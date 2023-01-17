ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

The San Angelo Police Department is hiring

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The opportunity to work for San Angelo’s finest has arrived as the SAPD is looking to hire multiple positions within the department which includes officers, record clerks and communications.

Below are the qualifications to become an officer, according to the SAPD website .

  • High school graduate or GED
    • (if GED graduate, 12 college credit hours are required.)
  • Must be a U.S. citizen
  • Must have a valid driver’s license
  • Twenty-one to forty-five years of age
    • (no military service or college degree is required)
  • Eighteen to twenty-one years of age
    • two years prior military service or sixty semester hours of college credit is required
  • Must be of good moral character
  • Must be in good physical condition
  • Must have uncorrected vision of 20/200 or better in each eye correctable to 20/30 in each eye
  • Must pass a civil service written exam
  • Must not have been convicted of a Class A criminal offense or greater or have a history of criminal or improper conduct
  • Must not have been convicted of a Class B criminal offense within the past 10 years prior to application
  • Must not have a poor driving record
  • If prior military, must have an honorable discharge or a discharge under honorable conditions
  • Must pass a medical and psychological examination

If interested, the hiring process begins by completing an application for employment by Friday, Feb 24 at 5 p.m. Applications can be submitted to the Human Resources Department, located at 72 W. College Ave.

Applicants must then complete the following steps as part of the hiring process:

  • Written Civil Service Exam (applicants must pass with a score of at least 70% to proceed to the next step)
    • The next examination will be at 9 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at the McNease Convention Center, located at 501 Rio Concho Dr.
  • Physical Agility Test
  • Detailed Personal History Statement
  • Background Investigation to include Polygraph Examination
  • Oral Interview Board
  • Psychological Examination
  • Medical Examination

If interested in working with the record or communications divisions, applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent of one. More information including starting salary and where to apply can be found here .

For more information, go to sanangelopolice.org or contact officer Kelsey Hernandez at (325) 481-2709

