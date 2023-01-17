ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

Child on bike hit by car in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
TYLER, TX
KEEL Radio

This Texas Shipping Container Hotel Is Just Hours From Shreveport

Tiny houses are a huge thing right now. There are a lot of people who love the idea of living in a compact space that takes advantage of every inch. They usually include hidden amenities, clever storage space, and interesting lighting. But the tiny house craze has a subset to it. Because there are stick built tiny houses, and tiny houses made from other objects. Most commonly, shipping containers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
US105

This Ultra-Modern Home In Tyler’s Hollytree Is Nothing But Pure White

Scrolling through the Tyler real estate listings on Zillow, there's an ultra-modern designed home that caught my attention. Now each year during the Tyler Builder's Association's 'Parade Of Homes', my wife and I enjoy visiting and looking at modern homes like this. Not only are they beautiful with clean lines, but they're also usually loaded down with all kinds of futuristic and fun extras!
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive

Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

‘Magnificent’ bald eagle spotted in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A beautiful bald eagle was spotted on a derrick near the Kilgore Police Department on Wednesday. “This magnificent fellow was spotted checking out their favorite perch,” the city of Kilgore said. BJ Owen, who is a wildlife enthusiast and the city’s director of special services, took the photos. A group of […]
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas. Häagen-Dazs is a 6-week-old lab-mix. He was born to a stray mom in Smith County who gave birth under a deck and hot tub. He is one of nine in the litter who are looking for their fur-ever homes!
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Houston man in Smith County jail in connection with Tyler ATM burglary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man is in the Smith County jail after local authorities accused him of burglarizing a credit union ATM. According to an arrest affidavit, on January 26, 2021, Tyler police officers were called to Cooperative Teachers Credit Union in response to a possible burglary. The caller advised there was a truck in the back of the property with a chain attached and an ATM appeared to be ripped out of its normal location. When they arrived on-scene, officers said they noticed the ATM had “extensive damage” and a white truck, later revealed to be stolen, was nearby. The suspects appeared to have escaped the scene on-foot with cash canisters. Investigators believe there were three suspects in total involved, two of whom were using prybars to open the ATM, while the third was serving as a lookout and communicating with the others via cellphone.
TYLER, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Gator Bayou Pony Club to Hold Benefit Horse Show in Benton, LA

Pony Club was one of the organizations I was involved with as a child and I have a ton of great memories. Not only does Pony Club give horse enthusiasts a chance to fellowship, but it also teaches horsemanship, stable management, teamwork, and, most of all, work ethic and responsibility! I'm proud to still be involved with Pony Club intermittently as an adult through their Horse Masters program.
BENTON, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy