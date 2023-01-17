Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Thebausffs banned for inting, again
Believe it or not, one of the most popular League of Legends content creators and streamers, Thebausffs is banned again. After losing a game on Quinn with a score of 6/18/10 against SpearShot on Patheon and KeshaEuw on Nunu & Willump, Thebausffs received a 14-days ban for inting. Although Riot...
dotesports.com
Beyond the Summit returns to Dota 2 production to save struggling DPC SA 2023 broadcast
Beyond the Summit was one of the longest-serving and most passionate Dota 2 broadcasters in the history of its esports scene, having created their own iconic The Summit series and being involved in many other amazing events throughout the years. It made it all the more surprising when they told...
dotesports.com
Breaking down the new EMEA Champions Queue server
Ever since Riot Games introduced the Champions Queue server for top North American League of Legends players, high-level stars in the LEC have asked for their own version in Europe. Before the start of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, the company has announced that EMEA will get its own enhanced competitive server next week.
dotesports.com
This League champion is a damage juggernaut in Patch 13.1 despite mixed win rates
One League of Legends champion is topping the standings in terms of most damage done in two positions—and it’s hardly surprising. Karthus is the champ that has the most damage in Platinum+ ranks, according to U.GG. The Deathsinger has boasted an average of 31,026 damage while picked in the jungle, and an eye-watering 31,004 average damage in the AD carry role. He also holds the highest damage in both roles in the Diamond+, Master+, and Challenger rankings.
dotesports.com
When does the Celestial Sunrise event in Apex Legends end?
Apex Legends celebrates the new year with the introduction of the Celestial Sunrise collection event, bringing a new game mode, collectibles and a new reactive skin for the Peacekeeper. Starting on Jan. 24, players will only have a limited amount of time to enjoy the collection event before the content is taken away from the game.
dotesports.com
‘I will become what I must be’: Who is the answer to the eighth League Mystery Champion Challenge?
Lore enthusiasts are in for a treat since a new event introduced to League of Legends rewards background knowledge by adding one new mystery champion to guess every day based on quotes. To complete these daily objectives, players must guess the champion targeted by the quotes and play them in...
dotesports.com
Can you play Overwatch 2 on Mac?
Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard Entertainment’s wildly-popular first-person hero shooter game, Overwatch. The game involves two teams of up to five players fighting each other in a cooperative environment using one of 36 different heroes. Each of the heroes has its own unique abilities and skillset, which makes playing all of them a different experience every time.
dotesports.com
What is Hardcore Royale in Apex Legends?
There will be a new mode to play in Apex Legends starting Tuesday, Jan. 24 with the arrival of the Celestial Sunrise event. The mode, Hardcore Royale, is limited for the duration of the event (Jan. 24 to Feb. 7) and is arguably the best feature of the Celestial Sunrise event, as players will be able to enjoy a mode that is more intense than any other available in the game at the moment.
dotesports.com
FaZe CS:GO finds last-minute replacement for first tournament of 2023
Karrigan and crew secured the services of an experienced rifler. Patrick “es3tag” Hansen will stand in for FaZe Clan at the 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the CS:GO team announced today. The Dane will be taking the place of star rifler rain, who is on paternity...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players reminisce on stressful times of the most overpowered hero buffs in the game
Blizzard has had a history of over-correcting Overwatch heroes in the past, taking those who needed some buffs and making them quite overpowered and a hassle to deal with, whether it be at low ranks or the highest SR. The worst buffs and nerfs in Overwatch history was a point...
dotesports.com
The best controller settings for Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty may have been born on the PC platform, but it’s become a staple on console ever since. Players who prefer to play their FPS games on controllers have been blessed with a slew of new options for customization in settings throughout the years. Modern Warfare 2 raises the bar yet again with a ton of ways to form how you play on the sticks.
dotesports.com
Ready-made rivalry: XQc wants to build a VALORANT roster to ‘smoke’ Disguised Toast’s team
When Disguised Toast first stated his intentions to form a VALORANT team and have them compete in the NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier, nobody expected much. That changed when he unveiled the roster on Jan. 8, confirming it had former T1 leader Joshua “steel” Nissan, Damion “XXiF” Cook, Drake “Exalt” Branly, Joseph “clear” Allen, and Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar.
dotesports.com
League’s upcoming bruiser item changes in Patch 13.2 might not be as bad as you’d think
The new League of Legends ranked season is underway, yet Riot Games is not stopping its streak of big updates that started during last year’s preseason. After bringing a Jax mid-scope update and several item changes, Riot is planning to tweak most of the bruiser items that have defined the meta in the last two years. Omnivamp will be removed across the board while other items will have their Ability Haste adjusted based on the stats that were lost or added. Some items will grant higher base stats and stronger effects with the hopes of compensating and not making fighters too weak.
dotesports.com
How to align star sensors in Fortnite
Fortnite developer Epic Games is frequently introducing new ways to keep the player engaged while they play the game. This is usually done through new items, mechanics, and quests that are meant to challenge the player in each match. On the other hand, some of these quests, like this season’s Oathbound, provide the player with lore if they can complete the objectives.
dotesports.com
Here are all the VALORANT 6.01 update patch notes
VALORANT Patch 6.01 is a small one, but it’s one that institutes a number of changes to the game’s latest map introduced at the start of Episode Six, Lotus. Lotus is a breath of fresh air for fans looking for a challenging new map to master, with its three-site layout, rotating doors that close behind you, and a destructible entryway between A Main and the B site. After just a couple of weeks, the new map is now ready for its call-up, with a small but important change.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players are swapping teams mid-match now and no one can figure out why
Overwatch 2 has been known for a few bugs here and there, but a bug that forces you to swap teams? That’s going to upset the community—and unfortunately, it’s a bug that’s been popping up in January so far. Essentially, no matter what team you’re on,...
dotesports.com
Goldwarden’s Gambit shines as win condition for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander precon
Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander is bringing support to R/W Equipment, an archetype that has grown over the past few years due to MTG sets like Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty and Kaldheim. ONE Commander’s R/W precon Rebellion Rising is led by Nayali, Sun’s Vanguard who supports a go-wide creature token...
dotesports.com
Es3tag shines for FaZe, Liquid punished for mistakes, and G2 continue to rise on day 2 of BLAST Spring
The first major tournament of the 2023 CS:GO campaign is underway in Copenhagen with BLAST Premier Spring Groups. Twelve teams meet in group stage/play-in stage play with the hopes of reaching a top-six spot that would mean a guaranteed place at the Spring Final. The tournament started with a stunning...
dotesports.com
Enraged Tyler1 rips into Riot after encountering a game-ruining League turret bug
A League of Legends bug ruined Tyler1’s gameplay experience so immensely earlier today that he actually took the time out of his day to review the footage of the incident following the game, breaking down what happened in a full-blown VOD review. The bug in question revolves around turret...
dotesports.com
A casual fan’s guide on who to root for during the 2023 LCS Spring Split
The North American League of Legends scene has undergone a heaping of changes since last year’s competitive season concluded. From sweeping schedule changes to superstar acquisitions across the league, there is loads to catch up on if you’ve been out of the loop with all the LCS news ahead of the 2023 Spring Split.
Comments / 0