Bluffton, SC

The Georgia Sun

Talmadge Bridge project in Savannah gets green light

The Georgia Department of Transportation is moving forward with its first project involving a new contracting option the General Assembly authorized two years ago. The State Transportation Board voted Thursday to proceed with a plan to replace the cables on the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah and raise the structure to more easily accommodate cargo ships calling at the Port of Savannah. The work will be done without closing the bridge to traffic, at an estimated cost of $150 million to $175 million.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hwy. 21 projects in Port Wentworth finishing up

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - We typically see a back up in Port Wentworth for traffic on Highway 21, but recently travel times are down a little in that stretch. They have been working on construction in that area, the biggest change was the addition of a new lane on Southbound 21, which seems to helping with that back up already.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Comprehensive plan moves to final phase in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s comprehensive plan is one step closer to completion. This after commissioners sent the process into its final phase. The plan aims to map out development in the fastest growing county in the state. This summer, Bryan County leaders held input sessions on...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Friday last day to give Ga. DOT input on U.S. 280 construction

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Time is running out to give your opinion on some roadway changes in the area of the Mega Site in Bryan County. There are some big changes coming to that area along I-16 in Bryan County, so if you drive by U.S. 280 at Highway 16, take some time to share your thoughts on the project.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Work begins on interior of new Coast Guard Station Tybee

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a year since Coast Guard Station Tybee broke ground on its new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility. It’s located on Cockspur Island near Fort Pulaski. The outside is done, and crews are hard at work on the interior. The whole exterior...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Roads reopen after car crashes into building on Ogeechee Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Chatham County Police say HWY 17 has re-opened. A car has crashed into a building on Ogeechee Road and Silk Hope Road. According to Lt. Gene Harley with Chatham County Police, one person has been extracted from the car and has serious injures. A...
wtoc.com

Bloomingdale city council votes against industrial rezoning proposal

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - About a mile away from Bloomingdale City Hall sits more than 200 acres of land many residents want to keep zoned for housing. Developers say it would be better utilized as industrial. But, council denied those developers’ re-zoning request after a packed room made their voices...
BLOOMINGDALE, GA
wtoc.com

Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Driver injured in Beaufort County crash

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A single-vehicle crash left a driver injured in Beaufort County Thursday morning. According to the Burton Fire District, the incident happened on Anns Point Road near Perry Clear Drive just before 9 a.m. Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a heavily damaged SUV that collided with a tree off […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), around 11 a.m., an officer attempted to pull over an SUV with an expired tag. When the driver failed to pull over, CCPD said the officer ended their attempted […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

