Provo, UT

90’s Utah Utes Fans Will Weep

Remember how fun The Huntsman Center used to be in the WAC days? I got emotional looking at these four pics... The straw that stirred the drink. People thought it was Van Horn's team, or Doleac's team. No. It was always Andre's. Plus, he looked just looked Adam Sandler. 2...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Lands Utah Transfer Paul Maile

PROVO, Utah – The latest addition to the retooled BYU football offensive line is Paul Maile. Maile comes to BYU after an entire season of being the starting center for the Utah Utes. The 6-foot-2, 304-pound prospect was part of a Utah offensive line that helped produce 220 yards...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

2023 schedule set: Utes open season with Florida, UCLA as Pac-12 opener

SALT LAKE CITY — The season-opening rematch game is set ... and so are the rest of the games. As Utah football looks ahead to the 2023 season, the schedule for the new year was released on Wednesday by the Pac-12. The opponent for the season opener was known — a western trip to Salt Lake City for the SEC's Florida — but the game's date hadn't been finalized.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake Bees baseball relocating to new field in Daybreak in 2025

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees and Bees baseball will relocate to Daybreak, in South Jordan. In an email, the team owner, Larry H. Miller Company, said the new stadium will be privately financed and will “serve as a year-round entertainment anchor for the fast-growing southwest quadrant of Salt Lake County.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Storm moving in with scattered showers

After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track. While the best chance won't be in northern Utah, scattered snow showers will be possible through the daytime hours like we've already seen this morning.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah

We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Longest morning commutes: Where does Salt Lake City rank?

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study offers data that suggests that commuting in Salt Lake City takes up a significant amount of a driver's time, annually. Specifically, Utahns wait 59 hours in rush hour traffic per year. Put into perspective, that's two-and-a-half days in traffic. Researchers at CoPilot...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Surae adopts a new furry family member

On Good Things Utah this morning – Surae welcomed a new member to her family over the weekend! Margaret Milly Brown was our Pet of the Week from Salt Lake County Animal Services last week and Surae fell in love and asked to adopt the three year old toy poodle on the spot! She surprised her kids by putting the new dog in the back yard and took them outside to all meet. We are sharing all the pictures and video.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Being Gay in Utah : Growing Up in the Shadows of Shame

Growing up gay in Utah County under the shadow of the Mormon church was definitely a unique experience. I was always pretty vocal about the fact that I was attracted to men. When I was 16, all of my friends knew and none of them cared. I generally had a feeling of acceptance and love from my immediate circle of friends.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

