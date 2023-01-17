ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Thebausffs banned for inting, again

Believe it or not, one of the most popular League of Legends content creators and streamers, Thebausffs is banned again. After losing a game on Quinn with a score of 6/18/10 against SpearShot on Patheon and KeshaEuw on Nunu & Willump, Thebausffs received a 14-days ban for inting. Although Riot...
dotesports.com

Breaking down the new EMEA Champions Queue server

Ever since Riot Games introduced the Champions Queue server for top North American League of Legends players, high-level stars in the LEC have asked for their own version in Europe. Before the start of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, the company has announced that EMEA will get its own enhanced competitive server next week.
dotesports.com

This League champion is a damage juggernaut in Patch 13.1 despite mixed win rates

One League of Legends champion is topping the standings in terms of most damage done in two positions—and it’s hardly surprising. Karthus is the champ that has the most damage in Platinum+ ranks, according to U.GG. The Deathsinger has boasted an average of 31,026 damage while picked in the jungle, and an eye-watering 31,004 average damage in the AD carry role. He also holds the highest damage in both roles in the Diamond+, Master+, and Challenger rankings.
dotesports.com

When does the Celestial Sunrise event in Apex Legends end?

Apex Legends celebrates the new year with the introduction of the Celestial Sunrise collection event, bringing a new game mode, collectibles and a new reactive skin for the Peacekeeper. Starting on Jan. 24, players will only have a limited amount of time to enjoy the collection event before the content is taken away from the game.
dotesports.com

Can you play Overwatch 2 on Mac?

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard Entertainment’s wildly-popular first-person hero shooter game, Overwatch. The game involves two teams of up to five players fighting each other in a cooperative environment using one of 36 different heroes. Each of the heroes has its own unique abilities and skillset, which makes playing all of them a different experience every time.
dotesports.com

What is Hardcore Royale in Apex Legends?

There will be a new mode to play in Apex Legends starting Tuesday, Jan. 24 with the arrival of the Celestial Sunrise event. The mode, Hardcore Royale, is limited for the duration of the event (Jan. 24 to Feb. 7) and is arguably the best feature of the Celestial Sunrise event, as players will be able to enjoy a mode that is more intense than any other available in the game at the moment.
dotesports.com

FaZe CS:GO finds last-minute replacement for first tournament of 2023

Karrigan and crew secured the services of an experienced rifler. Patrick “⁠es3tag⁠” Hansen will stand in for FaZe Clan at the 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the CS:GO team announced today. The Dane will be taking the place of star rifler rain, who is on paternity...
dotesports.com

The best controller settings for Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty may have been born on the PC platform, but it’s become a staple on console ever since. Players who prefer to play their FPS games on controllers have been blessed with a slew of new options for customization in settings throughout the years. Modern Warfare 2 raises the bar yet again with a ton of ways to form how you play on the sticks.
dotesports.com

Ready-made rivalry: XQc wants to build a VALORANT roster to ‘smoke’ Disguised Toast’s team

When Disguised Toast first stated his intentions to form a VALORANT team and have them compete in the NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier, nobody expected much. That changed when he unveiled the roster on Jan. 8, confirming it had former T1 leader Joshua “steel” Nissan, Damion “XXiF” Cook, Drake “Exalt” Branly, Joseph “clear” Allen, and Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar.
dotesports.com

League’s upcoming bruiser item changes in Patch 13.2 might not be as bad as you’d think

The new League of Legends ranked season is underway, yet Riot Games is not stopping its streak of big updates that started during last year’s preseason. After bringing a Jax mid-scope update and several item changes, Riot is planning to tweak most of the bruiser items that have defined the meta in the last two years. Omnivamp will be removed across the board while other items will have their Ability Haste adjusted based on the stats that were lost or added. Some items will grant higher base stats and stronger effects with the hopes of compensating and not making fighters too weak.
dotesports.com

How to align star sensors in Fortnite

Fortnite developer Epic Games is frequently introducing new ways to keep the player engaged while they play the game. This is usually done through new items, mechanics, and quests that are meant to challenge the player in each match. On the other hand, some of these quests, like this season’s Oathbound, provide the player with lore if they can complete the objectives.
dotesports.com

Here are all the VALORANT 6.01 update patch notes

VALORANT Patch 6.01 is a small one, but it’s one that institutes a number of changes to the game’s latest map introduced at the start of Episode Six, Lotus. Lotus is a breath of fresh air for fans looking for a challenging new map to master, with its three-site layout, rotating doors that close behind you, and a destructible entryway between A Main and the B site. After just a couple of weeks, the new map is now ready for its call-up, with a small but important change.
dotesports.com

Enraged Tyler1 rips into Riot after encountering a game-ruining League turret bug

A League of Legends bug ruined Tyler1’s gameplay experience so immensely earlier today that he actually took the time out of his day to review the footage of the incident following the game, breaking down what happened in a full-blown VOD review. The bug in question revolves around turret...
dotesports.com

A casual fan’s guide on who to root for during the 2023 LCS Spring Split

The North American League of Legends scene has undergone a heaping of changes since last year’s competitive season concluded. From sweeping schedule changes to superstar acquisitions across the league, there is loads to catch up on if you’ve been out of the loop with all the LCS news ahead of the 2023 Spring Split.

Comments / 0

Community Policy