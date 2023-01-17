Toledo man admits to reckless homicide in 2020 shooting

A Toledo man accused of shooting another man in the dining room of the house where he once lived pleaded guilty Tuesday to reckless homicide.

Patric Chandler, 21, of the 800 block of Hildebrand Avenue, is to be sentenced Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. following his plea to the third-degree felony before Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Eric Marks.

According to police, Chandler shot Royce Burruss, 20, on Nov. 2, 2020, in the house in the 5000 block of Lynbridge Lane. He was not indicted in the case until 13 months later.

A firearms specification attached to the count against Chandler will be dismissed at sentencing as part of a plea agreement.