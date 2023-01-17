Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
U.S. accounting watchdog faces lawsuit over its ‘secretive’ disciplinary process
(Reuters) – The U.S. accounting watchdog is facing a lawsuit over claims the regulator’s process of handling disciplinary matters behind closed doors is unconstitutional. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court in Texas by the conservative Washington-based New Civil Liberties Alliance, accuses the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) of bringing a “secret prosecution” without due legal process against an accountant working for a firm in Colombia.
104.1 WIKY
Investor group requests arbitration against Brazil’s Americanas and 3G Capital
(Reuters) – A group of investors requested a collective arbitration against troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas SA and 3G Capital at the Brazilian stock exchange on Thursday, according to a legal document seen by Reuters. The investor group, known as Instituto Ibero-Americano da Empresa, demanded a provisional compensation of 500...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Lula replaces army commander- source
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired the army commander, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, on Saturday, a source with knowledge of the matter said. The firing of Arruda, who had been commander since Dec. 28, was reported earlier on Saturday by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S....
Comments / 0