Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
Related
Hillsborough detectives looking for additional victims of ‘serial kidnapper’
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County detectives are looking for additional victims of a “serial kidnapper.” On Jan. 18, deputies said the suspect, 25-year-old Dandre McNeil, approached a victim in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa apartment complex with a gun and forced the victim in their vehicle. McNeil made the […]
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity
PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
1 person, multiple animals killed in Brooksville fire
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "suspicious" fire that killed one person and multiple animals early Friday morning.
Shots fired into SUV, occupied Tarpon Springs home
Tarpon Springs police investigated a shooting in the area of Palm Avenue Thursday night.
Florida woman stabbed boyfriend’s kids to ‘go out with a bang,’ court documents allege
A Florida woman attempted to kill her boyfriend's two children after an argument, according to authorities.
fox13news.com
Mother of victim in deadly Tampa crash asks judge for leniency in sentencing driver
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man was facing up to 15 years in prison after initially being accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed his girlfriend back in 2020. Instead, the judge decided he deserved a second chance, partially thanks to calls for mercy from the victim's mother.
Pasco County deputies search for missing endangered woman
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a missing endangered woman last seen Thursday morning.
Unidentified remains recovered from ‘intense’ Hernando County house fire
Authorities are working to identify one person who died in a Brooksville house fire early Friday morning.
Man killed in Hillsborough County crash after suffering medical emergency
A Webster man died Friday morning after a medical emergency caused him to crash into a traffic sign in Hillsborough County, troopers said.
Tampa police disable ‘suspicious item’ found on Cypress Street
Tampa police have closed a portion of Cypress Street due to the report of a "suspicious item."
1 killed, 1 critically hurt after motorcycle crash in Largo
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured after a motorcycle crash on Thursday evening.
classiccountry1045.com
FHP Traffic Stop Nabs Wanted Criminal
Punta Gorda, FL- On January 19, 2023, at 10:52 am, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 2010 Mercedes for a traffic violation on Interstate 75 / Tuckers Grade Road. The driver, identified as Kathy Vong Manivong, age 33, of St Petersburg, was placed under arrest for...
Bicyclist Dies After Thursday Clearwater Crash
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a car vs. bicycle crash with serious injuries this afternoon at Missouri Avenue and Kingsley Street. Police say Indalecio Ramirez-Vargas, 77, of Clearwater, was struck by a 2019 Dodge Charger headed north on
Pregnant mother of 2 caught in crossfire, shot and killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla — A community is in mourning after a pregnant mother of two was shot and killed Wednesday night. Latoya Gay, 26, was caught in the crossfire of a shootout involving "multiple parties" at Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court in Tampa, according to Tampa police. Police arrested...
Hillsborough residents unaware of harmful acid spill blocks away from community
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The red and blue lights from Hillsborough County first responders were shrouded by a green vapor cloud following an acid spill that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 4. According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, a caller noticed the odd-looking cloud and called authorities, prompting a three-hour ordeal Thursday morning. Fire […]
HCSO: 29-year-old charged with second-degree murder after man dies from gunshot wound
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 29-year-old was arrested for the shooting death of a man back in November in Town 'n' Country, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. At around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2022, deputies received a call about a shooting in the area of Chapel...
Police: Woman killed in Tampa shooting, no arrests made
A shooting investigation is underway in Tampa on Wednesday evening.
Body found in water in Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
Silver Oaks Apartments resident saw woman die on her doorstep after shooting
The Tampa Police Department said they found the woman after arriving at Silver Oaks Apartments. She was taken to a local hospital.
WATCH: Tampa officers rescue baby from abandoned stolen car
The Tampa Police Department released body camera footage from an Aug. 5, 2022 incident where a baby was found inside an abandoned stolen car.
Comments / 1