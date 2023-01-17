Read full article on original website
Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon
Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
Lee, Gobourne lead No. 7 Auburn to home-opener with over No. 25 Arkansas
Auburn superstar Suni Lee won the all-around, senior Derrian Gobourne sent the crowd home in style, and the Tigers picked up a head-to-head win over Arkansas on Friday in their sold-out home opener in Neville Arena. Auburn finished with a 197.500, picking up a solid home score to start the...
Auburn’s 28-game home win streak officially best in country
The best home-court advantage in men’s college hoops officially belongs to the Auburn Tigers. Late Thursday evening, Loyola Marymount pulled off a shocker in beating No. 6 Gonzaga 68-67. It was the first time the Lions beat the Zags in 13 years, but an equally significant upset was that the Gonzaga loss toppled a 75-game home winning streak, as it came in the confines of the McCartney Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
The grand opening of the Auburn Day School Imagination Station is set for January 28
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Day School is Alabama’s STEM Preschool and will open the doors of its brand new Imagination Station, this month. As of now, for children and families, the fourth Saturday of each month are the days of operation. The first event, Arctic Adventures, will mark...
‘Cut loose’: On vault, No. 7 Auburn gymnastics embraces opportunity to improve
On vault, there’s room for the Tigers to go up and out — high and far — all in the blink of an eye. No. 7 Auburn will start Friday night’s meet against No. 25 Arkansas on vault, getting back on the team’s most up-and-down apparatus. After vault was Auburn’s lowest-scoring event last year, the Tigers opened this season with a roaring 49.500 on vault in Las Vegas — which tied the program record for best vault score in school history, proved to be the best vault score thrown down by any team in the NCAA that opening weekend.
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
Auburn offense clicking as Jaylin Williams increases production
The performance of Jaylin Williams against Florida led to a rather apt layout of Bruce Pearl’s expectations for the senior forward postgame. “I need Jaylin Williams to start games and go, ‘I’m as good as anybody out here’ — and play like that,” Auburn’s head coach said Dec. 28. “Take shots. Make plays.”
CBS Sports says Bryan Harsin is a good coach but not a fit with Auburn football
CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli believes that Bryan Harsin is a better coach than his Auburn football tenure would lead you to believe, making a case for the Boise native in his college football second-year coach grades. Fornelli still gave Harsin an F, of course — because taking a team...
Injury updates: Johni Broome 'bothered' by toe sprain; Chris Moore 'getting closer' to return
The past two games have been some of Auburn center Johni Broome’s quietest of the year. Broome — who logged four consecutive double-doubles between No. 16 Auburn’s games against Florida and Ole Miss — logged two of his four single-digit scoring performances against Mississippi State and LSU.
Lee County to hire new architect for Loachapoka Park
The Lee County Commission has voted to hire a new architect for the Loachapoka Park. At a recent commission meeting, the county chose to move forward with McKee and Associates to design the park. According to Lee County Administrator Holly Leverette, McKee and Associates had previously submitted designs for the...
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Overcast. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Two Auburn automotive companies to invest a combined $32 million into local facilities
Two automotive adjacent factories in Auburn announced plans for expansion earlier this week. Rausch & Pausch LP, known as RAPA, is investing $25.26 million into its 2450 Paul Parks Lane location, and Schmidt Automotive will invest $7.7 million into its 2471 Innovation Drive location. Both plants are in Auburn Technology Park West and are expected to bring a combined 98 new jobs to the area.
Auburn auto supplier to lay off 224 employees
An Auburn wheel manufacturer has announced it is laying off 224 employees. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce’s WARN List, Wheel Pros began laying off the employees earlier this month, and will continue through March 7. The company has not commented on the move. Colorado-based Wheel Pros acquired...
Her name is Amore. Opelika Police uncover Baby Jane Doe’s identity, father arrested
Popular Auburn business giving away free food on Thursday
Chicken Salad Chick is an Auburn success story. The company started with Stacy Brown and her husband, Kevin. Stacy was divorced and unemployed with three little kids at home in Auburn, Alabama, when she started making her signature chicken salad and selling it door to door.
Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Opelika, AL
