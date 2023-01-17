Read full article on original website
Child on bike hit by car in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
Owners of Go Fish in Tyler expand to open ramen noodle restaurant next door
TYLER, Texas — A new ramen noodle restaurant will soon open in Tyler. Ichiban Ramen Noodle, owned by brothers Abi Ismanto, Ricky Mao, and Mason Chen, will open next door to the trio's already popular Go Fish Modern Japanese Kitchen. Ismanto said following the success of Go Fish and...
‘Where’s the Beef?’ Fast Food Spot in Tyler, TX Forgot Something Important
Um, I think this Tyler, Texas fast food restaurant forgot something kind of important on this burger. So, an ETX woman posted in an online social media group forum regarding her trip to one of the McDonald's locations in Tyler, Texas. Let's just say the experience left her asking..."Um...Where's the...
This Texas Shipping Container Hotel Is Just Hours From Shreveport
Tiny houses are a huge thing right now. There are a lot of people who love the idea of living in a compact space that takes advantage of every inch. They usually include hidden amenities, clever storage space, and interesting lighting. But the tiny house craze has a subset to it. Because there are stick built tiny houses, and tiny houses made from other objects. Most commonly, shipping containers.
Idiot Criminal Caught on Camera Stealing a Bike in Longview, TX
Typically, I don’t like to call people an idiot, I know that I make mistakes every day, I just try to learn from them, so I don’t repeat my mistakes. But just a few days ago there was a criminal caught on camera in Longview, Texas and to be honest he was acting like an idiot.
Rumors Suggest Shreveport May Be Losing Another BBQ Spot
Before you freak out and start panicking just know that Port City Bar B Que is closing their doors to be able to open up a new location. Some people were uneasy hearing the news because of the recent closing of Real BBQ. Remember When Real BBQ Announced They Were...
This Ultra-Modern Home In Tyler’s Hollytree Is Nothing But Pure White
Scrolling through the Tyler real estate listings on Zillow, there's an ultra-modern designed home that caught my attention. Now each year during the Tyler Builder's Association's 'Parade Of Homes', my wife and I enjoy visiting and looking at modern homes like this. Not only are they beautiful with clean lines, but they're also usually loaded down with all kinds of futuristic and fun extras!
Big entertainment coming to Whatley Center in February
Big entertainment coming to Whatley Center in February News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 08:03 Image Big entertainment coming to Whatley Center in February COURTESY PHOTOS Body ...
Cabin Just 40 Minutes From Shreveport Feels Like a World Away
Maybe you thought that this year would be different and that you would have it all together by now, however reality strikes and sometimes you just need to be able to escape. You are already behind on work projects and you feel like you haven't spent time with your people or that special someone, we get it.
2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive
Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
‘Magnificent’ bald eagle spotted in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A beautiful bald eagle was spotted on a derrick near the Kilgore Police Department on Wednesday. “This magnificent fellow was spotted checking out their favorite perch,” the city of Kilgore said. BJ Owen, who is a wildlife enthusiast and the city’s director of special services, took the photos. A group of […]
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas. Häagen-Dazs is a 6-week-old lab-mix. He was born to a stray mom in Smith County who gave birth under a deck and hot tub. He is one of nine in the litter who are looking for their fur-ever homes!
Plan Approved for Old DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City
The new developers of the old Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City received some good news Thursday morning. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the plan to demolish the Diamond Jacks property in Bossier City, allowing for construction to begin on a brand new casino and hotel. When Will...
Houston man in Smith County jail in connection with Tyler ATM burglary
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man is in the Smith County jail after local authorities accused him of burglarizing a credit union ATM. According to an arrest affidavit, on January 26, 2021, Tyler police officers were called to Cooperative Teachers Credit Union in response to a possible burglary. The caller advised there was a truck in the back of the property with a chain attached and an ATM appeared to be ripped out of its normal location. When they arrived on-scene, officers said they noticed the ATM had “extensive damage” and a white truck, later revealed to be stolen, was nearby. The suspects appeared to have escaped the scene on-foot with cash canisters. Investigators believe there were three suspects in total involved, two of whom were using prybars to open the ATM, while the third was serving as a lookout and communicating with the others via cellphone.
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
Gator Bayou Pony Club to Hold Benefit Horse Show in Benton, LA
Pony Club was one of the organizations I was involved with as a child and I have a ton of great memories. Not only does Pony Club give horse enthusiasts a chance to fellowship, but it also teaches horsemanship, stable management, teamwork, and, most of all, work ethic and responsibility! I'm proud to still be involved with Pony Club intermittently as an adult through their Horse Masters program.
