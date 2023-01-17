ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

WIS-TV

Lexington man accused of pointing gun at deputy

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man is accused of pointing a gun at a Lexington County deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident. According to authorities, 56-year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and third-degree domestic violence. “Hinkle and...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wanted in separate cases of burglary, indecent exposure in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for two unrelated crimes in town over the last several days. According to a statement shared on Sunday morning, Sumter Police say that 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is accused of breaking into a Guyton Street home on Wednesday and taking several undisclosed items.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies investigating officer stabbing at Richland County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies are investigating a stabbing that occurred at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. According to authorities, the investigation began on Jan. 13 when RCSD received a report from jail staff about an assault on an officer that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Graphic: Court documents reveal new details in Murdaugh murders

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A motion filed by Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys to block blood spatter testimony in his murder trial outlines new details about the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed. Alex Murdaugh is accused of shooting his wife and youngest son at their hunting...
WIS-TV

RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested after shooting at two deputies Friday morning in Columbia. At around 9:30 a.m., deputies served an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais St. Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were there with the landlord and attempted to make contact. No one answered.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police charge three individuals in Five Points drug investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Officers from the Columbia Police Dept. Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit charged three individuals in connection with a Five Points narcotics investigation. Authorities say 32 year-old Connie Jackson, store manager of ‘Crowntown Cannabis,’ was charged with Possession of Hemp without a License and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana....
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
CHAPIN, SC
WIS-TV

Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia police arrest man accused of placing victim in shallow grave

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police department says they arrested a man who buried another man in a shallow grave. Investigators say 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins was with a 24-year-old acquaintance at a home on Kimpton Drive on September 16 when the other man suffered a medical event and passed away.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fentanyl induced homicide bill underway at SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— At the State House, lawmakers are considering a bill that would bring homicide charges for Fentanyl overdose deaths in the State. The latest data from DHEC shows 61 deaths related to the drug in 2020 in Richland County alone and 78 in Lexington. Meanwhile, a record...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Proposed settlement in Mallory Beach case faces objections

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mallory Beach family wishes to settle with Buster Murdaugh and the estate of Maggie Murdaugh, but it hasn’t come without objections. Parker’s Kitchen and its owner, Greg Parker, both defendants in the wrongful death lawsuit, alongside Palmetto State bank voiced their opposition to the agreement at a hearing in Lexington County on Thursday.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia hotel standoff suspect denied bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are learning more about the man arrested after a standoff in West Columbia yesterday. Bond was denied today for Jonathan Russell Saylor on several charges including attempted murder. Investigators say the Charleston man barricaded himself inside the Hilton Garden Inn on McSwain Drive following a...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

