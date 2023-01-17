Read full article on original website
Novartis warns U.S. plan to curb drug prices could hit key research
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – U.S. government plans to rein in drug prices could discourage work in some of Novartis’s most promising areas of research, the Swiss drugmaker warned on Friday, urging Washington to rethink the “unintended” effects of its new rules. U.S. President Joe Biden in August...
Eli Lilly Alzheimer’s drug setback extends rival Biogen’s lead – analysts
(Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator’s rejection of accelerated approval for Eli Lilly and Co’s Alzheimer’s disease drug extends the market lead for rivals Eisai and Biogen’s treatment by months, analysts said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve donanemab because Lilly...
Japan Tobacco urged to sell drug unit by activist shareholder LIM
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan Tobacco Inc, the cigarette conglomerate one-third owned by the government, is facing a shareholder motion to sell off its listed drug unit Torii Pharmaceutical Co. to boost shareholder value. Hong Kong-based activist fund LIM Advisors called on Japan Tobacco, in a letter reviewed by Reuters,...
Fosun Pharma, Genuine Biotech to up output of COVID drug Azvudine with companies
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said on Friday that it and Henan Genuine Biotech will cooperate with multiple companies to expand production of the COVID treatment Azvudine. Demand for the treatment has surged since the government dismantled its zero-COVID restrictions, the company said, adding that full production would...
