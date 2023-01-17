Read full article on original website
Nate Oats wants team to ignore ‘idiots’, potential taunts after Darius Miles arrest
Alabama men’s basketball already had a growing target on its back as a top-five team in the country, and Sunday’s arrest of bench player Darius Miles for capital murder could provide fodder for opposing fans to try to rattle the players that remain on the team. Nate Oats...
Auburn’s Chris Moore ‘getting closer’ to return, Johni Broome dealing with sprained toe
Two Auburn starters have been slowed by injuries of late, but Bruce Pearl provided a promising update on both ahead of the team’s trip to South Carolina this weekend. Starting small forward Chris Moore, who has been dealing with a right shoulder injury, will again travel with the team to Columbia, S.C., and is “getting closer” to a return to the court, according to Pearl, who also disclosed that starting center Johni Broome has been bothered by a previously unmentioned toe sprain.
"The Best Team in the Country": Charles Barkley Drops Truth Bomb About Alabama Hoops
A tiger doesn't change its stripes, but sometimes an Auburn Tiger can't run from a stone-cold fact. That's exactly what happened when Charles Barkley was asked who the best college basketball team in the country was. Being the unbiased and fair basketball analyst that he is, Chuck swallowed his pride and put college rivalries aside and said what most of us have known for months.
‘One of the good ones:’ What makes Auburn RB commit Christian Burnette special
Faith Academy senior Christian Burnette has all the tools to be a successful college football player at Auburn or anywhere else, according to his high school coach. “Christian can make an impact anywhere,” veteran coach Jack French said. “I have faith in him, but the biggest thing is he has faith in himself.”
CBS Sports says Bryan Harsin is a good coach but not a fit with Auburn football
CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli believes that Bryan Harsin is a better coach than his Auburn football tenure would lead you to believe, making a case for the Boise native in his college football second-year coach grades. Fornelli still gave Harsin an F, of course — because taking a team...
Auburn football fans use facts to decimate fan’s Hugh Freeze libel
Auburn football fans were not having it from one of their own who claimed that Hugh Freeze was a sex offender on Twitter. Even with all of the unfavorable stories being shared about Freeze’s past at Liberty and (particularly) Briarcrest Christian High School in Memphis, that legal term is not one that can be used as a label for Freeze.
Position-by-position breakdown of Alabama 2023 roster after transfer portal window closes
Alabama’s 2023 roster is mostly set. Two significant deadlines passed this week to help solidify the Tide’s roster: Monday was the final day underclassmen could enter the 2023 NFL draft, and Wednesday was the final day of the NCAA’s 45-day window for undergraduates to enter the transfer portal.
LaGrange gets 15th win, Lanett wins 2OT thriller over LaFayette
LAGRANGE AND LANETT (WRBL) – The LaGrange Grangers continued their fast start with a 67-55 win over North Clayton, to improve to 15-3 on the season. Across the state line, the Lanett Panthers won a thriller over arch rival LaFayette 64-62 in double overtime. The game represents the final regular season matchup between the two […]
Montgomery, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Trinity Presbyterian School basketball team will have a game with Montgomery Academy on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. The McNair High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on January 21, 2023, 11:30:00.
Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon
Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
ABC 33/40 News
Actress Octavia Spencer says LA is more racist than her Alabama hometown
LOS ANGELES (TND) — Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer said she thought Hollywood was more racist than where she was brought up in Alabama during an appearance on a recent episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. During the podcast, Octavia expressed how she had expected the...
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
altoday.com
Forever Wild Land Trust Board set to meet in Montgomery February 2
The Board of Trustees of the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust will hold its first quarterly meeting of 2023 on Thursday, February 2, at the Alabama Activities Center located at 201 Dexter Avenue in Montgomery, Alabama. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. The Board will hear updates on...
WTVM
Genealogist who found Opelika Jane Doe’s parents breaks down process
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is one that’s still touching the hearts of folks in the community. After the case went cold for nearly 11 years, Thursday, we finally learned her name -- Amore Wiggins and the name of the man accused of her murder, her father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr.
16th Street Baptist, 4 other Alabama churches among 35 receiving preservation grants
NEW YORK — Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial...
opelikaobserver.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
tallasseetribune.com
Auburn woman dies in crash near Reeltown
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, has claimed the life of an Auburn woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Phebe Foy, 48, was fatally injured when the 2014 Honda Accord she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree.
WTVM
Hardaway High School student surprised with $40K scholarship
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Imagine winning money for college, just because you did what most seniors do - look up schools and financial aid information online. Winning money for school for just looking up information for college. “It feels like winning a car on a game show,” said E’lyssia Brown....
Popular Auburn business giving away free food on Thursday
Chicken Salad Chick is an Auburn success story. The company started with Stacy Brown and her husband, Kevin. Stacy was divorced and unemployed with three little kids at home in Auburn, Alabama, when she started making her signature chicken salad and selling it door to door.
Alabama mother arrested over garbage files class action suit, claims Valley, AmWaste ran illegal racket
The suit against the City of Valley and AmWaste, the garbage company contracted to provide residential trash pickup in the city, claims that city officials took advantage of state law in an unconstitutional racket to imprison its citizens over private debt.
