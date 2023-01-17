ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

Falkville man killed in Friday night crash

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Falkville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Cullman County. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James Floyd, 29, was killed when the 1993 Ford F-250 he was driving left the road and hit a ditch before flipping.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Victim identified in Wednesday night Somerville shooting

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported shooting in Somerville that happened on Wednesday evening. According to deputies, 50-year-old Daniel Keahey was found around 8 p.m. on Curry Chapel Road suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials announced that Keahey died from...
SOMERVILLE, AL
Dale Strong returns home, receives third committee nomination

New court documents released Tuesday stated that Miles aided and abetted Davis in Harris’ shooting death. Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland P. Updated: 11 hours ago. According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, a 20-year-old female filed a...
FLORENCE, AL
Multiple drug-related agencies searching 2 Decatur residences

Local, state and federal agencies are serving search warrants at two residences in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF are operating in the 2,000 block of Montgomery Street SW in Decatur, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday morning. In a tweet, the...
DECATUR, AL
Attorney speaks on legal repercussions two students found with guns may face

Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland P. According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, a 20-year-old female filed a complaint stating a male asked her for directions in the park. Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur. Updated:...
FLORENCE, AL

