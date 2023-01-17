Read full article on original website
Talmadge Bridge project in Savannah gets green light
The Georgia Department of Transportation is moving forward with its first project involving a new contracting option the General Assembly authorized two years ago. The State Transportation Board voted Thursday to proceed with a plan to replace the cables on the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah and raise the structure to more easily accommodate cargo ships calling at the Port of Savannah. The work will be done without closing the bridge to traffic, at an estimated cost of $150 million to $175 million.
All lanes of DeRenne Avenue open after construction on collapsed sewer line
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All three eastbound lanes of DeRenne Avenue are officially back open. This all comes after a sewer line collapsed back on Jan. 2. The City of Savannah made an announcement earlier in the week that the expected reopening was mid-day on Friday. According to the Georgia...
Liberty Co. Commission submits amendments for comprehensive plan for rezoning near exit 76 in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County leaders say industrializing off of Islands Highway in Midway has been a goal of the county’s, and now the comprehensive plan is on its way to mirroring that goal. However, people who live here in the area say they still feel that...
Hwy. 21 projects in Port Wentworth finishing up
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - We typically see a back up in Port Wentworth for traffic on Highway 21, but recently travel times are down a little in that stretch. They have been working on construction in that area, the biggest change was the addition of a new lane on Southbound 21, which seems to helping with that back up already.
Comprehensive plan moves to final phase in Bryan Co.
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s comprehensive plan is one step closer to completion. This after commissioners sent the process into its final phase. The plan aims to map out development in the fastest growing county in the state. This summer, Bryan County leaders held input sessions on...
‘It’s city wide:’ Savannah working to collect more than $2 million in outstanding code compliance fines
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of blighted property owners in the City of Savannah owe nearly $2.2 million. That’s up more than half a million since WTOC Investigates reported on the issue last year. The City of Savannah is known for its historic buildings and beautiful architecture, but there...
Friday last day to give Ga. DOT input on U.S. 280 construction
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Time is running out to give your opinion on some roadway changes in the area of the Mega Site in Bryan County. There are some big changes coming to that area along I-16 in Bryan County, so if you drive by U.S. 280 at Highway 16, take some time to share your thoughts on the project.
Work begins on interior of new Coast Guard Station Tybee
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a year since Coast Guard Station Tybee broke ground on its new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility. It’s located on Cockspur Island near Fort Pulaski. The outside is done, and crews are hard at work on the interior. The whole exterior...
All lanes of DeRenne Ave. to reopen Friday after collapsed sewer main caused closures
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah says all three eastbound lanes DeRenne Avenue between Abercorn and Bull will reopen this Friday, Jan 20. Two of the eastbound lanes will open Thursday, Jan. 19. The city didn’t give a timeline for Thursday’s opening, but said all three will be...
Roads reopen after car crashes into building on Ogeechee Road
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Chatham County Police say HWY 17 has re-opened. A car has crashed into a building on Ogeechee Road and Silk Hope Road. According to Lt. Gene Harley with Chatham County Police, one person has been extracted from the car and has serious injures. A...
All westbound lanes of Abercorn Street between Ogeechee Road, Ford Avenue reopen after crash
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open, according to Chatham County Police. All westbound lanes of Abercorn Street are closed between Ogeechee Road and Ford Avenue due to a crash, according to the Chatham County Police Department. One eastbound lane is open. Drivers are asked to...
Bloomingdale city council votes against industrial rezoning proposal
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - About a mile away from Bloomingdale City Hall sits more than 200 acres of land many residents want to keep zoned for housing. Developers say it would be better utilized as industrial. But, council denied those developers’ re-zoning request after a packed room made their voices...
Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
‘When I called 911, no one answered the phone:’ Witness of Hwy 17 crash victim says it was difficult to reach 911
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman who says she stopped to help a driver who died after a crash in Chatham County is talking exclusively with WTOC. That crash happened Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Ogeechee road at Chief of Love Road. Stephanie Lange says she was driving...
Driver injured in Beaufort County crash
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A single-vehicle crash left a driver injured in Beaufort County Thursday morning. According to the Burton Fire District, the incident happened on Anns Point Road near Perry Clear Drive just before 9 a.m. Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a heavily damaged SUV that collided with a tree off […]
State leaders, residents oppose zoning changes on St. Helena Island
St. Helena, Sc. (WTOC) - Land controversy in the Lowcountry. South Carolina state leaders are now taking sides in a zoning conflict in Beaufort County over restricting development on Saint Helena. Now, tensions in the area are bubbling as the county and local residents disagree, whether or not a new...
Man dies in fiery crash on Hwy. 17 in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A crash on Highway 17 claimed the life of a man Wednesday evening. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north on GA 25 near Chief of Love Road making a U-turn to travel in the southbound lanes. A gold GMC Yukon in the same direction was unable to […]
Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), around 11 a.m., an officer attempted to pull over an SUV with an expired tag. When the driver failed to pull over, CCPD said the officer ended their attempted […]
State Superintendent visits Savannah-Chatham Co. elementary school to learn about reading program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Young readers in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools are more than doubling the national average for reading fluency thanks to a virtual program, according to public school leaders. Georgia’s state superintendent Richard Woods stopped by Godley Station K-8 to learn about a program helping students excel...
1 person dead after crash on Hwy. 17, Chatham Co. Police investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 17. Northbound lanes of Highway 17 had to be shut down from Chief O.F. Love Road South to the Bryan County line. Georgia State Patrol was also...
