Two Auburn starters have been slowed by injuries of late, but Bruce Pearl provided a promising update on both ahead of the team’s trip to South Carolina this weekend. Starting small forward Chris Moore, who has been dealing with a right shoulder injury, will again travel with the team to Columbia, S.C., and is “getting closer” to a return to the court, according to Pearl, who also disclosed that starting center Johni Broome has been bothered by a previously unmentioned toe sprain.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO