(Reuters) – The U.S. accounting watchdog is facing a lawsuit over claims the regulator’s process of handling disciplinary matters behind closed doors is unconstitutional. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court in Texas by the conservative Washington-based New Civil Liberties Alliance, accuses the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) of bringing a “secret prosecution” without due legal process against an accountant working for a firm in Colombia.

