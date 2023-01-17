Read full article on original website
As development pressure spreads, small towns struggle to plan for the future
Small, rural communities such as Calais, shown here, have witnessed soaring numbers of seasonal home purchases, renovations and new construction. Photo by Andrea Walton. Columbia Falls, a cozy riverside hamlet with a population of 476 people, is hardly the first place one would expect a developer to want to base a billion-dollar entertainment park. Nor is Steuben, a small fishing village overlooking the sparkling waters of Joy Bay, the first place that comes to mind for launching rockets. Yet both towns are among the many small communities around Maine that have found themselves wrestling with plans for substantial development, leaving officials scrambling to come up with the resources to properly evaluate the proposals.
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
Maine Bill Looks to Reinstate Revoked Registrations
Maine introduces a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. This legislation could reverse the revoked registrations of Mitsubishi Delica vans in the state. On Jan. 16, 2023, the SEMA Action Network (SAN) announced that Maine introduced a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. The Pine Tree State was deregistering legally imported and registered Japanese-market Mitsubishi Delica vans, as I outlined in my 2021 article, Registration Revoked: Delica Vans No Longer Road Legal. The bill, legislative document 63 (LD 63), introduced by Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield), seeks to correct this issue.
Canadian company files new proposal for Maine mine
PATTEN, Maine — A Canadian company that was rebuked by Maine regulators over a lack of details in a large-scale mining proposal has filed a new petition to develop a mine outside of Patten. The rezoning proposal dated Thursday was filed by Wolfden Resources, which is seeking a permit...
Lamoine becomes first Maine town to grant 'unicorn permit'
LAMOINE, Maine — A 5-year-old girl in Lamoine has received permission to keep a unicorn on her family's property. Now she just has to find one. The town's Select Board voted unanimously during Thursday's meeting to approve a permit application submitted by one of their youngest residents, Brielle. That's...
Heavy snow brings thousands of outages in Maine
Thousands are without power as winter weather continues to push through Maine, bringing heavy snow. Central Maine Power is reporting more than 23,400 people are without power. A majority of the outages are in York County. York County is experiencing more than 23,000 of those outages. You can follow the...
The fight coming in Maine over the ‘right to repair’
One of the most interesting political stories in Maine that developed recently is not classically political at all — a right-to-repair referendum being proposed by advocates of independent repair shops. It is a response to rapid changes in the automotive industry toward proprietary diagnostic and repair technologies in new...
Tens of thousands without power in southern Maine as storm dumps heavy snow
Winter weather warnings and advisories are in effect throughout Maine on Monday due to heavy snowfall and high winds. Nearly 25,000 customers were without power around noontime, mostly in York County. Gov. Janet Mills has directed all state offices to close for the day and is encouraging people to avoid...
At least 1,000 sites in Maine will be tested for PFAS contamination, state says
State environmental regulators say they've identified more than 1,000 sites in Maine that need to be tested for PFAS contamination. A new report from Maine's Department of Environmental Protection shows the state has also sampled more than 1,500 wells for contamination, and 23% of them had PFAS above the state's accepted drinking water standards. The state has started or installed water filtration systems at about 300 sites so far.
How Much Snow Will Maine Get On Sunday Night And Monday?
It is looking like Friday was the real kickoff to winter in Maine. Unlike the storms we've had for the last few months, Friday's storm brought almost nothing but snow. And, it looks like the snow is here to stay. Earlier this week, several Maine Meteorologists were saying we were...
MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
Snowstorm brings relief to Maine's winter outdoor recreation spots
After weeks with no or limited snow, Friday's storm is finally allowing some recreation centers to open for winter activities, including cross-country skiing and snowmobiling. Matt Sabasteanski is the outdoor recreation director for Pineland Farms in New Gloucester. He says prior to Friday, Pineland was only able to open its ski trails for three days this season.
Maine sends out final round of inflation relief checks to provide much-needed help for residents
AUGUSTA, ME. - The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services has just sent out the final set of inflation relief checks to provide much-needed help for residents struggling with rising prices throughout 2021. This program, funded through the Winter Energy Relief Plan enacted earlier this year, is aimed at helping those who are most vulnerable to economic hardships amid the pandemic.
Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
Over 50,000 Maine Residents To Get Surprise Checks From The State
Every few months, we tell you about how the State of Maine treasury is holding on to hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money. We post the link in the story, hoping you click on it and check the list to see if you are owed any of that money.
Public safety department plans to launch statewide crime ‘heat map’ dashboard
Early skeptics say the tool gives the misleading impression that Vermont’s cities are disproportionately dangerous, arguing that without context, the map is likely to stoke unnecessary fear among the public. Read the story on VTDigger here: Public safety department plans to launch statewide crime ‘heat map’ dashboard.
Mills proposes revamp to intellectual and developmental disability services
After years of talking about it, Maine’s health department is proposing to spend millions to clear a backlog for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who need state services, and to change the way those services are delivered. The changes, included in Gov. Janet Mills’ proposed $10.3 billion two-year...
Red states are banning abortion. Maine could become a refuge
Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic legislative leaders this week previewed a slate of priority abortion bills that expand and further safeguard access to the procedure. The governor, Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross each described the proposals as a check against the unrelenting anti-abortion forces that factored in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that had prohibited states from banning the procedure for nearly 50 years. Among the proposals is one that would waive Maine’s current abortion restriction after fetal viability — about 24 weeks — if approved by a medical professional.
3 Snowstorms in The Next 6 Days For Central Maine? Charlie Lopresti at WGME 13 Says YES!
We all have to admit, it has been a pretty mild winter so far for most of us here in Vacationland, right? I mean, it's not even just the small amount of snow that we've received so far, but the temperatures have been pretty mild as well. It looks, however,...
Give us back our tax money
I read our new crop of legislators is getting busy figuring out how to spend $8 billion. Wow, that's a pile of cash! Predictably our state government will waste at least half of it. They will create programs, hire employees, and make grand plans on what they might be able to accomplish with all this money.
