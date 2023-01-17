ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

“Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day

By Staff Report
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago
Handwritten cards, chocolate hearts, romantic dinners, and red roses are all staples and traditions of Valentine’s Day. With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group is excited to introduce ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way. ‘Marry We’ will be officiated by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in the heart of Atlanta at Piedmont Park’s Greystone building.

Anticipated to be one of the biggest mass weddings to take place in Atlanta, ‘Marry We’ was created to offer a unique experience for statement making couples; engaged or married, who are straying away from conventional nuptials or vow renewals. The unique celebration will include a mass wedding officiated by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, a reception with entertainment and dancing, dinner, an open bar, and dessert. The cost of the marriage license will be included in the package and each couple will receive an official wedding portrait and gift compliments of the event organizer.

Couples wanting to be married on Valentine’s Day is common; with courtrooms across the country signaling the nuptial date’s popularity. “We are excited to have this opportunity to offer this event to couples wanting a unique, non-traditional ceremony or married couples who want to renew their vows,” said Crystal Love, event organizer and founder of Southern Hospitality Event Group. “Greystone at Piedmont Park is one of the most beautiful spaces in Atlanta and we are looking forward to marrying over 100 couples in the heart of Atlanta.”

Packages for the 2023 “Marry We” mass wedding ceremony are only $1,000 and are open to couples of all nationalities, religions, and sexual orientations. Couples interested in signing up, please visit https://www.marryweevents.com/ .

