AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:53 p.m. EST

Judge OKs trial for Illinois paramedics in patient's death. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge has ruled that two emergency medical professionals should stand trial on first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are charged in the December death of 35-year-old Earl Moore in Springfield. Prosecutors filed charges against the pair on Jan. 9. If convicted, Finley and Cadigan could face between 20 and 60 years in prison. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each. Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow ordered both to stand trial after a preliminary hearing Friday.
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
US tallies 251,000 border stops in December for a new all-time high

Federal officials tallied more than a quarter-million migrant encounters at the US-Mexico border last month — the highest monthly total ever recorded, according to a quiet Friday-night data dump from US Customs and Border Protection. The 251,487 illegal-entry encounters at the southern border in December surpassed the 179,253 in December 2021 and the 73,994 in December 2020, according to CBP figures. The number was even greater than the peak in 2022’s historic year, when migrant encounters hit 241,136 in May, at the start of the typically busier summer months. Republicans, already furious over the spiraling migrant crisis, were aghast. “Breaking — 251,487 illegal border...
Custom officials seeing spike in egg smuggling at the U.S.-Mexico border as prices soar

Officials at the U.S.-Mexico border are reportedly seeing a spike in egg smuggling due to soaring prices following an outbreak of the avian flu. Raw eggs and poultry from Mexico into the United States is reportedly prohibited, according to a news release from the United States Customs and Border Protection. A failure to declare raw eggs or poultry can lead to monetary penalties.

