ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Two former schools have become local venues

NORTH EAST, Miss. (WCBI)-Two facilities in our area are shifting into venues for events and future apartments. The Lyceum at Lee in Columbus and the Hill and Moor in Crawford have transitioned from houses of learning into buildings capable of many different functions. The former Lee middle school and East...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Community members dedicate food pantry to late former city councilman

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another donation pantry has been unveiled in the city of Columbus, this time in memory of a former city councilman. Fred Stewart Jr. represented the people of Ward 4 on the City Council. Community members along with Fred Stewart’s friends, family, and his widow attended...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

CMSD brings modified calendar plans back for discussion

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus City Schools could be following a new calendar next school year. The Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees is holding a special call meeting Saturday. Along with a couple of regular business matters, one of the items on the agenda is the “Discussion...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Pastor, community leader, college dean is also fashion expert

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo pastor known for his involvement in the community, advocacy for civil rights, and work in higher education is also known for his personal style. Whether he’s in the pulpit, or in the chapel at Virginia Union University, Dr. Richard Price is always stylish....
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Drag racing is faster and more furious across the Golden Triangle

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Drag racing is becoming faster and more furious across The Golden Triangle. And that has area law enforcement agencies trying to play catch up. Popular movies like the Fast and Furious franchise have influenced a new generation to test their skills behind the wheel.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville leaders work to open dialogue about race relations

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Community leaders are trying to open a dialogue about race relations in Oktibbeha County. WCBI spent time in Starkville to learn more about the conversations that are starting up. Mississippi’s dark past sometimes overshadows the strides that have been made to repair race relations.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Plantersville reminds dog-owning residents to register pets

PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents of one Lee County town who own a dog need to get their pet registered, ahead of an upcoming deadline. Every dog in Plantersville must be registered every January with the city. Dog owners can register their dogs at Plantersville Town Hall for $5.
PLANTERSVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville Police warn people about recent phone scam

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department sounded the alarm about a phone scam making the rounds. Police said scammers are calling people, identifying themselves as law enforcement officials, and threatening to arrest the victim if they don’t send money. SPD said while law enforcement or the...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Three people face grand larceny charges in Noxubee, Clay Counties

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are facing charges in Noxubee and Clay Counties after some items were reported stolen. 24-year-old Courtney Gaylord, 31-year-old El’sha Nelson, and 27-year-old Jarrett Windham are charged with grand larceny. Investigators believe the three stole a box trailer in West Point and...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Amory church reopening after lightning strike sparks fire destroying steeple

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been nine months since members of a Monroe County church have been able to worship in their sanctuary. A lightning strike Easter week sparked a fire at Amory First Assembly of God. Since then, repairs and renovations have been ongoing, and church members and staff have been praying, working, and worshipping.
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Man faces six felony counts for alleged burglaries in Itawamba County

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Memphis is facing charges after investigators said he was caught stealing from a business in Itawamba County. Deputies responded to a commercial building in the Peppertown Plaza early this morning. They reportedly found 28-year-old Earnest Donelson burglarizing the building and several...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

City of Louisville learned a few things after losing water

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In an update to a story we’ve been following since December, people who live in Louisville are back under full pressure. The temperature dropped. Pipes froze. And the city of Louisville went without water. It didn’t happen all at once. So, it wasn’t repaired all at once. When we went to Louisville just before New Year’s, there was very little water.
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Police arrest three women for VFW armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police arrested three women for last week’s armed robbery at the Veterans of Foreign War post. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry announced the arrests of Shanta Henley, and mother-daughter duo, Andrea Shinn, and Alexis Harris at a press conference this afternoon. Henley and Harris...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Two people face charges after shooting that injured one person

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people in Noxubee County are facing charges in a recent shooting. 21-year-old Travontae Slaughter and 19-year-old Zachary Slaughter are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim, Demetris Whitfield, was shot in the leg during the incident on Sandyland Road in...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy