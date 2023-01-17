The new League of Legends ranked season is underway, yet Riot Games is not stopping its streak of big updates that started during last year’s preseason. After bringing a Jax mid-scope update and several item changes, Riot is planning to tweak most of the bruiser items that have defined the meta in the last two years. Omnivamp will be removed across the board while other items will have their Ability Haste adjusted based on the stats that were lost or added. Some items will grant higher base stats and stronger effects with the hopes of compensating and not making fighters too weak.

