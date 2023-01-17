ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

WFLA

Hillsborough detectives looking for additional victims of ‘serial kidnapper’

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County detectives are looking for additional victims of a “serial kidnapper.” On Jan. 18, deputies said the suspect, 25-year-old Dandre McNeil, approached a victim in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa apartment complex with a gun and forced the victim in their vehicle. McNeil made the […]
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity

PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
TRINITY, FL
classiccountry1045.com

FHP Traffic Stop Nabs Wanted Criminal

Punta Gorda, FL- On January 19, 2023, at 10:52 am, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 2010 Mercedes for a traffic violation on Interstate 75 / Tuckers Grade Road. The driver, identified as Kathy Vong Manivong, age 33, of St Petersburg, was placed under arrest for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Body found in water in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
HUDSON, FL

