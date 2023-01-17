Read full article on original website
Two former schools have become local venues
NORTH EAST, Miss. (WCBI)-Two facilities in our area are shifting into venues for events and future apartments. The Lyceum at Lee in Columbus and the Hill and Moor in Crawford have transitioned from houses of learning into buildings capable of many different functions. The former Lee middle school and East...
Community members dedicate food pantry to late former city councilman
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another donation pantry has been unveiled in the city of Columbus, this time in memory of a former city councilman. Fred Stewart Jr. represented the people of Ward 4 on the City Council. Community members along with Fred Stewart’s friends, family, and his widow attended...
CMSD brings modified calendar plans back for discussion
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus City Schools could be following a new calendar next school year. The Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees is holding a special call meeting Saturday. Along with a couple of regular business matters, one of the items on the agenda is the “Discussion...
Pastor, community leader, college dean is also fashion expert
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo pastor known for his involvement in the community, advocacy for civil rights, and work in higher education is also known for his personal style. Whether he’s in the pulpit, or in the chapel at Virginia Union University, Dr. Richard Price is always stylish....
Drag racing is faster and more furious across the Golden Triangle
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Drag racing is becoming faster and more furious across The Golden Triangle. And that has area law enforcement agencies trying to play catch up. Popular movies like the Fast and Furious franchise have influenced a new generation to test their skills behind the wheel.
Starkville public pool will undergo repairs to remain open another summer
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Starkville’s public pool is drowning in problems that could drain the city’s recreation budget. The pool at Moncrief Park is around 70 years old and leaking badly. The Board of Aldermen has been given three options: a full overhaul of...
Starkville leaders work to open dialogue about race relations
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Community leaders are trying to open a dialogue about race relations in Oktibbeha County. WCBI spent time in Starkville to learn more about the conversations that are starting up. Mississippi’s dark past sometimes overshadows the strides that have been made to repair race relations.
Plantersville reminds dog-owning residents to register pets
PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents of one Lee County town who own a dog need to get their pet registered, ahead of an upcoming deadline. Every dog in Plantersville must be registered every January with the city. Dog owners can register their dogs at Plantersville Town Hall for $5.
Starkville Police warn people about recent phone scam
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department sounded the alarm about a phone scam making the rounds. Police said scammers are calling people, identifying themselves as law enforcement officials, and threatening to arrest the victim if they don’t send money. SPD said while law enforcement or the...
Three people face grand larceny charges in Noxubee, Clay Counties
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are facing charges in Noxubee and Clay Counties after some items were reported stolen. 24-year-old Courtney Gaylord, 31-year-old El’sha Nelson, and 27-year-old Jarrett Windham are charged with grand larceny. Investigators believe the three stole a box trailer in West Point and...
Amory church reopening after lightning strike sparks fire destroying steeple
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been nine months since members of a Monroe County church have been able to worship in their sanctuary. A lightning strike Easter week sparked a fire at Amory First Assembly of God. Since then, repairs and renovations have been ongoing, and church members and staff have been praying, working, and worshipping.
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County has been identified
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun told WCBI that the body found last month in an abandoned house east of Macon has been identified. Calhoun said the state crime lab has identified the deceased as Tadrian Shaw of Macon. Shaw was reported missing back in...
Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
Man with warrant arrested after driving recklessly, crashing car in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re wanted on criminal charges, it’s usually a good idea to avoid suspicious behavior. A Tupelo man learned that lesson the hard way. Last Thursday, Tupelo police spotted a black Nissan Altima driving recklessly. When they attempted to pull the driver over...
Man faces six felony counts for alleged burglaries in Itawamba County
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Memphis is facing charges after investigators said he was caught stealing from a business in Itawamba County. Deputies responded to a commercial building in the Peppertown Plaza early this morning. They reportedly found 28-year-old Earnest Donelson burglarizing the building and several...
City of Louisville learned a few things after losing water
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In an update to a story we’ve been following since December, people who live in Louisville are back under full pressure. The temperature dropped. Pipes froze. And the city of Louisville went without water. It didn’t happen all at once. So, it wasn’t repaired all at once. When we went to Louisville just before New Year’s, there was very little water.
Lee Co. deputies arrest man during traffic stop for marijuana possession
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop landed a Greenwood man in the Lee County Jail. On Monday, deputies patrolling the Auburn area of Lee County pulled over a vehicle. During the stop, they said they found a felony amount of marijuana. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Alexander Jones, Jr....
Columbus Police arrest three women for VFW armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police arrested three women for last week’s armed robbery at the Veterans of Foreign War post. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry announced the arrests of Shanta Henley, and mother-daughter duo, Andrea Shinn, and Alexis Harris at a press conference this afternoon. Henley and Harris...
Two people face charges after shooting that injured one person
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people in Noxubee County are facing charges in a recent shooting. 21-year-old Travontae Slaughter and 19-year-old Zachary Slaughter are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim, Demetris Whitfield, was shot in the leg during the incident on Sandyland Road in...
