Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
Furry Tails: Possibility and Dudley are waiting for forever homes
Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PossibilityAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Imagine the Possibility of bringing this adorable bun home! Possibility was part of our New Year's Rescue where a...
City officials, community react to fatal shooting in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Many commuters and business owners are still too shaken up to talk about a deadly shooting in downtown Pittsburgh. The shooting that happened at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 7th Street claimed the life of 23-year-old Eugene Nance. “Yesterday I heard some disturbing sounds and all...
Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies
Two legal advocacy groups are urging Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials to develop policies for respectfully decommissioning homeless encampments, citing December’s closure of one along Stockton Avenue as a potential violation of the constitutional rights of people who lived there. “The government can do a lot, but they have to do it in a constitutional way,” said Vic Walczak, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania’s legal director. The post Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Ode to a Pittsburgh winter
that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!
Butler native brings NYC comedy show home
Robert Punchur, New York City comedian and Butler native, will perform two comedy shows in Western Pennsylvania this weekend. The shows are presented by the Very Good Comedy Show, a group of New York comics founded by Punchur and comedian Aric Grooms. Freeport Friday Funnies. Friday night, The Very Good...
Primanti Bros. interested in buying Wabash Pier
A.J. Patoni, director of industrial services for Hanna Langholz Wilson Ellis, Hann Commercial Real Estate tells KDKA Radio, they’ve gotten some good offers so far.
Those huge, stone Wabash piers on the Mon are up for sale
Someone out there can own an unusual piece of Pittsburgh history — not to mention an unusual piece of real estate. The Wabash piers, those hulking stone towers standing about 45 feet above the Monongahela River, Downtown, are up for sale. “The fascinating thing about these piers — they...
Former iconic Beaver County music venue destroyed in massive fire
A former iconic Rochester, Beaver County, bar and music venue burned to the ground early Friday morning. It was Morry’s Speakeasy in the 70s, Arthur’s Lounge in the 80s, and then Chameleon Junction until it closed in the early 2000s. “The venue was the most ultimate venue in...
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
Pittsburgh’s First (and Peculiar) Park
It was an ash dump, a firehall, a market for butchers, a place to relax for Chinese residents, and home to an alligator that roamed the city at night. Most oddly, it was in the middle of a street. It was Pittsburgh’s first park—erased for the past century, though you can still easily find its location.
World of Wheels showcases classic cars, trucks and motorcycles this weekend in Pittsburgh
Just like expensive pieces of art, more than 300 cars, trucks and motorcycles are displayed on red carpets at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, surrounded by ropes and chains connected to stanchions. Some are adorned with colorful flowers nearby or showcased with their hoods up. Tires are...
Underground project looks to improve infrastructure in the North Hills
When the rain falls, the Pittsburgh area's aging stormwater systems get to work. And it's not just water flowing down hillsides and into the sewer system. Debris and grit can really cause problems for the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority. They want you to know how they're working on a big...
Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend snow kicks off today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Snow lovers rejoice as we are about to have a couple of decent shots at seeing snow over the next week. The first snow chance comes on Sunday. As with everything so far this season the chance for snow on Sunday is unusual due to temperatures remaining above 32 degrees for a big portion of the area as upwards of 5 inches of snow falls. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSnow showers should be heavy enough to slow down traffic and cause some issues with slushy roads. Places north of Allegheny...
Man, woman arrested for November burglary at Bethel Park Burger King
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A man and a woman were arrested for a burglary at the Burger King in Bethel Park in November. According to police, officers were called to an overnight burglary where money was stolen from the safe. Detailed forensic investigation led to the arrest of 47-year-old...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Blue Man Group returns to Pittsburgh
More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash-hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group, which returns to Pittsburgh for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. The show is everything audiences know and love about Blue Man Group — signature drumming, colorful moments of...
Local lawyer interrupts traffic stop to defend stranger in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh lawyer claims "everything changed" when she showed up at a traffic stop in Homewood. Pictures and video of the stop made the rounds on social media, with everyone asking, "Why did police pull that man over?" and "What are police searching for?"KDKA's Meghan Schiller found the man pulled over by police and asked him."I turned my turn signal on, made the left and he turned his lights on and told me the reason why he stopped me is that I didn't turn my turn signal on," said T'raune West, Homewood resident.Pittsburgh Police pulled over...
Coven of witches give Catholic students magical ‘crystals’ as ‘icebreakers,’ counselor reportedly fired
A marketing class at a Catholic high school in Pennsylvania went awry after three Wiccan "wtiches" visited, giving the students crystals as "icebreakers."
13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies
A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
