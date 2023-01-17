Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Lexington man accused of pointing gun at deputy
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man is accused of pointing a gun at a Lexington County deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident. According to authorities, 56-year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and third-degree domestic violence. “Hinkle and...
Attorney urges Richland County to release control of jail to Sheriff Leon Lott
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Videos from inside Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center have been floating around on social media showing overflowing sewage in dorms and undercooked food. An inmate shared their experience from inside the jail. "We are citizens and we shouldn't be treated less than citizens because we have...
Man wanted in separate cases of burglary, indecent exposure in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for two unrelated crimes in town over the last several days. According to a statement shared on Sunday morning, Sumter Police say that 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is accused of breaking into a Guyton Street home on Wednesday and taking several undisclosed items.
WIS-TV
Deputies investigating officer stabbing at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies are investigating a stabbing that occurred at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. According to authorities, the investigation began on Jan. 13 when RCSD received a report from jail staff about an assault on an officer that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The...
Deputies in the Midlands shot at by suspect
A suspect is in custody after shooting at law enforcement in the Midlands. WACH TV is reporting that Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot at while serving an eviction notice at a home in Columbia, around 9:30 Friday morning.
FOX Carolina
Graphic: Court documents reveal new details in Murdaugh murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A motion filed by Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys to block blood spatter testimony in his murder trial outlines new details about the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed. Alex Murdaugh is accused of shooting his wife and youngest son at their hunting...
WIS-TV
RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested after shooting at two deputies Friday morning in Columbia. At around 9:30 a.m., deputies served an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais St. Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were there with the landlord and attempted to make contact. No one answered.
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police charge three individuals in Five Points drug investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Officers from the Columbia Police Dept. Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit charged three individuals in connection with a Five Points narcotics investigation. Authorities say 32 year-old Connie Jackson, store manager of ‘Crowntown Cannabis,’ was charged with Possession of Hemp without a License and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana....
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
WIS-TV
Vehicle collision in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision in Lexington County after a deputy was taken to a nearby hospital. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred around 8: 20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road.
WIS-TV
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
WIS-TV
Columbia police arrest man accused of placing victim in shallow grave
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police department says they arrested a man who buried another man in a shallow grave. Investigators say 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins was with a 24-year-old acquaintance at a home on Kimpton Drive on September 16 when the other man suffered a medical event and passed away.
WIS-TV
Police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $4,800 from Lexington Ulta Beauty
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking the public to help identify two shoplifters who allegedly stole a lot of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store. Officers said the two shoplifters stole over $4,800 of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty at 5336 Sunset Boulevard on Sunday, January...
Harden Street store manager arrested, others cited in Five Points drug investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Multiple people have been charged with drug-related offenses following a search warrant served at a Five Points store on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Columbia Police Department, officers along with agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division searched Crowntown Cannabis located at 610 Harden Street in the afternoon hours.
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
abccolumbia.com
Fentanyl induced homicide bill underway at SC Statehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— At the State House, lawmakers are considering a bill that would bring homicide charges for Fentanyl overdose deaths in the State. The latest data from DHEC shows 61 deaths related to the drug in 2020 in Richland County alone and 78 in Lexington. Meanwhile, a record...
live5news.com
Proposed settlement in Mallory Beach case faces objections
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mallory Beach family wishes to settle with Buster Murdaugh and the estate of Maggie Murdaugh, but it hasn’t come without objections. Parker’s Kitchen and its owner, Greg Parker, both defendants in the wrongful death lawsuit, alongside Palmetto State bank voiced their opposition to the agreement at a hearing in Lexington County on Thursday.
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia hotel standoff suspect denied bond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are learning more about the man arrested after a standoff in West Columbia yesterday. Bond was denied today for Jonathan Russell Saylor on several charges including attempted murder. Investigators say the Charleston man barricaded himself inside the Hilton Garden Inn on McSwain Drive following a...
'At least treat them like humans': Richland County responds to videos showing jail conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Social media videos from inside the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center show living conditions that some may call disturbing. The videos show disconnected toilets and sinks, with sewage floating in cells. "No matter what they did wrong, yes, they did wrong, and some of them didn't...
