ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo man admits to reckless homicide in 2020 shooting

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpLJX_0kHtasVh00

A Toledo man accused of shooting another man in the dining room of the house where he once lived pleaded guilty Tuesday to reckless homicide.

Patric Chandler, 21, of the 800 block of Hildebrand Avenue, is to be sentenced Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. following his plea to the third-degree felony before Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Eric Marks.

According to police, Chandler shot Royce Burruss, 20, on Nov. 2, 2020, in the house in the 5000 block of Lynbridge Lane. He was not indicted in the case until 13 months later.

A firearms specification attached to the count against Chandler will be dismissed at sentencing as part of a plea agreement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in east Toledo Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot at least once on Clark Street in east Toledo Friday night, Toledo police said. The victim is in the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. TPD said the incident is under investigation. If you have information, you can call or text...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County grand jury has ruled the shooting and killing of a Toledo man as an act of self-defense. According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of shooting and killing Issac Carpenter. Carpenter’s mother Aviance Hill is still...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man arrested, charged for 16 porch package thefts in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged for 16 different thefts of packages from Toledoans' porches. Through collaboration with other northwest Ohio police departments, Toledo police identified Christopher Johnson's vehicle and arrested him during a traffic stop. TPD said thousands of dollars of stolen items were...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting

TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
TIFFIN, OH
WANE-TV

Shooting in Defiance County leaves 1 in ‘critical’ condition

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Authorities arrested one person Wednesday following an altercation that left another person in “critical” condition from a gunshot wound, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO). On Wednesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of Stever...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD arrests alleged serial porch pirate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect faces 16 theft charges after an extensive investigation into stolen delivery packages at homes throughout the city of Toledo, police announced Thursday. Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man pleads guilty to charges relating to 2020 homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man pleaded guilty to charges, Tuesday, concerning a 2020 homicide. According to court documents, Patric Chandler withdrew a previous plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to reckless homicide. Chandler will be sentenced on Feb. 27. His bond is continued at supervised own recognizance. The...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Demolition begins on north Toledo building where teen died in 2016

TOLEDO, Ohio — The family of 16-year-old Joshua Sorrell has been fighting for over six years to see the north Toledo building he fell to his death in torn down. The demolition of the vacant Rosemary Apartments on North Detroit and Phillips avenues has been "a long time coming," Kerri Sorrell, Joshua's mother, said after the first swing of the wrecking ball hit the structure.
TOLEDO, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Finds Secret Magnetic Box Containing Drugs

OHIO -Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia Sportage with...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

15-year-old charged with murder in death of DeAsia Green

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department said they had made an arrest in relation to the murder of 15-year-old DeAsia Green. According to TPD, officers arrested a 15-year-old male last week. He has been charged with murder and felonious assault. The teen’s attorney entered a denial to all...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Shooting In Defiance County Leaves One Injured; Suspect In Custody

(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 18, 2023, The Defiance County 911 Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7193 Stever Road, in Tiffin Township, in Defiance County Ohio. Upon arrival Defiance County Deputies discovered that a Belinda Olive, age 37, of Napoleon, Ohio; being the victim of...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Memorial service remembers all victims of gun violence Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A memorial service for all victims of gun violence in Toledo was held at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral on Wednesday night, co-hosted by the church and the Coalition for Peaceful Neighborhoods to honor and remember the victims while supporting family and loved ones, while attempting to come up with a solution to all the city's gun violence.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Mother of shooting victim livid judge reduced suspect's bond, allowing him to get out of jail

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit mother is outraged after her daughter's alleged shooter was released from jail thanks to a judge's lowered bond. Keta was paying a parking ticket at 36th District Court when she checked the status of the suspect charged with shooting her daughter - and got the shocking surprise. Her family is upset they weren’t notified and furious that the bond got reduced.
DETROIT, MI
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy