Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
US senators, visiting Kyiv, blast delays in supplying tanks to Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) – A bipartisan delegation of three U.S. Senators visiting Kyiv blasted the delays around Western tank supplies to Ukraine on Friday, with one of them warning of an impending “major counter-offensive” by Russia. The delegation, composed of Republican Lindsey Graham as well as Democrats Richard...
Poland ready to send Ukraine tanks even if Germany opposes it -deputy FM
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland could send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine even without Germany’s re-export approval, a deputy foreign minister said on Friday, ahead of a crunch meeting on weapons for Kyiv. Warsaw and other NATO allies have been urging Germany to give them the go-ahead to send...
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured
In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.
Ukraine expects decisions on tanks at Western defence leaders’ meeting
KYIV/BERLIN (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy said his government was expecting “strong decisions” from defence leaders of NATO and other countries meeting on Friday to discuss boosting Ukraine’s ability to confront Russian forces with modern battle tanks. The meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany...
Central African premier holds talks at Russian Defence Ministry
(Reuters) – Central African Republic (CAR) Prime Minister Felix Moloua held talks in Moscow on Thursday with the leadership of Russia’s Defence Ministry, Russian news agencies reported. The two sides discussed regional security issues and “noted the importance of Russian-Central African ties in the defence sphere”, Interfax news...
Turkey summons Swedish envoy over permission for protest -source
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden’s ambassador on Friday over authorities’ permission of a protest near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm scheduled to be held on Saturday, a source from the Foreign Ministry said. The source said the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the “provocative”...
U.S. officials advise Ukraine to wait on offensive, official says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive against Russian forces until the latest supply of U.S. weaponry is in place and training has been provided, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday. The official, speaking to a small...
Davos 2023: China reopening? Good for growth, but tread with caution
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – China’s declaration that it is open for business was welcomed by attendees at the World Economic (WEF) as a likely boost to global growth, though many also expressed caution over how it could drive up global COVID-19 cases and inflation. The topic of China’s...
New Zealand's ruling party confirms Hipkins as new prime minister - Radio New Zealand
WELLINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand's ruling Labour Party selected Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour party and prime minister in a meeting on Sunday, Radio New Zealand reported.
U.S. Treasury launches debt limit cash management measures
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday began using extraordinary cash management measures to continue borrowing under the federal debt limit, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told congressional leaders. The Treasury began a “debt issuance suspension period” to last through June 5 that suspends investments in the Civil...
Holcim sees U.S. inflation act helping it in N.America
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Holcim expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide strong momentum for its business in North America which is outperforming other regions, the company’s head of Europe said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos. The world’s...
Young northern Europeans flock to Spain’s Malaga to work remotely
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish city of Malaga and its Costa del Sol surroundings are seeing a surge in people moving in from the rest of Europe as lifestyle and working habits change after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to two of Spain’s largest homebuilders. Aedas Homes said its...
Milan quietly gears up for return of big-spending Chinese tourists
MILAN (Reuters) – Some stores in via Montenapoleone, the heart of Milan’s most exclusive shopping area, are displaying clothes and accessories dedicated to the Lunar New Year after two years disrupted by the pandemic even though Chinese tourists are yet to return in big numbers. Clothing and backdrops...
Deputy U.N. chief visits southern Afghan city of Kandahar for talks with Taliban
KABUL (Reuters) – The United Nations’ deputy secretary-general met the deputy governor of Afghanistan’s Kandahar, provincial authorities said on Friday, a rare meeting by a foreign envoy with the Taliban’s leaders in its southern heartland. Amina Mohammed is visiting Afghanistan this week and had already met...
Novartis warns U.S. plan to curb drug prices could hit key research
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – U.S. government plans to rein in drug prices could discourage work in some of Novartis’s most promising areas of research, the Swiss drugmaker warned on Friday, urging Washington to rethink the “unintended” effects of its new rules. U.S. President Joe Biden in August...
‘Where are the kids?’ Ukrainian mother recounts helicopter crash horror
BROVARY, Ukraine (Reuters) – Anna Maiboroda feared the worst when a helicopter carrying Ukraine’s interior minister crashed near her daughter Vika’s nursery, setting the building ablaze with her daughter inside. The young mother ran to the burning nursery but could not see her daughter. “I started screaming...
World Court says it has received U.N. request for opinion on Israel occupation
THE HAGUE(Reuters) – The International Court of Justice on Friday confirmed it had officially received a request from the United Nations General Assembly to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories. The ICJ is expected to draw up a list...
