of events.
Francis Ngannou is excited to see Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane but adds “undisputed means nothing here”
Former UFC star Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. Last weekend, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It came at the end of a long negotiating period, in which the two sides couldn’t come to terms.
Dana White’s Power Slap Episode One Results and Highlights (Video)
The first episode of Dana White’s Power Slap League debuted last night with a whole host of fights, or slap battles, taking place. The last few weeks have seen a whole lot of promotion for Power Slap. The league, founded by UFC president Dana White, was set to debut on TBS last week.
Kalle Sauerland confirms Misfits Boxing is in discussions to book Francis Ngannou vs. Derek Chisora
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is reportedly in discussions with Misfits Boxing. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his decision victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last year. Following the victory, Ngannou revealed that he was fighting compromised against ‘Bon Gamin’. As a result of a knee injury, he’s spent over a year out of the cage.
Jose Aldo hits back at critics after letting former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stay at his house: “I don’t give a damn”
Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has hit back at critics over his friendship with Jair Bolsonaro. ‘Junior’ retired from MMA last year and was later released from his UFC contract. While nothing has been made official, he’s expected to make his professional boxing debut next month in Brazil.
Paul Craig hopeful for potential rematch with Jamahal Hill after UFC 283: “That’s ideally a great situation”
UFC light-heavyweight contender Paul Craig is likely rooting for Jamahal Hill on Saturday. ‘Bearjew’ has been out of action since a decision defeat to Volkan Oezdemir last July at UFC London. That defeat was a devastating one for Craig, as it snapped a six-fight winning streak for the Scottish fighter. He previously defeated names such as Shogun Rua and Nikita Krylov in that stretch.
Stipe Miocic reveals he was intending on fighting Jon Jones at UFC 285 prior to Ciryl Gane announcement: “It’s not my decision”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was surprised to learn Jon Jones will be fighting Ciryl Gane. The former champion has been out of action since UFC 260 in March 2021. In that outing, Miocic looked to defend his heavyweight gold against Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ was previously defeated in his first title bid in January 2018 at UFC 220.
Henry Cejudo says Jon Jones continues to evolve and get better in training: “That’s just scary”
Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on the progress of Jon Jones as he gears up for his return at UFC 285. Last weekend, it was announced that Jon Jones will return to action at UFC 285. On that night in Las Vegas, he’ll battle Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight championship. The news broke after it was announced that Francis Ngannou had been released from his contract with the promotion.
Former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson casts light on his negotiations with the UFC: “They tried to stiff-arm me”
ONE flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has reflected on his own negotiations with the UFC. Francis Ngannou recently made headlines for joining the rare club of champions to leave the UFC on their own accord. The last fighter to accomplish that feat was the legendary B.J. Penn. ‘The Prodigy’ left the promotion in 2004, having just become welterweight champion by defeating Matt Hughes.
Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy set to make bare knuckle boxing debut at BKFC KnuckleMania 3
Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy is set to make his bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC KnuckleMania 3. Bare Knuckle FC KnuckleMania 3 takes place on Friday, February 17th at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM. BKFC president, Dave Feldman, announced the news of Hardy’s debut at the KnuckleMania 3 pre-fight...
Belal Muhammad fires back at Gilbert Burns after ‘Durinho’ accuses him of turning down a fight: “You have one ranked win and I have 4”
Belal Muhammad has responded to Gilbert Burns. At UFC 283 media day, Burns took a shot at Muhammad for allegedly turning him down to face him this Saturday in Brazil. As well, Burns was frustrated that Muhammad passed him in the welterweight rankings. “It never moves. I got frustrated with...
Cody Stamann plans to show Luan Lacerda “there are levels to this game” at UFC 283: “I’m going to set this kid down early and eventually get him out of there”
Cody Stamann didn’t want to go to Brazil to fight a UFC newcomer, but that’s the fight he was offered. After Stamann knocked out Eddie Wineland in June in less than a minute, he wanted a quick turnaround. Yet, for different reasons, it never came to fruition and he was then offered UFC newcomer, Luan Lacerda at UFC 283 which he accepted.
VIDEO | Sean Strickland knocks over viral self-defense tiktok sensation Dale Brown into display full of guns
Sean Strickland is most definitely the type of guy you leave at home when venturing into a public setting. Going by his most recent interaction with a viral self-defence tiktoker, it would seem an accurate assessment. While attending a Las Vegas gun store event, Strickland met up with Detroit Urban...
