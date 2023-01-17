Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center opens new location in Sylva
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center's new location is officially open, and a celebration was had on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Sylva. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a grand re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for their chamber members at the new pregnancy center, which is located at 1165 West Main Street in Sylva. The center is situated in between Sylva and Dillsboro.
WLOS.com
UNCA's Student Health Ambassador program gets $173,845 in grant funds
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A program designed to support the health of students and faculty at UNC Asheville is getting a financial boost. The Dogwood Health Trust has awarded almost $174,000 to the Student Health Ambassador program. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, student health ambassadors on campus...
WLOS.com
'Fresh set of eyes:' Homelessness consultant to report findings to city, county leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville’s homelessness consultant will present its findings and recommendations to city and county leaders next week. The National Alliance to End Homelessness was chosen as the consultant in May 2022. The $72,974 contract with the consultant was funded by Dogwood Health Trust. “The whole...
WLOS.com
WCU gets financial boost to continue La Crosse encephalitis research
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS staff) — Western Carolina University got a big financial boost to continue its research into La Crosse encephalitis. Mosquito bites can transmit viruses causing several diseases, including La Crosse encephalitis, which can cause swelling of the brain. Symptoms include fever, nausea, fatigue, disorientation and in rare cases, death.
Mountain Xpress
Council to consider reparations commission audit request Jan. 24
The Community Reparations Commission is not just looking at the past; it’s aiming to prevent future discrimination against Buncombe County’s Black residents. In its latest recommendation to local governments, approved in December, the commission called for a third-party audit to ensure that changes have been made to stop racial disparities.
WLOS.com
Nonprofit's new 'preschool on wheels' offers sensory play, learning for kids under 5
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Children and Family Resource Center recently rolled out its “Glo Mobile” -- GLO stands for Grow, Learn, Outreach. Staff describe it as a preschool on wheels. It’s a 30-foot camper that was gutted and transformed into a fun, interactive classroom on...
WLOS.com
Future of overlapping sports programs in Jackson County schools up for debate
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County education leaders said offering school-based and district sports at the middle school level at the same time is causing a strain on the system. Jackson County Public Schools is one of the few school districts in North Carolina with no middle schools, just...
bpr.org
City Council, Mayor, and Staff Hold Closed-Door Meetings, Sowing Distrust
For at least five years, Asheville City Council members have debated and grappled with some of the most pressing issues facing Asheville in regularly scheduled private meetings with city staff — meetings that are outside of public view. In “check-in” sessions, which appear to be structured to avoid the...
WLOS.com
Affordable parking application window for downtown Asheville workers extended
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has extended the application window for its affordable parking program. Not only is the window being extended for the current program, but leaders are considering adding another deck to it. The original initiative was launched in December 2022 to provide a reduced...
thejournalonline.com
County Council denies zoning change that would allow new apartments – Off Liberty Highway
During their meeting Tuesday, Anderson County Council denied a zoning request that would have allowed a 360 unit apartment and commercial development between Liberty Highway and Hwy. 76, agreed to sell the Iva library property to School District 3 and approved a zoning change request in the Williamston area. Council...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
Cherokee Co. Council approves bid for $4.6 million animal shelter
After years of discussion, Cherokee County will soon have a new animal shelter.
FOX Carolina
NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
FOX Carolina
Worker Airlifted to Burn Unit
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen.
iheart.com
AVL Murder Suspect Caught, 1 Dead After Lake Crash, PPP Funds Available
Asheville Police Investigate First Homicide Of 2023. (Asheville, NC) -- A suspect is behind bars in connection to Asheville's first homicide of the year. Officers arrested the suspect yesterday for allegedly shooting MacKenzie Strickland to death on Southern Street late Wednesday night. The victim's girlfriend told WLOS-TV that Strickland and the suspect first met in prison. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument over a tattoo.
WLOS.com
Report of possible firearm: Juveniles with Airsoft pistol released to parents
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two juveniles were released to their parents Friday afternoon after officers responded to a report of two males waiving a firearm while walking near Hendersonville High School. City of Hendersonville officials said the call came in about 3:15 p.m., and the first officer on scene...
FOX Carolina
Man thanks NC hospital staff who saved him following 18-wheeler crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - HCA Healthcare officials shared that a former patient stopped by Mission Hospital this week to thank the staff that cared for him following an 18-wheeler crash a year ago. The patient, Sheriff Manjang, said he was driving his 18-wheeler down a mountain in the area...
WYFF4.com
Family and community come together as Oconee Co. road rage victim makes progress
TOCCOA, Ga. — The family of Georgia a woman is hoping for a miracle. After she was shot in the head during a road rage incident in the upstate. "I was just chill to the bone. I didn't know what to do or what to say," Heather Stevanus' grandfather, Lane Goss said.
WLOS.com
Frustrated restaurant owner still dealing with effects from Asheville water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While it’s been almost a month since water outages left thousands in the Asheville area dry, some businesses -- like Little Pigs BBQ -- are still feeling the effects. Owner Carr Swicegood said a major water line break on the road in front of...
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
Comments / 0