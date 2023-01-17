ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Auburn’s Chris Moore ‘getting closer’ to return, Johni Broome dealing with sprained toe

Two Auburn starters have been slowed by injuries of late, but Bruce Pearl provided a promising update on both ahead of the team’s trip to South Carolina this weekend. Starting small forward Chris Moore, who has been dealing with a right shoulder injury, will again travel with the team to Columbia, S.C., and is “getting closer” to a return to the court, according to Pearl, who also disclosed that starting center Johni Broome has been bothered by a previously unmentioned toe sprain.
AUBURN, AL
FanBuzz

"The Best Team in the Country": Charles Barkley Drops Truth Bomb About Alabama Hoops

A tiger doesn't change its stripes, but sometimes an Auburn Tiger can't run from a stone-cold fact. That's exactly what happened when Charles Barkley was asked who the best college basketball team in the country was. Being the unbiased and fair basketball analyst that he is, Chuck swallowed his pride and put college rivalries aside and said what most of us have known for months.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football fans use facts to decimate fan’s Hugh Freeze libel

Auburn football fans were not having it from one of their own who claimed that Hugh Freeze was a sex offender on Twitter. Even with all of the unfavorable stories being shared about Freeze’s past at Liberty and (particularly) Briarcrest Christian High School in Memphis, that legal term is not one that can be used as a label for Freeze.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange gets 15th win, Lanett wins 2OT thriller over LaFayette

LAGRANGE AND LANETT (WRBL) – The LaGrange Grangers continued their fast start with a 67-55 win over North Clayton, to improve to 15-3 on the season. Across the state line, the Lanett Panthers won a thriller over arch rival LaFayette 64-62 in double overtime. The game represents the final regular season matchup between the two […]
LAGRANGE, GA
AL.com

Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon

Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
AUBURN, AL
wvtm13.com

Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles

We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
altoday.com

Forever Wild Land Trust Board set to meet in Montgomery February 2

The Board of Trustees of the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust will hold its first quarterly meeting of 2023 on Thursday, February 2, at the Alabama Activities Center located at 201 Dexter Avenue in Montgomery, Alabama. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. The Board will hear updates on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Genealogist who found Opelika Jane Doe’s parents breaks down process

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is one that’s still touching the hearts of folks in the community. After the case went cold for nearly 11 years, Thursday, we finally learned her name -- Amore Wiggins and the name of the man accused of her murder, her father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr.
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
LEE COUNTY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Auburn woman dies in crash near Reeltown

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, has claimed the life of an Auburn woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Phebe Foy, 48, was fatally injured when the 2014 Honda Accord she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Hardaway High School student surprised with $40K scholarship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Imagine winning money for college, just because you did what most seniors do - look up schools and financial aid information online. Winning money for school for just looking up information for college. “It feels like winning a car on a game show,” said E’lyssia Brown....
COLUMBUS, GA

