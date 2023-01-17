Read full article on original website
Chile’s LATAM airline expects higher revenue in 2023
(Reuters) – LATAM Airlines, South America’s largest carrier, sees higher revenue in 2023 compared to last year, according to guidance from the company published in a statement on Thursday. The Chile-based airline’s revenues are expected to reach between $11 billion and $11.5 billion by the end of this...
Oilfield firm SLB beats Wall St. estimates for fourth-quarter profit
(Reuters) -SLB beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Friday, driven by strong demand for drilling services and equipment from operators as oil and gas prices remained elevated amid tight supplies. SLB benefited from increased oil drilling and production activity in both North America and internationally last year. Revenue...
Analysis-Tesla’s price cuts promise more pain for money-losing U.S. EV startups
(Reuters) – A price war in electric vehicles started by market leader Tesla Inc has made it much more difficult for money-losing U.S. startups like Rivian Automotive Inc and Lucid Group Inc to grab share in an industry competing for shrinking consumer wallets. Tesla’s move last week to slash...
Proterra to cut jobs, merge electric bus and battery production in South Carolina
(Reuters) – Proterra Inc said on Thursday it plans to cut more jobs and combine electric bus and battery production in South Carolina as it looks to trim costs. The electric-bus maker’s exit from its City of Industry facility in California, along with the additional planned job cuts, will impact about 300 roles this year, it said.
JPMorgan expects smaller contraction in UK economy in 2023
(Reuters) – J.P.Morgan said the UK economy was expected to contract by 0.1% this year, revising it from the previously forecast 0.3% decline in the gross domestic product (GDP), buoyed by a recent drop in natural gas prices. The UK government is likely to pull back plans to raise...
GXO CEO sees large M&A opportunities in Canada
LONDON (Reuters) – GXO Logistics, the world’s largest contract logistics provider, is open to sizeable takeover deals of more than $1 billion in Canada, Chief Executive Malcolm Wilson said earlier this week. New York-listed GXO, with a value of $6.19 billion, bought Britain’s Clipper Logistics, which distributes goods...
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Germany must reduce its dependence on China gradually as decoupling from the Chinese market would costs jobs in Europe's biggest economy, Finance Minister Christian Lindner was quoted as saying on Sunday.
Aviation leaders hail green fuel as carbon saviour, but wonder who will pay
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Greener fuel is the only way airlines will meet strict global carbon emission targets, executives meeting in Dublin this week agreed, but there’s little consensus on who should foot the hefty bill to ramp up production. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which uses feedstocks like cooking...
Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for U.S. bankruptcy
(Reuters) – The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed on Thursday for U.S. bankruptcy protection from creditors, toppled by a market rout along with the likes of exchange FTX and lender BlockFi. Genesis Global Capital, one of the largest crypto lenders, froze customer redemptions on Nov. 16 after...
India’s aviation regulator fines Air India about $37,000 for unruly passenger incident
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Air India has been fined 3 million rupees (about $37,000) for its handling of an unruly passenger on one of its flights in November, India’s aviation regulator said on Friday. The Tata group-owned airline has faced criticism from the country’s aviation regulator following an...
Space startups funding halved in 2022 as investors shift to safer bets
(Reuters) – Investments in space startups more than halved to $21.9 billion in 2022 as their venture-capital backers sought safer avenues in the face of a grim economic outlook, VC firm Space Capital said, adding that it expects more pain for the sector this year. Last year, which saw...
Holcim sees U.S. inflation act helping it in N.America
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Holcim expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide strong momentum for its business in North America which is outperforming other regions, the company’s head of Europe said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos. The world’s...
Fosun Pharma, Genuine Biotech to up output of COVID drug Azvudine with companies
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said on Friday that it and Henan Genuine Biotech will cooperate with multiple companies to expand production of the COVID treatment Azvudine. Demand for the treatment has surged since the government dismantled its zero-COVID restrictions, the company said, adding that full production would...
U.S. Treasury launches debt limit cash management measures
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday began using extraordinary cash management measures to continue borrowing under the federal debt limit, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told congressional leaders. The Treasury began a “debt issuance suspension period” to last through June 5 that suspends investments in the Civil...
Novartis warns U.S. plan to curb drug prices could hit key research
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – U.S. government plans to rein in drug prices could discourage work in some of Novartis’s most promising areas of research, the Swiss drugmaker warned on Friday, urging Washington to rethink the “unintended” effects of its new rules. U.S. President Joe Biden in August...
Column-U.S. manufacturing has probably entered recession: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturers probably entered a recession in the fourth quarter of 2022, based on a range of high-frequency indicators, part of a global downturn in industrial output that is creating some slack in commodity markets. The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell...
Exclusive-Madrilena Red de Gas draws regulatory scrutiny over capital management –sources
LONDON (Reuters) – Spain’s markets and competition regulator is reviewing whether gas distributor Madrilena Red de Gas (MRG) has complied with legislation designed to protect the financial strength of energy distributors, according to two sources familiar with the situation. Spain amended existing legislation in spring 2021 to ban...
Bitcoin rises 2.3% to $23,199
(Reuters) – Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $23,199 at 10:07 GMT on Saturday, adding $521 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 40.6% from the year’s low of $16,496 on January 1. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged/rose...
Amazon’s AWS to invest $35 billion in Virginia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc’s cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
GM invests $918 million in U.S. plants for gas engine, EV components
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors said Thursday it was investing $918 million in four U.S. plants for V-8 gasoline engine production and electric vehicle components. The largest U.S. automaker has a two-prong strategy to ramp up EV production while continuing to invest in its current gasoline-engine vehicles that account for the vast majority of profits and most of its U.S. vehicle sales.
