AL.com

Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon

Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Lee, Gobourne lead No. 7 Auburn to home-opener with over No. 25 Arkansas

Auburn superstar Suni Lee won the all-around, senior Derrian Gobourne sent the crowd home in style, and the Tigers picked up a head-to-head win over Arkansas on Friday in their sold-out home opener in Neville Arena. Auburn finished with a 197.500, picking up a solid home score to start the...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn’s 28-game home win streak officially best in country

The best home-court advantage in men’s college hoops officially belongs to the Auburn Tigers. Late Thursday evening, Loyola Marymount pulled off a shocker in beating No. 6 Gonzaga 68-67. It was the first time the Lions beat the Zags in 13 years, but an equally significant upset was that the Gonzaga loss toppled a 75-game home winning streak, as it came in the confines of the McCartney Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington.
AUBURN, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

‘Cut loose’: On vault, No. 7 Auburn gymnastics embraces opportunity to improve

On vault, there’s room for the Tigers to go up and out — high and far — all in the blink of an eye. No. 7 Auburn will start Friday night’s meet against No. 25 Arkansas on vault, getting back on the team’s most up-and-down apparatus. After vault was Auburn’s lowest-scoring event last year, the Tigers opened this season with a roaring 49.500 on vault in Las Vegas — which tied the program record for best vault score in school history, proved to be the best vault score thrown down by any team in the NCAA that opening weekend.
AUBURN, AL
wbrc.com

DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn offense clicking as Jaylin Williams increases production

The performance of Jaylin Williams against Florida led to a rather apt layout of Bruce Pearl’s expectations for the senior forward postgame. “I need Jaylin Williams to start games and go, ‘I’m as good as anybody out here’ — and play like that,” Auburn’s head coach said Dec. 28. “Take shots. Make plays.”
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Lee County to hire new architect for Loachapoka Park

The Lee County Commission has voted to hire a new architect for the Loachapoka Park. At a recent commission meeting, the county chose to move forward with McKee and Associates to design the park. According to Lee County Administrator Holly Leverette, McKee and Associates had previously submitted designs for the...
LEE COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles

We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Overcast. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Two Auburn automotive companies to invest a combined $32 million into local facilities

Two automotive adjacent factories in Auburn announced plans for expansion earlier this week. Rausch & Pausch LP, known as RAPA, is investing $25.26 million into its 2450 Paul Parks Lane location, and Schmidt Automotive will invest $7.7 million into its 2471 Innovation Drive location. Both plants are in Auburn Technology Park West and are expected to bring a combined 98 new jobs to the area.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn auto supplier to lay off 224 employees

An Auburn wheel manufacturer has announced it is laying off 224 employees. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce’s WARN List, Wheel Pros began laying off the employees earlier this month, and will continue through March 7. The company has not commented on the move. Colorado-based Wheel Pros acquired...
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

