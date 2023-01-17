ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2foodtrippers

Where to Eat in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Possibility and Dudley are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PossibilityAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Imagine the Possibility of bringing this adorable bun home! Possibility was part of our New Year's Rescue where a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies

Two legal advocacy groups are urging Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials to develop policies for respectfully decommissioning homeless encampments, citing December’s closure of one along Stockton Avenue as a potential violation of the constitutional rights of people who lived there. “The government can do a lot, but they have to do it in a constitutional way,” said Vic Walczak, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania’s legal director. The post Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Becker West

Ode to a Pittsburgh winter

that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler native brings NYC comedy show home

Robert Punchur, New York City comedian and Butler native, will perform two comedy shows in Western Pennsylvania this weekend. The shows are presented by the Very Good Comedy Show, a group of New York comics founded by Punchur and comedian Aric Grooms. Freeport Friday Funnies. Friday night, The Very Good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nextpittsburgh.com

Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?

One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
PITTSBURGH, PA
heinzhistorycenter.org

Pittsburgh’s First (and Peculiar) Park

It was an ash dump, a firehall, a market for butchers, a place to relax for Chinese residents, and home to an alligator that roamed the city at night. Most oddly, it was in the middle of a street. It was Pittsburgh’s first park—erased for the past century, though you can still easily find its location.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend snow kicks off today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Snow lovers rejoice as we are about to have a couple of decent shots at seeing snow over the next week. The first snow chance comes on Sunday. As with everything so far this season the chance for snow on Sunday is unusual due to temperatures remaining above 32 degrees for a big portion of the area as upwards of 5 inches of snow falls. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSnow showers should be heavy enough to slow down traffic and cause some issues with slushy roads. Places north of Allegheny...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Blue Man Group returns to Pittsburgh

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash-hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group, which returns to Pittsburgh for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. The show is everything audiences know and love about Blue Man Group — signature drumming, colorful moments of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local lawyer interrupts traffic stop to defend stranger in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh lawyer claims "everything changed" when she showed up at a traffic stop in Homewood.  Pictures and video of the stop made the rounds on social media, with everyone asking, "Why did police pull that man over?" and "What are police searching for?"KDKA's Meghan Schiller found the man pulled over by police and asked him."I turned my turn signal on, made the left and he turned his lights on and told me the reason why he stopped me is that I didn't turn my turn signal on," said T'raune West, Homewood resident.Pittsburgh Police pulled over...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies

A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
PITTSBURGH, PA

