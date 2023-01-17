On vault, there’s room for the Tigers to go up and out — high and far — all in the blink of an eye. No. 7 Auburn will start Friday night’s meet against No. 25 Arkansas on vault, getting back on the team’s most up-and-down apparatus. After vault was Auburn’s lowest-scoring event last year, the Tigers opened this season with a roaring 49.500 on vault in Las Vegas — which tied the program record for best vault score in school history, proved to be the best vault score thrown down by any team in the NCAA that opening weekend.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO