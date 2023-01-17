ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawyer: DOJ searches President Biden’s Delaware house, finds additional classified materials

DELAWARE — The United States Department of Justice reportedly found additional classified materials on Friday during a search of President Biden’s house in Delaware. The Justice Department investigators reportedly on Friday found additional classified materials while conducting a search of President Joe Biden’s house in Wilmington, Delaware, his personal attorney said in a statement obtained by CNN.
WILMINGTON, DE
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Biden says he is looking forward to getting documents probe resolved

APTOS, Calif. (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is looking forward to getting the investigation into classified documents found at his home and former office resolved and said he has no regrets. “We’re fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly,” Biden said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsOne

Op-Ed: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Leads GOP Charge Against Racial And Gender Equity Ahead Of 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ disdain for “woke ideology” is on full display. At a January 2023 inaugural event, the governor boasted that “Florida is where woke goes to die.” This is more than political bluster. In just the past month, DeSantis has stacked the board of the New College of Florida, a well-known liberal arts […] The post Op-Ed: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Leads GOP Charge Against Racial And Gender Equity Ahead Of 2024 appeared first on NewsOne.
FLORIDA STATE
104.1 WIKY

U.S. Supreme Court report fails to identify abortion ruling leak culprit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday released a report on the May 2022 leak of a draft version of its blockbuster ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, but failed to identify who was behind the disclosure that rocked the nation’s top judicial body.
CALIFORNIA STATE
104.1 WIKY

White House: Americans should expect Congress to make sure debt default is avoided

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – The White House said Americans should expect Congress to make sure a looming debt default is avoided after the U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday. “Americans have every right to expect that Congress will come together as they have...
104.1 WIKY

Fed will face tough choices the longer debt ceiling impasse persists -analysts

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The standoff over the U.S. government’s borrowing limit is unlikely for now to crimp the Federal Reserve’s plans for higher interest rates and to shrink its massive balance sheet, but it could force tough choices the longer the impasse drags on. On Thursday,...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. officials advise Ukraine to wait on offensive, official says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive against Russian forces until the latest supply of U.S. weaponry is in place and training has been provided, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday. The official, speaking to a small...
WASHINGTON STATE

